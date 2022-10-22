 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Dems push Medicaid expansion for left-behind rural Georgia

  • 0

ARLINGTON, Ga. (AP) — Nine years after the hospital closed in the southwest Georgia town of Arlington, the worry about health care lurks. Health insurance premiums are high, many residents report poor health and there's no guarantee Calhoun County's sole ambulance will arrive promptly if it's taking a patient to a distant hospital.

“If it’s out on a call, you might as well throw them in the truck then and try to get somewhere,” said resident Sam Robinson.

Arlington, population 1,209, reflects the health care struggles of rural Georgia.

Democrats, including their nominee for governor, Stacey Abrams, are showcasing those problems as they run for office this year, pushing for Georgia to join 38 other states in expanding the Medicaid health insurance program to cover all able-bodied adults.

Abrams opened her campaign to unseat Republican Brian Kemp at a hospital that closed in nearby Cuthbert, underlining an issue that was a centerpiece of her narrow loss to Kemp in 2018.

People are also reading…

“We’re talking about someone who goes in for a checkup and is told that they have stage one pancreatic cancer,” Abrams told reporters in a video news conference this month. “In Georgia, they are not entitled to a follow-up visit unless they can pay out of pocket."

Experts project more than 450,000 uninsured Georgians would gain coverage if Medicaid were broadened. Many do not usually qualify for subsidies to buy individual policies, leaving them in what experts call the “coverage gap.”

Medicaid expansion is also an issue elsewhere this year.

In South Dakota, voters will decide a referendum on expansion that is opposed by Republican Gov. Kristi Noem. In Kansas and Wisconsin, Democratic governors are seeking reelection after failing to persuade Republican legislatures to broaden coverage.

In Georgia, Kemp has refused calls for expansion, instead proposing coverage for a smaller group of people who meet work, education or volunteering requirements. In an Oct. 11 letter to Georgia’s Democratic members of Congress, Kemp called full Medicaid expansion as “failed one-size-fit-none” policy.

But that refusal stings in Arlington, once home to the 25-bed Calhoun Memorial Hospital. It had been decades since babies were delivered at Calhoun Memorial and the facility struggled to afford the newest technologies. Although services were limited, local residents relied on it for emergencies.

“I used the emergency room with my son,” said Pam Conner. “He was like 4 years old when he got his first very first wasp sting. It put him into anaphylaxis. I don’t know what we would have done without a hospital.”

Conner chairs the county hospital board, nine years after the facility closed and laid off 99 employees. With many uninsured patients, Conner said the hospital was providing more than $2 million yearly in uncompensated care when it shut down.

The county government borrowed for a new roof in 2008, and it’s a sore point locally that taxpayers still owe nearly $500,000 on the building, now leased to a drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility. Local officials declined to raise property taxes to cover hospital deficits, unlike some Georgia counties. The hospital sold its nursing home, raising money but darkening long-term financial prospects. Finally, officials decided to close, joining eight other rural hospitals in Georgia since 2008.

Now, Arlington residents rely on the county's one ambulance, based 12 miles away in Morgan. Calhoun County projects it will spend $537,000 to provide emergency medical services this year, more than one-eighth of its $4.2 million budget.

Health care problems run deeper in southwest Georgia, though. Private health insurance is so expensive that Conner, whose family owns an insurance agency, instead buys coverage through the federal health insurance marketplace. Robinson said he and his wife once paid a combined $1,000 a month for insurance.

Kemp has succeeded in reducing insurance rates and encouraging more insurers to offer coverage outside metro Atlanta with subsidies. But premiums remain high in southwest Georgia, with one large hospital in Albany dominating the market and residents often in poor health. Calhoun County has high rates of diabetes, obesity and births by teenagers, according to data from County Health Rankings. Black residents are much more likely to have preventable hospitals stays.

Sherrell Byrd of SOWEGA Rising, which tries to improve well-being in southwest Georgia, said COVID-19 highlighted the region’s poor health and rickety health care system. In early 2020, southwest Georgia drew national attention with one of the highest death rates from the respiratory virus.

