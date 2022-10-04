 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ex-trooper missing after sentencing in protester's unmasking

FILE — This image released by the Nashville Police Department shows former Tennessee state trooper Harvey Briggs. Briggs was last seen Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, following his sentencing for a misdemeanor assault conviction for pulling a face mask off a protestor during the COVID-19 pandemic in Aug. 2020.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee state trooper has gone missing after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor assault conviction on a charge that he pulled the face mask off a protester during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020.

In a Facebook post Monday, Columbia Police said 54-year-old Harvey Briggs was last seen in the city on Oct. 1, the day after receiving a six-month probation sentence, and he was driving a black 2015 Ford Fusion. He pleaded no contest to the assault charge on Sept. 15.

Before he left, Briggs made “several concerning statements” to his family and they haven't heard from him since, police said. Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact them.

At an August 2021 hearing in Nashville, prosecutors relied on a fellow trooper's testimony that he watched Briggs pull the mask off the face of the protester, Andrew Golden, at the state Capitol complex.

Prosecutors played Golden’s widely circulated recording of the encounter, which shows Golden’s mask on the ground but didn’t capture Briggs removing it, and when Golden said the trooper ripped off his mask, Briggs denied doing so on camera.

The encounter between Briggs and Golden happened as lawmakers reconvened inside the state Capitol for a session in which they passed legislation threatening felony charges for protesters who camp out on state property amid the sustained outcry for racial justice nationwide.

The other trooper, Brian Carmouche, said he and another trooper were addressing a traffic stop before he saw Briggs take the mask off Golden.

Golden was recording the traffic stop when Briggs, who was nearby but not involved, scolded Golden for cursing and told him not to “impede” the scene.

The video shows Briggs, unmasked, getting up close to Golden’s face. Golden then says on camera that Briggs ripped off his mask, and shows the mask on the ground nearby. “I did not,” Briggs responds. “I’m tired of you people making stuff up.”

Briggs was fired and criminally charged after his encounter with the protester. He has sued the state over his firing. That case remains active.

Briggs’ notice of termination as a trooper also says security footage of the incident from the nearby Tennessee State Library & Archives supports the claim that Briggs took off Golden’s mask.

In the lawsuit challenging Briggs’ firing, his attorney repeats Briggs’ claim that he didn’t pull the mask off Golden, saying it “did not appear in the video nor on videos from cameras situated on various structures in the Capitol parking area.”

Surveillance footage of the incident provided by the state Department of Safety and Homeland Security is grainy, but appears to show Briggs’ arm reach toward Golden’s face, prompting Golden to stumble backward.

Briggs’ personnel file shows that over his 22-year career with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, he had been suspended for 17 days without pay for several infractions before the mask incident.

Dana McLendon, Briggs’ defense attorney, declined to comment Tuesday on his disappearance.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Monkeypox has peaked but isn't going away

The U.S. outbreak seems to have peaked in August. But experts worry there's a growing blind spot about how the virus may be spreading among men with sexual contact. They say it may never be eliminated.

Nobel prize in medicine awarded for research on evolution

This year’s Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine has been awarded to Swedish scientist Svante Paabo for his discoveries on human evolution. Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Nobel Committee, announced the winner Monday at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. The medicine prize kicked off a week of Nobel Prize announcements. It continues Tuesday with the physics prize, with chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on Oct. 10.

Terry Bradshaw says he's been treated for 2 kinds of cancer

Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw says he has been treated for two forms of cancer in the past year. Bradshaw said on “Fox NFL Sunday” that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer late last year and was treated at Yale University Medical Center, including surgery. The 74-year-old then said he found a tumor in his neck earlier this year and it turned out to be a Merkel cell tumor, a rare form of malignant skin cancer. He was treated at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. Bradshaw says he is “cancer free and feeling great.”

GOP states sue Biden administration over student loan plan

Six Republican-led states are suing the Biden administration to try and halt its plan to forgive student loan debt for millions of Americans. They're accusing it of overstepping its executive powers. It’s at least the second legal challenge this week to the sweeping proposal laid out by President Joe Biden in late August, when he said his administration would cancel up to $20,000 in education debt for millions of borrowers. As the lawsuit was being filed, the administration quietly scaled back eligibility rules for the debt relief, eliminating a relatively small group of borrowers who are the subject of legal debate in the suit.

Germany to spend billions to tackle high energy prices

Germany plans to spend up to 200 billion euros helping consumers and businesses cope with the surge in energy prices. Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Thursday that the government is reactivating an economic stabilizing fund previously used during the global financial crisis and the coronavirus pandemic. Scholz said Russia’s decision to cut back natural gas to Europe and the recent leaks on two pipelines showed further Russian energy supplies couldn’t be expected in the near future. Finance Minister Christian Lindner insisted that the fund would not entail further regular borrowing, saying Germany is “expressly not following Great Britain’s path.”

Shying from Trump, ex-Maine Gov. Paul LePage seeks job back

When then-Gov. Paul LePage endorsed Donald Trump for president in 2016, LePage credited himself as a prototype for the insurgent candidate. Now, with LePage running for a third term after a brief retirement to Florida, he rarely talks about Trump in campaign events and media interviews, and LePage's advisers say his hiatus from politics changed him. LePage's efforts at distancing himself from Trump are particularly notable because LePage once invited comparisons to Trump — and made them himself. LePage is seeking to unseat Democratic Gov. Janet Mills in November and become the longest-serving governor in Maine's history.

Supreme Court poised to keep marching to right in new term

The Supreme Court begins a new term on Monday at a time of diminished public confidence and justices sparring openly over the institution’s legitimacy. The court seems poised to push American law to the right on issues of race, voting and the environment. Back in June, the conservative majority overturned nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion rights. Now, the court is diving back in with an aggressive agenda that appears likely to split the six conservative justices from the three liberals. Joining the nine-member court is new Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the court’s first Black woman.

START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Get pumped for pumpkins

We may not have oceans and mountains, but we do have millions of pumpkins and several pumpkin patches to visit in the area. With fall in the air, I have been looking forward to pumpkin picking, carving and all of the delicious recipes like the one outlined below.

