Dirty Dozen 2021: Here's the list of foods with the most and least pesticides

"It's really important, not only from the perspective of making sure you're getting a variety of nutrients, but also from the perspective of making sure you're not concentrating any particular pesticide in your family's diet," Houlihan said.

Always wash before eating. "Washing with water is the best way to remove surficial pesticide residues. California routinely tests washed and unwashed produce samples, and finds higher pesticide amounts on unwashed samples, on average," Houlihan said.

The US Food and Drug Administration recommends against washing fruits and vegetables with soap, detergent, or commercial produce wash.

"Produce is porous. Soap and household detergents can be absorbed by fruits and vegetables, despite thorough rinsing, and can make you sick. Also, the safety of the residues of commercial produce washes is not known and their effectiveness has not been tested," the FDA said.

Eat organic when possible. While organic foods can be exposed to pesticides — and can certainly contain toxic metals found in soil — clinical trials have found people who moved to organic foods saw "rapid and dramatic reductions" in the levels of pesticides in their urine, a common test for pesticide exposure.