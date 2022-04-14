 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

European Central Bank gives no clear date for rate hikes

  • Updated
  • 0
Europe Economy

FILE - President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde looks the Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades during a press conference after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in the capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Lagarde could drop more hints Thursday, April 14, 2022 about when the bank will start raising interest rates, with pressure increasing to follow the United States, United Kingdom and other countries in taking a harder line to combat soaring consumer prices.

 Petros Karadjias - staff, AP

The head of the European Central Bank said Thursday that the bank would raise interest rates “some time after” ending its pandemic stimulus efforts later this year, even as pressure increases to follow the United States, United Kingdom and other countries in taking a harder line to combat soaring consumer prices.

People in the 19 countries that use the euro currency have seen costs increase for everything from food to fuel as inflation rose to an annual rate of 7.5% last month, the highest since statistics began in 1997.

Driven by energy prices that have soared ever higher since Russia invaded Ukraine, record inflation has sharpened attention on when the European Central Bank will take more drastic steps to control excessive price increases for consumers.

The bank said recent economic data confirmed its expectations of ending its pandemic stimulus efforts later this year and that the exact timing would depend on the economic situation.

People are also reading…

Bank President Christine Lagarde, who previously opened the door a crack for an interest rate increase this year, said “we are sticking to our sequence.” The bank has indicated that any rate increase could come only after the end of the bond purchases meant to support the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said that could be “anywhere between a week to several months” to decide “an interest rate hike and subsequent hikes.”

Speaking by video news conference after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, Lagarde stressed the uncertainty over the war and the bank’s willingness to stay flexible in adjusting its policies, saying the experience with pandemic stimulus purchases showed “flexibility served us well.”

She noted that inflation “will stay high in the near term and then moderate to some extent” amid considerable uncertainty due to the war. While higher energy prices were pushing up inflation, weaker demand caused by the war could lower the price pressures in the economy, Lagarde said.

The war has sent inflation surging to unexpectedly high levels. Prices for oil and gas have been rising on fears of a cutoff from Russia, which is the world's largest oil exporter, and as the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic increases demand for fuel.

As inflation grows worldwide, the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked its benchmark short-term rate last month and indicated it will continue raising it sharply this year. The Bank of England has raised raised its key interest rate three times since December.

Yet the European Central Bank is in a different situation. Economists say much of the U.S. inflation is homegrown — a side effect of massive federal stimulus and support spending during the pandemic. Europe's inflation, on the other hand, is largely imported through higher oil prices, which are generally beyond the reach of interest rate policy that central banks control.

On top of that, higher inflation and supply bottlenecks are weighing on economic growth, leading to what some are calling “stagflation.” A combination of slow growth and high inflation, the phenomenon poses central banks with a dilemma: that the rate hikes needed to combat inflation could also hurt growth and jobs.

Stressing consumer purchasing power has helped French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist, narrow the polling gap against centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron in the campaign ahead of the runoff April 24.

Inflation in Europe is expected to fall next year. How much of the current inflation will wind up being built into the economy long term is an open question.

The ECB's benchmark rates are at record lows: zero for lending to banks and minus 0.5% on deposits from banks, a penalty rate aimed at pushing them to lend the money instead.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jackson, COVID and a retirement show Congress' partisan path

Jackson, COVID and a retirement show Congress' partisan path

A milestone Supreme Court confirmation that endured a flawed process. The collapse of a bipartisan compromise for more pandemic funding. The departure of a stalwart of the dwindling band of moderate House Republicans. These three events on Capitol Hill this past week illustrated how Congress’ near- and long-term paths point in one direction — intensifying partisanship. Partisan fights in Congress are as old as the republic, and they routinely escalate as elections approach. But the bar for when to cast party differences aside has fallen in recent years. 

Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location

Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location

Two law enforcement officials say the person who tipped off police to the whereabouts of the man wanted in the Brooklyn subway shooting was the suspect himself. Frank R. James called the New York Police Department’s tip line Wednesday to say he was inside a McDonald’s restaurant in Manhattan and to tell authorities to come and get him, the law enforcement officials said. They weren’t authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity. Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said James was gone by the time officers got to the eatery, but they soon spotted him on a corner nearby. He was arrested Wednesday afternoon, a day after the rush-hour attack that left 10 people with gunshot wounds. 

Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices

Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices

President Joe Biden is visiting corn-rich Iowa to announce he’ll suspend a federal rule and allow the sale of higher ethanol blend gasoline this summer. Biden's administration is intensifying efforts to lower prices at the pump that have spiked during Russia’s war with Ukraine. Most gasoline sold in the U.S. is blended with 10% ethanol. The Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of 15% ethanol blend that's usually prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15 because of concerns it adds to smog in high temperatures. The Biden administration says the move will save drivers an average of 10 cents per gallon at 2,300 gas stations.

Police said teen didn't need medical help before his death

Police said teen didn't need medical help before his death

A community task force reviewing the death of a Black teenager who was restrained for more than 30 minutes at a Kansas juvenile detention center learned that a police officer changed his answers on a form that otherwise would have led police to take the teen to a hospital instead of booking him into the detention center. The Wichita Eagle reported Sunday that a Sedgwick County official who oversees admissions into the detention center told the task force that the officer initially reported there were signs that 17-year-old Cedric Lofton needed medical attention last September but he changed his answers after being told the teen would need a medical review if he said yes on the form.

Woman faces Texas murder charge after self-induced abortion

Authorities say a 26-year-old woman has been charged with murder in Texas after causing “the death of an individual by self-induced abortion.” It’s unclear whether Lizelle Herrera is accused of having an abortion or helping someone else get an abortion. Texas' abortion law bans abortions for women as early as six weeks of pregnancy. Maj. Carlos Delgado with the Starr County sheriff’s office says Herrera remains jailed Saturday in Rio Grande City, on the U.S.-Mexico border. It is not clear under what law Herrera is charged, but University of Texas law professor Stephen Vladeck noted that state law exempts the mother from murder of her unborn child. 

Facing hunger, Peru's poor band together with 'common pots'

Facing hunger, Peru's poor band together with 'common pots'

Every day for more than two years, Cindy Cueto has woken up in the house she shares with her three children atop a desert hill in Peru’s capital, and wondered: “What are we going to eat?” The 39-year-old bands together with her neighbors in Ciudad de Gosen to cook up a “common pot,” a survival strategy that resurfaced in Lima’s sprawling shantytowns with the coronavirus pandemic. It has since expanded to ameliorate the impacts of the rising prices of food, fuel and fertilizer due to global inflation, government ineffectiveness and the war in Ukraine. The common pot provides them one meal a day. 

Florida groups canvass spring breakers to warn of fentanyl

Florida groups canvass spring breakers to warn of fentanyl

Community activists in South Florida sprang into action after West Point cadets on spring break were sickened by fentanyl-laced cocaine at a house party. They blitzed beaches and warned spring breakers of a surge in recreational drugs cut with the dangerous synthetic opioid. They also offered them an antidote for overdoses, which have risen nationally during the COVID-19 pandemic. Groups have distributed more than 2,000 doses of Narcan, which can revive overdose victims. The volunteer groups and sheriff’s office don’t have figures on how many of the distributed doses were actually used but believe the program has succeeded in raising awareness. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Three common sleep myths people still believe are true

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News