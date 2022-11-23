ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Supreme Court reinstates state's ban on abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy.
Just In
Georgia Supreme Court reinstates state's ban on abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy
- AP
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A jury returned a $27 million verdict against an Iowa clinic after a man with bacterial meningitis was misdiagnosed with the flu, suffered strokes and said he was permanently injured.
5-year-old boy with 'childhood Alzheimer's' doesn't know he's ill: 'All he knows is that he's happy'
"Cannon can make a difference. And I will spend the rest of my life fighting for a cure because no family should have to watch their child fade away.”
Respiratory viruses are hitting young children and infants particularly hard this fall and winter season, and experts don’t yet know exactly why.
Amazon has begun mass layoffs in its corporate ranks, becoming the latest tech company to trim its workforce amid rising fears about the wider economic environment. On Tuesday, the company notified regional authorities in California that it would lay off about 260 workers at various facilities that employ data scientists, software engineers and other corporate workers. The company would not specify how many more layoffs may be in the works beyond the ones confirmed through the filing in California. Some corporate employees in Seattle, Washington said on LinkedIn on Tuesday they were let go, too. In an announcement posted on its website Wednesday, Amazon said impacted employees were notified on Tuesday.
A vaccine against fentanyl might be near; Plus, how to avoid Thanksgiving allergic reactions, and more health news
Food allergies may pop up at the dinner table this Thanksgiving, but there are ways to avoid it. Get that and more health news here.
Three years before Tennessee death row inmate Henry Hodges cut off his own penis during what his lawyer called a “psychiatric disturbance,” a fellow prisoner told a federal judge that Hodges was being mistreated. Hodges was kept for three decades in solitary confinement, which experts say is detrimental to a person's mental health even over short periods. Although his act of self-mutilation is extreme, it underscores the significant, unaddressed mental health care needs of prisoners. In Tennessee alone, Correction Department records categorize nearly 23% of inmates as having a “serious and persistent mental illness.” Meanwhile an audit of the state's prison system has raised questions about whether it has done enough to confront the crisis.
More than 300,000 were arrested for cannabis possession in 2020, records show. Meanwhile, the drug is being legally sold for profit in 19 states.
TUESDAY, Nov. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Despite the pandemic and same-day admission limitations, effective multidisciplinary collaborations within Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) pathways can improve services and provide continuity of care for total joint replacements, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Anesthesiologists, held from Oct. 22 to 25 in New Orleans.
The Senate Judiciary Committee chairman is among those urging action in response to a report that a former anti-abortion leader knew in advance the outcome of a 2014 Supreme Court case involving health care coverage of contraception. The report Saturday in The New York Times follows the stunning leak earlier this year of a draft opinion in the case in which the high court ended constitutional protections for abortion. That decision was written by Justice Samuel Alito, who is also the author of the majority opinion in the 2014 case at the center of the new report. In a statement, Alito denies that he disclosed the outcome of the contraception case.
Americans are bracing for a costly Thanksgiving this year, with double-digit percent increases in the price of turkey, potatoes, stuffing, canned pumpkin and other staples. Higher production costs are only part of the reason; disease, rough weather and the war in Ukraine are also contributors. Turkey supplies are at their lowest point since 1986 after a deadly avian flu wiped out flocks, and prices are up about 28%. But experts say there won't be shortages of whole birds because producers shifted production to meet Thanksgiving demand. Meanwhile, stores like Walmart, Lidl and Aldi are offering deals to lessen the sticker shock.