 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Florida man pleads guilty to $2.6M COVID-19 relief fraud

  • Updated
  • 0

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $2.6 million in COVID-19 relief funds.

Daniel Joseph Tisone, 35, of Naples, pleaded guilty Monday in Fort Myers federal court to wire fraud, bank fraud, illegal monetary transaction and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, court documents show. He faces up to 60 years in federal prison at a hearing scheduled for Dec. 5.

Tisone submitted false and fraudulent applications to the Small Business Administration and banks seeking several different kinds of loans between March 2020 and April 2021, according to the documents, which allege that the applications contained false information about his criminal history, average monthly payroll, number of employees and gross revenues. Tisone also submitted false payroll and tax documents, as well as a fake commercial lease, according to the allegations.

People are also reading…

He received one Main Street Lending Program loan, four Economic Injury Disaster Loans and five Paycheck Protection Program loans, totaling more than $2.6 million, authorities said. He allegedly used the money to purchase two homes in Naples, stocks and investment securities, a 2019 Tiara 34LS boat, a 4.02-carat engagement ring and ammunition. As part of his plea agreement, Tisone must pay back the money and forfeit the homes, boat and ring.

The Paycheck Protection Program involves billions of dollars in forgivable small-business loans for Americans struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The money must be used to pay employees, mortgage interest, rent and utilities. It's part of the coronavirus relief package that became federal law in 2020.

The Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is designed to provide economic relief to small businesses that are experiencing a temporary loss of revenue. The Main Street Lending Program was designed to provide support to small and medium-size businesses and their employees across the United States during the pandemic.

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden rallies for Democrats, slams 'semi-fascism' in GOP

Biden rallies for Democrats, slams 'semi-fascism' in GOP

President Joe Biden is calling on Democrats “to vote to literally save democracy once again” in the midterm elections — and comparing Republican ideology to “semi-fascism” — as he leads a kickoff rally and a fundraiser in Maryland. Biden addressed an overflow crowd of thousands at a high school in Rockville Thursday. He told supporters: “You have to choose. Will we be a country that moves forward or a country that moves backward?” Democrats have seen their political hopes rebound in recent months amid a legacy-defining burst of action by Congress and the president. The Republican National Committee called Biden’s comments “despicable.”

School districts move to ease teacher stress, burnout

School districts move to ease teacher stress, burnout

School districts around the country are starting to invest in programs aimed at addressing the mental health of teachers. Faced with a shortage of educators and widespread discontentment with the job, districts are hiring more therapists, holding trainings on self-care and setting up system to better respond to a teacher encountering anxiety and stress. This comes as surveys show teachers are not happy with their job. In a survey by the Rand Corporation, twice as many principals and teachers reported frequent job-related stress as other working adults.

Nadler defeats Maloney in battle of top House Democrats

Nadler defeats Maloney in battle of top House Democrats

U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler has defeated U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney in a Democratic primary after a court forced the two veteran lawmakers into the same New York City congressional district. As the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, Nadler twice led fights to impeach former President Donald Trump. His victory ends a 30-year run in Congress for Maloney, who fought to get government aid for people sickened by clouds of toxic soot after the Sept. 11 attacks. The unusual battle between incumbents resulted from a redistricting process that lumped Nadler’s home base on the west side of Manhattan together with Maloney’s on the east side.

Watch Now: Related Video

How water quality testing keeps swimmers safe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News