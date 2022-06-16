 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Florida only state not preordering toddler COVID-19 vaccines

  • Updated
  • 0

MIAMI (AP) — Florida is the only state that hasn't preordered COVID-19 vaccines for toddlers in anticipation of their final approval by the federal government, and Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that he won't facilitate their distribution, though he said they'll be available to those who want them.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre, who confirmed Florida's outlier status on Thursday, said not preordering the vaccines could mean delaying their availability in children's hospitals and other facilities that have relied on state distribution of the shots.

Florida officials said the jabs would be available at pharmacies and community health centers, which can preorder them directly from the federal government, and that children's hospitals and other clinics would be able to order them from the federal government via a state portal and receive them quickly.

“Doctors can get it. Hospitals can get it. But there’s not going to be any state programs that are going to be trying to get COVID jabs to infants and toddlers and newborns,” DeSantis said at a news conference. “That’s not where we’re gonna be utilizing our resources.”

People are also reading…

Final federal approval of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for ages 6 months through 5 years could come as early as next week. The Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisers gave a thumbs-up Wednesday to vaccines from both pharmaceutical companies for children under 5, or roughly 18 million youngsters, arguing the benefits of the shots outweigh any risks.

Florida’s Health Department does not recommend COVID vaccines for healthy children under 17, but says children with underlying health conditions should be considered candidates for them. That advice contradicts the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which so far has recommended the vaccines for everyone 5 years and older, saying the shots provide strong protection against hospitalization and death.

In Florida, pharmacies and several supermarket chains, plus some community health centers, can preorder vaccines directly from the federal government. Other venues such as hospitals have previously benefited from the state's preordering of shots. However, they also can order them directly from the federal government via a Florida government web portal and receive the doses within days or a week, said health department spokesman Jeremy Redfern.

Preordering the shots would mean the Florida health department would stockpile them, ship them to county-level health departments and then out to the hospitals, Redfern said. Hospitals that use the portal will be receiving the shots directly from the federal government, he said.

“The timing doesn't necessarily change" in a significant way, Redfern said. “This just cuts out the middle man.”

Jean-Pierre, at a news conference in Washington, said parents would be able to access children’s vaccines through federal distribution channels at pharmacies and community health centers, “but those are limited options."

“We encouraged Florida on several occasions to order vaccines," Jean-Pierre said. By not doing so, the state “will not have immediate, ready access to some," she said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel

US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel

The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travelers to the U.S. take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights. The moved eases one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday that the requirement will end early Sunday morning. The health agency said it will continue to monitor state of the pandemic and will reassess the need for a testing requirement if the situation changes. Airline and tourism groups had been pressing the administration to eliminate the testing requirement.

Biden tells oil refiners: Produce more gas, fewer profits

Biden tells oil refiners: Produce more gas, fewer profits

President Joe Biden wants U.S. oil refiners to produce more gasoline and diesel. In a letter to refiners Wednesday, Biden says their profits have tripled during a time of war between Russia and Ukraine as Americans struggle with record high prices. Biden writes the oil companies need to work with his administration on “near-term solutions” addressing the crisis. Gas prices nationwide average roughly $5 a gallon, an economic burden for many Americans and a political threat for Biden's fellow Democrats before midterm elections. Biden's message that corporate greed contributes to higher prices might resonate with voters. ExxonMobil says it has informed Biden's administration of its planned investments to increase oil production.

Country star Toby Keith discloses stomach cancer diagnosis

Country star Toby Keith discloses stomach cancer diagnosis

Country music star Toby Keith says he has been undergoing treatment for stomach cancer since last fall. The multi-platinum-selling singer said Sunday on Twitter that he underwent surgery and received chemotherapy and radiation in the past six months. The Oklahoma native turns 61 on July 8. He said in the post that he looks forward to spending time with his family. The status of Keith’s performances for the remainder of this year wasn’t immediately clear. His next performance is scheduled for June 17 in Wheaton, Illinois. His publicist, Elaine Schock, says some tour dates will be canceled.

Mixed results as South Dakota's Noem intervenes in GOP races

Mixed results as South Dakota's Noem intervenes in GOP races

In South Dakota, Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has tried to shape the Legislature to her liking. And in last week's primary, she publicly backed at least a dozen candidates, including several challengers to incumbents who are part of a contrarian group of Republicans. But two-thirds of the governor's favorites lost, and some of the lawmakers who survived her efforts to defeat them wonder why a governor they generally agree with went to such lengths to try to oust them. While endorsements often draw attention and financial resources, they don't always translate into voter support. It’s a lesson that Noem ally Donald Trump is learning as he falls short, notably in Georgia, in trying to punish Republicans who've crossed him.

Are 'dad jokes' good for your health?

Are 'dad jokes' good for your health?

If your child said, "I'm hungry," would you reply, "Hello, Hungry, I'm Dad"? If yes, you've committed a dad joke — and that might be good for you and those around you.

Many baby formula plants weren't inspected because of COVID

Many baby formula plants weren't inspected because of COVID

U.S. regulators have historically inspected baby formula plants at least once a year, but they did not inspect any of the three biggest manufacturers in 2020. That's according to federal records reviewed by The Associated Press. The FDA has consistently inspected infant formula facilities annually. But in early 2020, the FDA pulled most of its safety inspectors from the field because of the pandemic. So it skipped thousands of routine plant inspections. The gap in baby formula plant inspections is getting new scrutiny from Congress and government watchdogs. That's because one Michigan factory had to be closed for contamination, turning a supply shortage into a full-blown crisis that sent parents scrambling to find formula.

'A Strange Loop’ makes history at Tonys; ‘Company’ wins 5

'A Strange Loop’ makes history at Tonys; ‘Company’ wins 5

“A Strange Loop,” an irreverent, sexually frank work about Blackness and queerness took home the best new musical crown at the Tony Awards on Sunday, as voters celebrated Broadway’s most racially diverse season by choosing an envelope-pushing Black voice. Michael R. Jackson’s 2020 Pulitzer Prize drama winner is a theater meta-journey and also won for best book. Many of the night’s Tonys were spread over several productions. “A Strange Loop” beat “MJ,” a bio musical of the King of Pop’s biggest hits for the top prize, although that Jackson musical nabbed four Tony Awards

Watch Now: Related Video

How to save energy this summer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News