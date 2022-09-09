Despite recent emergence, COVID-19 a leading cause of death in Cedar Valley

CEDAR FALLS — Elsa Roberts tested positive for COVID-19 on a Tuesday. At 6:30 p.m. the next day, she video conferenced with her daughter, Rene Bronnert. Bronnert said her mother was short of breath, but otherwise seemed fine.
At around 5 a.m. Thursday, she was dead.
“I’m like, ‘What? I just talked to her,’” Brommert said. “I was just talking to her, and she was gone just like that. Less than 48 hours positive.”
Roberts immigrated to the United States from Germany when she was five, and after having three children she returned to school and became a nurse, a profession she worked at for two decades.
She fell in August 2020, breaking her femur, resulting in a stint in rehab. Despite taking full precautions, she contracted the coronavirus in December.
Knowing that her mother had underlying health conditions, Bronnert insisted she be taken to the emergency room. After being cleared, Roberts was returned to the rehab facility. She died less than 48 hours later.
Bronnert was told by the facility that her mother struggled to breathe and pulled off her oxygen mask in her final hours.
Elsa Roberts, seated in the chair, died in December 2020 from COVID-19, less than 48 hours after testing positive.
Contributed
“I thought of COVID as someone being on a ventilator. I thought that would be my mom’s process,” Brommert said. “I thought that she would end up getting really sick, she’d end up on a ventilator and wouldn’t make it. That’s what I thought she would end up like, not talking to me Wednesday.”
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 was the 15th leading cause of death in the Cedar Valley between 1999 and 2020 despite only emerging in early 2020. In total, it claimed 409 lives in the region, a rate of 8.4 people per 100,000 – above the national average by 3.2.
That same data showed deaths in the region above the national average for heart disease, cancer, diabetes and respiratory diseases. In addition to being deadly in their own right, those diseases were identified as prime risk factors for COVID-19. Combined with an aging local population and an outbreak at a Waterloo-based Tyson meatpacking facility in April 2020, it was a perfect storm.
“When COVID hit the Tyson plant, it was still in the early stages of the pandemic in Black Hawk County. … That’s when we started seeing patients trickle into the hospital,” said Dr. Pradeep Ramesh.
Ramesh, a hospitalist at UnityPoint Health in Waterloo, was on the front lines throughout the pandemic. In its early stages, health care workers struggled not only with waves of patients but with navigating the unknowns of a virus about which they still had limited information. Ramesh and colleagues feared not only for the lives of their patients and the community, but also for their own.
“You’re seeing all these patients, and there is this fear in you that you may get COVID from treating your patients. So that definitely was there,” Ramesh said. “It was felt by all members of the medical profession – the nurses, the aides – every person in the hospital.”
Overcrowded emergency rooms and intensive care units were a signature of the pandemic nationally, and the Cedar Valley was no exception. According to Ramesh, there was a lag between the surge in admissions nationally and locally. Seeing the rates go up filled the staff with dread but it also gave them time to prepare and to brace for each new wave of patients. It also gave them room to breathe.
“That helped the planning for the hospital also. As a system, UnityPoint had some analytic tools which said that we expect a peak in the next week, or a peak in four weeks and stuff like that, so we planned ahead,” Ramesh said. “Just bracing for the onslaught, if you will.”
Planning ahead often meant taking actions like postponing elective surgeries and other procedures to free up beds. But even with the preparations, the hospital was still overwhelmed.
This continued into 2021, when the delta variant emerged. Hospitals filled up again, as delta was more transmissible. Susan Fox and her mother, Nancy Pratt, were part of that wave of patients in Waterloo.
Both mother and daughter were admitted to the hospital at approximately the same time. A week later, Fox was released from the hospital but Pratt stayed. By the end of July, she was transferred to a nursing home.
“They thought she was getting better,” Fox wrote in an email to The Courier. “Unfortunately, less than 24 hours later, my mom was transferred back to the hospital and placed in ICU.”
Fox and her four siblings visited whenever they were permitted. When they couldn’t, they communicated through an iPad. The nurses held the iPad up to Pratt, even when she was unresponsive. Pratt was intubated after a week in ICU, and became responsive for short periods after two weeks.
However, her condition deteriorated. Pratt developed a blockage in her brachial artery and died Sept. 7, 2021. According Fox, Pratt had not been vaccinated.
The delta wave brought new frustrations for Ramesh and other health care professionals. Before, there was little that could be done to prevent the contraction and worst symptoms of the virus. Now there was a vaccine, but many hadn’t taken it – and those people made up the bulk of hospitalized patients. This resulted in Ramesh seeing patients dying in their 30s and 40s, leaving young families behind.
