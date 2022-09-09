Despite recent emergence, COVID-19 a leading cause of death in Cedar Valley

CEDAR FALLS — Elsa Roberts tested positive for COVID-19 on a Tuesday. At 6:30 p.m. the next day, she video conferenced with her daughter, Rene Bronnert. Bronnert said her mother was short of breath, but otherwise seemed fine.

At around 5 a.m. Thursday, she was dead.

“I’m like, ‘What? I just talked to her,’” Brommert said. “I was just talking to her, and she was gone just like that. Less than 48 hours positive.”

Roberts immigrated to the United States from Germany when she was five, and after having three children she returned to school and became a nurse, a profession she worked at for two decades.

She fell in August 2020, breaking her femur, resulting in a stint in rehab. Despite taking full precautions, she contracted the coronavirus in December.

Knowing that her mother had underlying health conditions, Bronnert insisted she be taken to the emergency room. After being cleared, Roberts was returned to the rehab facility. She died less than 48 hours later.

Bronnert was told by the facility that her mother struggled to breathe and pulled off her oxygen mask in her final hours.

“I thought of COVID as someone being on a ventilator. I thought that would be my mom’s process,” Brommert said. “I thought that she would end up getting really sick, she’d end up on a ventilator and wouldn’t make it. That’s what I thought she would end up like, not talking to me Wednesday.”

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 was the 15th leading cause of death in the Cedar Valley between 1999 and 2020 despite only emerging in early 2020. In total, it claimed 409 lives in the region, a rate of 8.4 people per 100,000 – above the national average by 3.2.

That same data showed deaths in the region above the national average for heart disease, cancer, diabetes and respiratory diseases. In addition to being deadly in their own right, those diseases were identified as prime risk factors for COVID-19. Combined with an aging local population and an outbreak at a Waterloo-based Tyson meatpacking facility in April 2020, it was a perfect storm.

“When COVID hit the Tyson plant, it was still in the early stages of the pandemic in Black Hawk County. … That’s when we started seeing patients trickle into the hospital,” said Dr. Pradeep Ramesh.

Ramesh, a hospitalist at UnityPoint Health in Waterloo, was on the front lines throughout the pandemic. In its early stages, health care workers struggled not only with waves of patients but with navigating the unknowns of a virus about which they still had limited information. Ramesh and colleagues feared not only for the lives of their patients and the community, but also for their own.

“You’re seeing all these patients, and there is this fear in you that you may get COVID from treating your patients. So that definitely was there,” Ramesh said. “It was felt by all members of the medical profession – the nurses, the aides – every person in the hospital.”

Overcrowded emergency rooms and intensive care units were a signature of the pandemic nationally, and the Cedar Valley was no exception. According to Ramesh, there was a lag between the surge in admissions nationally and locally. Seeing the rates go up filled the staff with dread but it also gave them time to prepare and to brace for each new wave of patients. It also gave them room to breathe.

“That helped the planning for the hospital also. As a system, UnityPoint had some analytic tools which said that we expect a peak in the next week, or a peak in four weeks and stuff like that, so we planned ahead,” Ramesh said. “Just bracing for the onslaught, if you will.”

Planning ahead often meant taking actions like postponing elective surgeries and other procedures to free up beds. But even with the preparations, the hospital was still overwhelmed.

This continued into 2021, when the delta variant emerged. Hospitals filled up again, as delta was more transmissible. Susan Fox and her mother, Nancy Pratt, were part of that wave of patients in Waterloo.

Both mother and daughter were admitted to the hospital at approximately the same time. A week later, Fox was released from the hospital but Pratt stayed. By the end of July, she was transferred to a nursing home.

“They thought she was getting better,” Fox wrote in an email to The Courier. “Unfortunately, less than 24 hours later, my mom was transferred back to the hospital and placed in ICU.”

Fox and her four siblings visited whenever they were permitted. When they couldn’t, they communicated through an iPad. The nurses held the iPad up to Pratt, even when she was unresponsive. Pratt was intubated after a week in ICU, and became responsive for short periods after two weeks.

However, her condition deteriorated. Pratt developed a blockage in her brachial artery and died Sept. 7, 2021. According Fox, Pratt had not been vaccinated.

The delta wave brought new frustrations for Ramesh and other health care professionals. Before, there was little that could be done to prevent the contraction and worst symptoms of the virus. Now there was a vaccine, but many hadn’t taken it – and those people made up the bulk of hospitalized patients. This resulted in Ramesh seeing patients dying in their 30s and 40s, leaving young families behind.

“This, I would say, was the hardest part of working at the hospital at that time, was we know that there is an effective vaccine – the vaccine works really well – and a lot of people were hospitalized, were dying in the hospital,” he said “And there was this feeling that this could have been so preventable.”