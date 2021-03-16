First children vaccinated in Moderna's Phase 2/3 pediatric Covid-19 vaccine trial, company says

The first children have been vaccinated in Moderna's Phase 2/3 pediatric Covid-19 vaccine trial, the company announced Tuesday in a statement.

The clinical trial, called the KidCOVE study, will enroll approximately 6,750 children in the US and Canada between the ages of 6 months and 11 years old.

The trial is broken into two parts. In part one, different dosages of the vaccine are being tested on the children. Children between the ages of 6 months and 1 year old will receive two doses of the vaccine spaced about 28 days apart at either a 25 or a 50 or a 100 microgram level. Children between the ages of 2 and 11 will receive two doses of the vaccine spaced about 28 days apart at either a 50 or a 100 microgram level.

The findings of part one will be used to determine which dose will be used in part two. For part two, the trial will expand to include children who are given a saline placebo, which does nothing. The children will be followed for 12 months after their second injection.