“This, I would say, was the hardest part of working at the hospital at that time, was we know that there is an effective vaccine – the vaccine works really well – and a lot of people were hospitalized, were dying in the hospital,” he said “And there was this feeling that this could have been so preventable.”
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Iowa
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Iowa using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . Counties are ranked by the highest cumulative death rate per 100k residents as of August 18, 2022. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.
Mclarenj // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Butler County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 381 (55 total deaths)
--- 21.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,205 (3,495 total cases)
--- 8.3% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 125 (18 new cases, -38% change from previous week)
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Marion County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 382 (127 total deaths)
--- 22.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,509 (8,150 total cases)
--- 7.2% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 198 (66 new cases, +94% change from previous week)
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Audubon County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 382 (21 total deaths)
--- 22.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,579 (1,186 total cases)
--- 18.3% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 182 (10 new cases, +67% change from previous week)
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Van Buren County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 383 (27 total deaths)
--- 22.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,394 (1,507 total cases)
--- 19.0% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 99 (7 new cases, -42% change from previous week)
Sector001 // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Henry County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 386 (77 total deaths)
--- 23.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,054 (5,997 total cases)
--- 13.8% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 180 (36 new cases, -29% change from previous week)
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Adams County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 389 (14 total deaths)
--- 24.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,959 (863 total cases)
--- 9.3% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 278 (10 new cases, +150% change from previous week)
Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Fayette County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 397 (78 total deaths)
--- 26.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,880 (4,496 total cases)
--- 13.4% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 193 (38 new cases, -19% change from previous week)
Woodard // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Humboldt County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 398 (38 total deaths)
--- 27.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,546 (2,824 total cases)
--- 11.9% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 167 (16 new cases, -11% change from previous week)
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Delaware County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 400 (68 total deaths)
--- 27.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,842 (4,396 total cases)
--- 2.1% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 212 (36 new cases, -25% change from previous week)
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Floyd County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 403 (63 total deaths)
--- 28.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,105 (3,927 total cases)
--- 4.9% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 198 (31 new cases, -38% change from previous week)
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Howard County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 404 (37 total deaths)
--- 29.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,935 (2,192 total cases)
--- 9.4% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 120 (11 new cases, +10% change from previous week)
Jatakuck // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Cerro Gordo County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 405 (172 total deaths)
--- 29.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,191 (11,967 total cases)
--- 6.8% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 127 (54 new cases, -44% change from previous week)
Dan Breyfogle // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Pocahontas County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 408 (27 total deaths)
--- 30.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,771 (1,772 total cases)
--- 1.4% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 136 (9 new cases, -65% change from previous week)
Pettingills // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Mahaska County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 412 (91 total deaths)
--- 31.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,119 (5,329 total cases)
--- 8.7% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 190 (42 new cases, +5% change from previous week)
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Plymouth County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 417 (105 total deaths)
--- 33.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,421 (6,652 total cases)
--- 0.0% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 103 (26 new cases, -30% change from previous week)
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Lee County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 425 (143 total deaths)
--- 35.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,946 (8,396 total cases)
--- 5.5% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 175 (59 new cases, -5% change from previous week)
Robert Thall // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Clayton County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 427 (75 total deaths)
--- 36.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,352 (3,747 total cases)
--- 19.1% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 148 (26 new cases, +18% change from previous week)
Jsayre64 // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Palo Alto County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 428 (38 total deaths)
--- 36.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,646 (2,190 total cases)
--- 6.7% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 101 (9 new cases, -53% change from previous week)
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Union County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 433 (53 total deaths)
--- 38.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,928 (2,929 total cases)
--- 9.4% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 180 (22 new cases, -4% change from previous week)
Gvetterick // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Clarke County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 436 (41 total deaths)
--- 39.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 21.3 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,365 (2,477 total cases)
--- 0.2% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 170 (16 new cases, -30% change from previous week)
Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Franklin County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 437 (44 total deaths)
--- 39.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,130 (2,732 total cases)
--- 2.7% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 139 (14 new cases, -12% change from previous week)
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Dickinson County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 440 (76 total deaths)
--- 40.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,403 (4,384 total cases)
--- 3.8% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 145 (25 new cases, +9% change from previous week)
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Guthrie County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 440 (47 total deaths)
--- 40.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,725 (2,536 total cases)
--- 10.2% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 103 (11 new cases, -54% change from previous week)
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Lyon County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 442 (52 total deaths)
--- 41.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,475 (2,877 total cases)
--- 7.3% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 68 (8 new cases, -33% change from previous week)
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Allamakee County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 453 (62 total deaths)
