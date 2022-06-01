 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Florida abortion restriction law challenged with lawsuit

  • Updated
  • 0
Abortion Florida

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds up a 15-week abortion ban law after signing it on April 14, 2022, in Kissimmee, Fla. Reproductive health providers sued Florida on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, alleging that the law violates a provision in the state constitution guaranteeing a person’s right to privacy, “including the right to abortion.”

 John Raoux - staff, AP

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Reproductive health providers sued Florida on Wednesday over a new law banning abortions after 15 weeks, one of numerous legal challenges to such laws passed across the country by Republican leaders in anticipation of a potential U.S. Supreme Court decision that would limit the procedure.

The filing in state court in Tallahassee from Planned Parenthood and other health centers alleges that the law violates a provision in the state constitution guaranteeing a person’s right to privacy, “including the right to abortion.”

“HB 5 radically curtails the ability of Floridians to make decisions about whether or not to continue a pregnancy and have a child, in violation of their rights under the Florida Constitution,” the filing reads.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the 15-week ban into law in April, as part of a growing conservative movement to restrict access to the procedure after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion signaled it would uphold a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks. The high court’s decision, expected this summer, could potentially weaken or overturn Roe v. Wade and make other legal challenges unlikely to succeed.

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Florida’s law, which is set to takes effect July 1, contains exceptions if the abortion is necessary to save a mother’s life, prevent serious injury or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality. It does not allow for exemptions in cases where pregnancies were caused by rape, incest or human trafficking. Under current law, Florida allows abortions up to 24 weeks.

A federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report said about 2% of the nearly 72,000 abortions reported in Florida in 2019 were performed after 15 weeks. That same year, 2,256 out-of-state residents got abortions in Florida, with the majority — about 1,200 — coming from Georgia and more than 300 from Alabama, according to the CDC. The origin of the remaining patients was not clear.

Florida Republicans have said they want the state to be well placed to limit access to abortions if the Supreme Court upholds Mississippi’s law. If Roe is overturned, 26 states are certain or likely to quickly ban or severely restrict abortion, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a think tank that supports abortion rights.

Republican lawmakers in other states have introduced new abortion restrictions, some similar to a Texas law that bans the procedure after roughly six weeks and leaves enforcement up to private citizens.

In Oklahoma, Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed a bill to make it a felony to perform an abortion, punishable by up to a decade in prison. Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey in March signed legislation to outlaw abortion after 15 weeks if the U.S. Supreme Court leaves Mississippi’s law in place.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Air travelers face cancellations over Memorial Day weekend

Air travelers face cancellations over Memorial Day weekend

Airline travelers are not only facing sticker shock this Memorial Day weekend. They’re also dealing with a pileup of flight cancellations. According to the website FlightAware, more than 1,500 flights were canceled as of 9:50 p.m EDT on Saturday. That followed more than 2,300 cancellations on Friday. Delta Air Lines suffered the most, with more than 250 flights eliminated on Saturday. That's 9% of its operations. In particular, Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport experienced heavy travel delays. Delta says Saturday’s cancellations were due to bad weather and “air traffic control actions." Delta says it’s trying to cancel flights at least 24 hours in advance this weekend.

Long COVID affects more older adults; shots don't prevent it

Long COVID affects more older adults; shots don't prevent it

Research in U.S. veterans provides fresh evidence that long COVID-19 can happen even after breakthrough infections following vaccination. In the study published Wednesday, about 1%  who had COVID-19 shots had breakthrough infections. And about one-third of that group showed signs of long COVID.  A separate government report found that 1 in 4 adults age 65 and up developed at least one symptom of long COVID up to a year after an initial infection. That compares with 1 in 5 younger adults. Long COVID involves long-term symptoms that can include fatigue, shortness of breath, brain fog and blood clots.

