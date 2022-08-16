 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Elvis death anniversary increases tourism at his birthplace

  • Updated
  • 0
Elvis Fans Mississippi

FILE - A historical marker is pictured on Dec. 10, 2009, that denotes the childhood home of Elvis Presley in Tupelo, Miss., where fans can catch a glimpse of the rocker's early years. In August 2022, the Elvis Presley Birthplace and Museum was seeing an uptick in tourism because of the 45th anniversary of Presley's death.

 Rogelio V. Solis - staff, AP

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — The Elvis Presley Birthplace and Museum in Tupelo, Mississippi, has welcomed an increasing number of visitors as fans commemorate the 45th anniversary of Presley's death and a new movie reawakens international interest in the singer.

Roy Turner was named executive director of the Birthplace last fall after longtime leader Dick Guyton retired.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported Turner's biggest challenge is getting visitors to return to Tupelo’s top attraction amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Birthplace has seen more visitors this year than in the past two.

“It really picked up the first of April with steady increases, and then when the film came out it really picked up,” he said.

People are also reading…

The Baz Luhrmann-directed “Elvis" movie has been a global hit. With international tourists typically making up 60% of Birthplace visitors, the movie about the king of rock ’n' roll couldn’t have been released at a better time.

It was only last November that a busload of visitors became the first international tour group at the site since January 2020.

“They’re coming from all over the world,” Turner said.

He said about 20 people from Belgium visited the Birthplace on Aug. 9, spending most of the day there. About 35 bus tours were expected in just over two weeks. Turner said those numbers are approaching pre-COVID levels.

Before the pandemic, the Birthplace saw about 60,000 visitors a year.

Presley died Aug. 16, 1977, at his Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee — about 94 miles (151 kilometers) from the Birthplace. Turner said tourism at the Birthplace typically increases “in those five-year increments” of the anniversary of the death.

Turner said he’s happy to see more visitors, including younger ones.

“We’ve seen a lot of young people show an interest in Elvis,” he said. “Another interesting thing is that there are more African American visitors as well, because the movie told more of Elvis’ connection to the African American community.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Polio detected in NYC's sewage, suggesting virus circulating

Polio detected in NYC's sewage, suggesting virus circulating

Health officials say it is possible that hundreds of people in New York state have gotten polio and don’t know it. The pronouncement came Friday after they said the virus that causes the potentially deadly disease has been detected in New York City’s wastewater. Authorities say the presence of the virus in wastewater suggests that it is circulating locally. They are urging parents to get their children vaccinated. One person suffered paralysis weeks ago because of a polio infection north of the city. Most people infected with polio have no symptoms but can still give the virus to others for days or weeks.

CDC drops quarantine, distancing recommendations for COVID

CDC drops quarantine, distancing recommendations for COVID

The nation’s top public health agency is relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines and dropping the recommendation that Americans quarantine themselves if they come into close contact with an infected person. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said Thursday that people no longer need to stay at least 6 feet away from others. The changes come more than 2 1/2 years after the start of the pandemic. They are driven by a recognition that an estimated 95% of Americans 16 and older have acquired some level of immunity, either from being vaccinated or infected.

Major test of first possible Lyme vaccine in 20 years begins

Major test of first possible Lyme vaccine in 20 years begins

Researchers are seeking thousands of volunteers in the U.S. and Europe to test the first potential vaccine against Lyme disease in 20 years. The shot developed by Pfizer and French biotech Valneva aims to block Lyme spread while a tick is biting. The new study will test three initial doses between now and next spring, and then a booster dose a year later. The only prior Lyme vaccine for people, made by another company, was pulled off the U.S. market in 2002. Pfizer and Valneva say with Lyme a growing threat, it's time to try again.

Doctor who sexually abused patients kills himself in jail

Doctor who sexually abused patients kills himself in jail

A once-prominent neurologist who was convicted last month of sexually abusing patients has killed himself at a New York City jail. Dr. Ricardo Cruciani was awaiting sentencing, and faced an upcoming federal trial alleging abuse spanning 15 years. He was found unresponsive Monday in a jail shower on Rikers Island, according to two people familiar with the matter. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak publicly. Cruciani's lawyer has called for an investigation into whether the jail complied with a court order to place him on suicide watch. Prosecutors said Cruciani groomed vulnerable patients by overprescribing painkillers.

Jennette McCurdy rises above childhood trauma with new book

Jennette McCurdy rises above childhood trauma with new book

Jennette McCurdy, who co-starred in Nickelodeon shows “iCarly” and its spin-off “Sam & Cat,” has written a book called “I'm Glad My Mom Died.” McCurdy tells about growing up with an abusive mother who she says pushed her into showbiz, encouraged her to starve herself and who insisted upon bathing her daughter into her late teens. Debra McCurdy died in 2013 from complications of cancer. It's taken McCurdy years of therapy to get to the point where she is able to not only share her story, but laugh about parts too. She also hosts a podcast called “Empty Inside” and says she no longer has an eating disorder.

Nebraska woman charged with helping daughter have abortion

Nebraska woman charged with helping daughter have abortion

A Nebraska woman has been charged with helping her teenage daughter have an abortion. The charges come after investigators obtained Facebook messages in which the mother and daughter discussed using medication to end the approximately 24-week pregnancy. Nebraska law prohibits abortion after 20 weeks. Prosecutors charged 41-year-old Jessica Burgess with helping her then 17-year-old daughter end her pregnancy and then burning and burying the fetus. Madison County Attorney Joseph Smith says he's never had a case involving an illegal abortion in his 32 years as the prosecutor.

Watch Now: Related Video

Millions of infant swings and rockers recalled after 10-month-old dies from asphyxia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News