--- 44.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,152 (3,032 total cases)
--- 16.1% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 110 (15 new cases, -17% change from previous week)
Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Winnebago County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 454 (47 total deaths)
--- 45.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,128 (3,223 total cases)
--- 17.9% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 232 (24 new cases, +41% change from previous week)
Chuckmor // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Shelby County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 454 (52 total deaths)
--- 45.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,485 (2,919 total cases)
--- 3.5% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 70 (8 new cases, -62% change from previous week)
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Hancock County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 461 (49 total deaths)
--- 47.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,899 (3,072 total cases)
--- 9.4% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 169 (18 new cases, 0% change from previous week)
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Mitchell County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 463 (49 total deaths)
--- 47.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,024 (2,649 total cases)
--- 5.2% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 123 (13 new cases, -19% change from previous week)
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Webster County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 471 (169 total deaths)
--- 50.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,334 (11,250 total cases)
--- 18.7% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 245 (88 new cases, -17% change from previous week)
Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Keokuk County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 478 (49 total deaths)
--- 52.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,774 (2,231 total cases)
--- 17.5% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 127 (13 new cases, -24% change from previous week)
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Wayne County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 512 (33 total deaths)
--- 63.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,410 (1,379 total cases)
--- 18.9% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 124 (8 new cases, -27% change from previous week)
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#18. O'Brien County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 524 (72 total deaths)
--- 67.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,380 (3,628 total cases)
--- 0.1% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 145 (20 new cases, +5% change from previous week)
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Hamilton County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 528 (78 total deaths)
--- 68.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.8 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,917 (3,681 total cases)
--- 5.6% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 129 (19 new cases, +12% change from previous week)
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Wright County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 533 (67 total deaths)
--- 70.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,322 (3,809 total cases)
--- 14.8% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 167 (21 new cases, +31% change from previous week)
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Appanoose County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 563 (70 total deaths)
--- 79.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,899 (3,094 total cases)
--- 5.7% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 113 (14 new cases, 0% change from previous week)
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Tama County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 564 (95 total deaths)
--- 80.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,288 (4,262 total cases)
--- 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 166 (28 new cases, -3% change from previous week)
Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Montgomery County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 565 (56 total deaths)
--- 80.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,019 (2,382 total cases)
--- 9.0% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 131 (13 new cases, -38% change from previous week)
Judd Furlong // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Louisa County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 571 (63 total deaths)
--- 82.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,594 (2,714 total cases)
--- 6.9% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 217 (24 new cases, +41% change from previous week)
USFWSmidwest // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Emmet County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 586 (54 total deaths)
--- 87.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,911 (2,478 total cases)
--- 1.9% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 163 (15 new cases, +15% change from previous week)
Phinn // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Monona County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 592 (51 total deaths)
--- 89.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,683 (1,868 total cases)
--- 17.9% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 348 (30 new cases, +114% change from previous week)
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Cherokee County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 605 (68 total deaths)
--- 93.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,123 (3,272 total cases)
--- 10.3% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 294 (33 new cases, -38% change from previous week)
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Wapello County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 606 (212 total deaths)
--- 93.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.7 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,582 (9,645 total cases)
--- 4.4% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 134 (47 new cases, -24% change from previous week)
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Kossuth County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 608 (90 total deaths)
--- 94.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,564 (4,083 total cases)
--- 4.4% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 189 (28 new cases, -43% change from previous week)
Alejandro Pulido // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Cass County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 615 (79 total deaths)
--- 96.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,940 (3,073 total cases)
--- 9.3% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 31 (4 new cases, -56% change from previous week)
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Monroe County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 662 (51 total deaths)
--- 111.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,262 (2,024 total cases)
--- 0.6% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 104 (8 new cases, -47% change from previous week)
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Harrison County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 676 (95 total deaths)
--- 116.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,582 (3,594 total cases)
--- 3.1% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 64 (9 new cases, -18% change from previous week)
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Adair County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 713 (51 total deaths)
--- 127.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,434 (1,676 total cases)
--- 11.3% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 42 (3 new cases, -77% change from previous week)
C. A. Tucker // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Ida County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 714 (49 total deaths)
--- 128.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,222 (1,936 total cases)
--- 6.9% more cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 219 (15 new cases, 0% change from previous week)
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Ringgold County
- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 736 (36 total deaths)
--- 135.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Iowa
- New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)
- Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,581 (1,203 total cases)
--- 6.9% less cases per 100k residents than Iowa
- New cases per 100k in the past week: 143 (7 new cases, -36% change from previous week)
Mclarenj // Wikimedia Commons
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.