US making COVID antiviral drug more available at test sites

US making COVID antiviral drug more available at test sites

The White House has announced more steps to make the antiviral treatment Paxlovid more accessible across the U.S. as it projects COVID-19 infections will continue to spread over the summer travel season. The nation’s first federally backed test-to-treat site is opening Thursday in Rhode Island. The site will provide patients with immediate access to the drug once they test positive. More federally supported sites are set to open in the coming weeks in Massachusetts and New York City, both hit by a marked rise in infections. Next week, the U.S. will send authorized federal prescribers to several Minnesota-run testing sites, turning them into test-to-treat locations.

Flight cancellations pile up on busy Memorial Day weekend

Flight cancellations pile up on busy Memorial Day weekend

Hundreds of flights worldwide were canceled by mid-afternoon Sunday, adding to the mounting number of scrubbed flights during the busy Memorial Day holiday weekend. About 1,460 flights had been canceled as of 7 p.m. EDT Sunday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. That follows more than 2,300 cancellations Friday and another 1,500 on Saturday. Nearly 450 of Sunday’s cancellations involved aircraft scheduled to fly to or from U.S. cities. Delta Air Lines canceled the most flights among major U.S. airlines. Delta said Saturday's cancellations were because of bad weather and “air traffic control actions.”

Worry about stagflation, a flashback to '70s, begins to grow

Worry about stagflation, a flashback to '70s, begins to grow

Stagflation. It was the dreaded “S word” of the 1970s. For Americans of a certain age, it conjures memories of painfully long lines at gas stations and shuttered factories. Stagflation is the bitterest of pills: High inflation mixes with a weak job market to cause a toxic brew that punishes consumers and befuddles economists. For decades, most economists didn’t think such a nasty concoction was even possible. But a confluence of events has economists reaching back to the days of disco and the bleak high-inflation, high-unemployment economy of nearly a half century ago. Few think stagflation is in sight. But as a longer-term threat, it can no longer be dismissed.

Iowa COVID cases up 23% in past week

Iowa COVID cases up 23% in past week

The state averaged a little more than 300 new confirmed COVID-19 cases per day in the past week, a 23% increase over the previous week, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data released Wednesday.

Review: 'Happy-Go-Lucky,' an amusing look at life's ironies

Review: 'Happy-Go-Lucky,' an amusing look at life's ironies

Almost everyone has a dysfunctional family, but few expose their relatives’ funny, embarrassing and even disturbing quirks quite like humorist David Sedaris. In a new collection of essays called “Happy-Go-Lucky" Sedaris is simultaneously amusing and brutal while he unflinchingly exposes life’s ironies, writes Associated Press reviewer Anita Snow. His large Greek American family from North Carolina and his boyfriend Hugh form a sometimes awkward but loving ensemble cast. In this latest essay collection Sedaris also weighs in on life during the coronavirus pandemic, painting a somewhat troubling picture of life in America today.

Ex-rebel frontrunner in Colombian vote, could shake US ties

Ex-rebel frontrunner in Colombian vote, could shake US ties

Colombians will pick from six candidates in a presidential ballot being held Sunday amid a generalized feeling the country is heading in the wrong direction. The latest opinion polls suggest that front-running leftist Gustavo Petro could get 40% of the votes, with a 15-point lead over his closest rival. But the senator needs 50% to avoid a run-off election in June against the second place finisher. His main rival through most of the campaign has been Federico Gutierrez, a former mayor of Medellin who is backed by most of Colombia’s traditional parties and is running on a pro-business, economic growth platform.

Rising US traffic deaths put focus on one Philadelphia road

Rising US traffic deaths put focus on one Philadelphia road

Black communities have been hit especially hard amid a national surge in traffic fatalities. The sobering statistics could give new momentum to plans to redesign what is known in Philadelphia as the “corridor of death," Roosevelt Boulevard. From 10% to 13% of the Philadelphia's traffic fatalities occurred each year on Roosevelt before the coronavirus pandemic. Officials say speed cameras have helped keep the number of fatalities there steady even as they have increased significantly across the city during the pandemic. Philadelphia hopes a federal priority on equity will mean a greater chance of funding to pare down the 12-lane road and make safety improvements.

Watch Now: Related Video

The most common mistakes grillers need to avoid

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News