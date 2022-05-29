 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Flight cancellations pile up on busy Memorial Day weekend

  • 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Hundreds of flights worldwide were cancelled by midday Sunday, adding to the mounting number of scrubbed flights during the busy Memorial Day holiday weekend in the U.S.

Just over 1,000 flights had been canceled as of 11 a.m. EDT Saturday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. That followed more than 2,300 cancellations Friday and another 1,500 on Saturday.

More than 250 of Sunday's cancellations involved aircraft scheduled to fly to or from U.S. cities.

Delta Air Lines cancelled the most flights among major U.S. airlines, with more than 250 flights, or 9% of its operations, eliminated Saturday. More than 140 Delta flights were canceled by mid-day Sunday, according to FlightAware.

Saturday’s cancellations were due to bad weather and “air traffic control actions,” Atlanta-based Delta said in an email to The Associated Press, noting it’s trying to cancel flights at least 24 hours in advance of the Memorial Day weekend.

People are also reading…

Delta announced on its website on Thursday that from July 1 to Aug. 7, it would reduce service by about 100 daily departures, primarily in parts of the U.S. and Latin America that Delta frequently serves.

“More than any time in our history, the various factors currently impacting our operation — weather and air traffic control, vendor staffing, increased COVID case rates contributing to higher-than-planned unscheduled absences in some work groups — are resulting in an operation that isn’t consistently up to the standards Delta has set for the industry in recent years,” Delta’s Chief Customer Experience Officer Allison Ausband said in a post.

Airlines and tourist destinations are anticipating huge crowds this summer as travel restrictions ease and pandemic fatigue overcomes lingering fear of contracting COVID-19 during travel.

Many forecasters believe the number of travelers will match or even surpass pre-pandemic levels. However, airlines have thousands fewer employees than they did in 2019, and that has, at times, contributed to widespread flight cancellations.

People who are only now booking travel for the summer are experiencing the sticker shock.

Domestic airline fares for summer are averaging more than $400 for a round trip, 24% higher than this time in 2019, before the pandemic, and a robust 45% higher than a year ago, according to travel-data firm Hopper.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Long COVID affects more older adults; shots don't prevent it

Long COVID affects more older adults; shots don't prevent it

Research in U.S. veterans provides fresh evidence that long COVID-19 can happen even after breakthrough infections following vaccination. In the study published Wednesday, about 1%  who had COVID-19 shots had breakthrough infections. And about one-third of that group showed signs of long COVID.  A separate government report found that 1 in 4 adults age 65 and up developed at least one symptom of long COVID up to a year after an initial infection. That compares with 1 in 5 younger adults. Long COVID involves long-term symptoms that can include fatigue, shortness of breath, brain fog and blood clots.

Air travelers face cancellations over Memorial Day weekend

Air travelers face cancellations over Memorial Day weekend

Airline travelers are not only facing sticker shock this Memorial Day weekend. They’re also dealing with a pileup of flight cancellations. According to the website FlightAware, more than 1,200 flights were canceled as of 2 p.m EDT on Saturday. That followed more than 2,300 cancellations on Friday. Delta Air Lines suffered the most, with more than 240 flights eliminated on Saturday. That's 9% of its operations. In particular, Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport was heavily affected by the travel delays. Delta says Saturday’s cancellations were due to bad weather and “air traffic control actions." Delta says it’s trying to cancel flights at least 24 hours in advance this weekend.

Live updates | Onlookers urged police to charge school

Live updates | Onlookers urged police to charge school

A witness says onlookers urged police to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman’s rampage killed 19 children and two teachers. Juan Carranza spoke Wednesday as investigators worked to track the massacre that lasted upwards of 40 minutes and ended when the 18-year-old shooter was killed by a Border Patrol team. Carranza lives across the street from Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde. He says women were shouting at officers: “Go in there! Go in there!” soon after the attack began. But he says the officers didn’t enter.

Expert: Monkeypox likely spread by sex at 2 raves in Europe

Expert: Monkeypox likely spread by sex at 2 raves in Europe

A doctor who chairs a World Health Organization expert group has described the unprecedented outbreak of the rare disease monkeypox in developed countries as “a random event” that might be explained by risky sexual behavior at two recent mass events in Europe. In an interview with the Associated Press, Dr. David Heymann, said the leading theory to explain the more than 90 cases of monkeypox in a dozen countries including Britain, Spain, Switzerland, France, the U.S. and Australia was sexual transmission among gay and bisexual men at two raves held in Spain and Belgium.

US making COVID antiviral drug more available at test sites

US making COVID antiviral drug more available at test sites

The White House has announced more steps to make the antiviral treatment Paxlovid more accessible across the U.S. as it projects COVID-19 infections will continue to spread over the summer travel season. The nation’s first federally backed test-to-treat site is opening Thursday in Rhode Island. The site will provide patients with immediate access to the drug once they test positive. More federally supported sites are set to open in the coming weeks in Massachusetts and New York City, both hit by a marked rise in infections. Next week, the U.S. will send authorized federal prescribers to several Minnesota-run testing sites, turning them into test-to-treat locations.

Steven Tyler enters treatment, Aerosmith cancels shows

Steven Tyler enters treatment, Aerosmith cancels shows

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has voluntarily entered a rehabilitation program, forcing the Boston-based rock band to cancel the first portion of its upcoming Las Vegas residency. The band posted on social media on Tuesday that Tyler recently had foot surgery and required pain management. The band said he recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery. The 74-year-old Tyler has made no secret of his lifelong struggle with substance abuse disorder. The band says their goal is to start performing again in September.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 10 hacks to make any room in your home look bigger

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News