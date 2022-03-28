 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Deputies fatally shoot man wielding scissors at hospital

  • 0

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A 29-year-old man being held for his mental health in a Florida hospital was fatally shot after he grabbed a pair of scissors and threatened to stab sheriff's deputies, officials said.

The man was among multiple people being held in the hospital despite threatening to harm themselves or others because there were no beds at the local mental health facility, Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers said.

“It’s a terrible tragedy, not just in our county, but in our country. We’re facing a mental health crisis,” Flowers said.

The man's family had brought him to the emergency department of the Cleveland Clinic Indian River in Vero Beach on Friday after he tried to hang himself, Flowers said during a news conference on Sunday.

“He grabs a pair of scissors, large scissors, and he’s running through the hospital,” the sheriff said.

Deputies began chasing him, and he raised the scissors over his head.

People are also reading…

“At that point our deputies begin to retreat back," Flowers said. “Again, a small narrow hallway, gurneys, all kinds of stuff in there. They draw their weapons and two of the deputies fire, shooting and killing this man.”

The man was being held under the Florida Mental Health Act, commonly called the Baker Act, which allows authorities to hold someone in a mental health facility for up to 72 hours if they are a threat to themselves or others.

He and other patients also brought to the hospital on mental health holds couldn't get care at a mental health facility on Saturday because it was full, Flowers said.

“The fact that we were up there taking people in for suicidal incidents for Baker Acts, that they had multiple Baker Act patients awaiting transportation to a facility because there’s not enough beds, and the fact that this gentleman had been waiting there for a day and a half shows what kind of mental health crisis we’re in right now,” the sheriff said.

The deputies have been placed on administrative leave as the shooting is reviewed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

At a pugnacious Oscars, Apple's feel-good 'CODA' triumphs

At a pugnacious Oscars, Apple's feel-good 'CODA' triumphs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After a movie year often light on crowds, the Academy Awards named an unabashed crowd-pleaser, the deaf family drama “CODA,” best picture Sunday, handing Hollywood’s top award to a streaming service for the first time in a ceremony that saw the greatest drama when Will Smith strode onstage and slapped Chris Rock.

Biscuits or bratwurst: GOP weighs its convention choices

Biscuits or bratwurst: GOP weighs its convention choices

In Milwaukee, one of two cities vying to host the Republican presidential convention in 2024, Democrats were pilloried by the potential visitors after predawn election results delivered Wisconsin for Joe Biden in the 2020 White House race. Rival Nashville, Tennessee, is run by a mayor whose Democratic brother was effectively redistricted out of his congressional seat by Republicans.

Amazon tries to stave off union drive on two fronts

Amazon tries to stave off union drive on two fronts

Amazon is gearing up for its toughest labor fight yet, with two separate union elections coming to a head as soon as next week that could provide further momentum to the recent wave of organizing efforts across the country.

Former nurse guilty of homicide in medication error death

Former nurse guilty of homicide in medication error death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee nurse is guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a patient who was accidentally given the wrong medication, a jury found Friday. She was also found guilty of gross neglect of an impaired adult in a case that has fixed the attention of patient safety advocates and nurses' organizations around the country.

California grocery workers vote to authorize strike

California grocery workers vote to authorize strike

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thousands of central and Southern California grocery workers have voted to authorize their union to call a strike against several major supermarket chains as contract negotiations are set to resume this week.

AP FACT CHECK: Republicans skew Jackson's record on crime

AP FACT CHECK: Republicans skew Jackson's record on crime

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators characterized Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s judicial views as extremist and soft on crime, using her confirmation hearings to air a line of conservative grievances that relied at times on distortions of her record.

Watch Now: Related Video

What not to cook in an instant pot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News