 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Georgia asks court to immediately reinstate abortion ban

  • Updated
  • 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia officials asked a court on Friday to immediately block a judge's ruling striking down the state's abortion ban and also allowing the procedure to again be performed beyond about six weeks of pregnancy.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney's decision earlier this week was “remarkable” and relied on a “wholly unsupported theory that has no basis in law, precedent, or common sense,” the state attorney general's office said in court documents filed with the Georgia Supreme Court.

It asked the high court for an order immediately putting McBurney's decision on hold while the justices take more time to consider an appeal. Such an order would restore the state's ban on abortion, which started roughly six weeks into pregnancy.

People are also reading…

“This Court should stay the lower court’s decision now, without waiting to overrule it months down the line, while untold numbers of unborn children suffer the permanent consequences,” Georgia Solicitor General Stephen Petrany wrote.

McBurney ruled Tuesday that the state’s abortion ban was invalid because when it was signed into law in 2019, U.S. Supreme Court precedent under Roe. v. Wade and another ruling allowed abortion well past six weeks.

The decision immediately prohibited enforcement of the abortion ban statewide. It had been in effect since July and prohibited most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” was present.

Cardiac activity can be detected by ultrasound in cells within an embryo that will eventually become the heart around six weeks into a pregnancy. That means most abortions in Georgia were effectively banned at a point before many people knew they were pregnant.

Abortion providers said they resumed performing the procedure past six weeks following McBurney's ruling.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 deaths at NYC nursing home blamed on Legionnaires' disease

Five people died of Legionnaires’ disease over the summer at a New York City nursing home. The outbreak at Amsterdam Nursing Home was the city’s worst since 2015 when a cooling tower in the Bronx was blamed for an infection that caused 16 deaths. The New York Times reports that the home had been cited by the city for improper maintenance of the cooling towers where the Legionella bacteria can spread. A spokesperson for the nursing home says the facility has restricted water use since the outbreak. He says the facility is working with health authorities to clear the matter up.

Trump-backed Vegas sheriff tops Democrat for Nevada governor

Trump-backed Vegas sheriff tops Democrat for Nevada governor

A career police officer and sheriff in Las Vegas who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump has been elected governor in Nevada. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo's narrow victory over Democrat Steve Sisolak became clear Friday after several days of ballot counting required by a statewide vote-by-mail law enacted in 2020. Sisolak conceded the race after a batch of results was posted by Clark County. Lombardo says he'll take his life protecting and serving the community to the statewide level. Lombardo sometimes distanced himself from Trump during the campaign, and never fully endorsed unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential election was marred by fraud. He promises a victory speech Monday at the Las Vegas high school that he attended.

Amazon begins mass layoffs among its corporate workforce

Amazon begins mass layoffs among its corporate workforce

Amazon has begun mass layoffs in its corporate ranks, becoming the latest tech company to trim its workforce amid rising fears about the wider economic environment. On Tuesday, the company notified regional authorities in California that it would lay off about 260 workers at various facilities that employ data scientists, software engineers and other corporate workers. The company would not specify how many more layoffs may be in the works beyond the ones confirmed through the filing in California. Some corporate employees in Seattle, Washington said on LinkedIn on Tuesday they were let go, too. In an announcement posted on its website Wednesday, Amazon said impacted employees were notified on Tuesday.

Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he's 'OK'

Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he's 'OK'

Jay Leno says he's doing OK after suffering serious burns in a gasoline fire. In a statement to Variety, Leno said he needs a “week or two” to get back on his feet.  The cause and time of the fire wasn’t immediately clear. The 72-year-old former “Tonight Show” host is known for his famed car collection, which is housed at a garage in Burbank, north of Los Angeles. People magazine reported Leno had been set to appear at a financial conference in Las Vegas on Sunday but canceled citing a serious medical emergency. Leno's publicist and production company had no immediate comment.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

What you eat might be causing acne

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News