“It really exposed how bad our health is,” Byrd said. “We had so many comorbidities here.”

Medicaid has also flared as an issue in Atlanta, where the WellStar system closed a hospital in suburban East Point and will by Nov. 1 close the 532-bed Atlanta Medical Center. That's one of only five top-level trauma centers in Georgia. WellStar says Atlanta Medical Center was losing so much money that Medicaid expansion wouldn't have helped, but Democrats persist in saying it could have made a difference over the long term.

Having states provide Medicaid coverage to residents with incomes of up to 138% of the federal poverty line was envisioned in President Barack Obama’s 2010 health care overhaul. But the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that the federal government could not force states to act, and many Republican-led states balked.

President Joe Biden's administration has been trying to block Kemp's plan for a partial Medicaid expansion, but a judge in August ruled Georgia could proceed with the work requirement. Kemp calls his approach a “far better approach to increasing health care coverage than ‘full’ Medicaid expansion.”

Kemp notes Medicaid expansion would force some people now eligible for private health insurance subsidies onto Medicaid. Because Georgia has set low Medicaid payments and some doctors don’t take Medicaid, Kemp argues that would leave those people worse off while increasing competition for current Medicaid patients to find a doctor.

The governor also notes 600,000 more Georgians are on Medicaid now than when he took office, basically arguing Medicaid expansion has already happened. Many people, however, are covered because the federal government has blocked states from dropping people from Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic. They could be removed once the federal public health emergency ends.

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has tried to sweeten the deal, enticing lawmakers last year to boost the federal share of funding from 90% to 95% for the first two years of any new state Medicaid expansion. Warnock, seeking reelection on Nov. 8, has long called for broader coverage. He was arrested during protests over the issue at the Georgia Capitol in 2014 and the U.S. Capitol in 2017 before becoming a senator.

“Unfortunately, the state left that money on the table and left hundreds of thousands of working Georgians in the coverage gap,” Warnock said Oct. 12 in Atlanta. “And I intend to keep fighting for them.”

Warnock's opponent, Republican Herschel Walker, said last month that he opposes expansion.

"Right now, Medicaid has not been good," he told reporters. "Right now, the expansion is going to continue to bankrupt us. Everyone knows that.”

A key question underlying the debate is to what degree the government is obligated to provide health care and seek improved health outcomes. Democrats now largely believe health care is a human right and collective responsibility. Many Republicans still believe it’s an individual responsibility.

In Arlington, Conner says what actually existed was a mismatch — with hospitals legally required to provide emergency care, but not guaranteed payment.

“It makes me say that universal health care might actually be a right of our citizens," Conner. "It’s a right for them to go to the emergency room whether they can pay for it or not. But it’s not a right for the hospital to get the money to pay for it.”

Follow Jeff Amy at http://twitter.com/jeffamy

Follow AP’s coverage of Medicaid at: https://apnews.com/hub/medicaid

Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID-19 linked to increase in US pregnancy-related deaths

COVID-19 linked to increase in US pregnancy-related deaths

COVID-19 drove a dramatic increase in the number of women who died from pregnancy or childbirth complications in the U.S. last year, a crisis that has disproportionately claimed Black and Hispanic women as victims. A government report released Wednesday lays out grim trends across the country for expectant mothers and their newborn babies. It finds that pregnancy-related deaths have spiked nearly 80 percent since 2018, with COVID-19 being a factor in a quarter of the 1,178 deaths reported last year. The percentage of preterm and low birthweight babies also went up last year, after holding steady for years. And more pregnant or postpartum women are reporting symptoms of depression.

USDA announces $1 billion debt relief for 36,000 farmers

USDA announces $1 billion debt relief for 36,000 farmers

The federal government has announced a program to provide $1.3 billion in debt relief for about 36,000 farmers who have fallen behind on loan payments or face foreclosure. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the farm loan relief program funded from $3.1 billion set aside in the Inflation Reduction Act allocated toward assisting distressed borrowers of direct or guaranteed loans administered by USDA. The law was passed by Congress and signed by Biden in August. The money anounced Tuesday is the first round of payments designed to help farmers hard hit by pandemic-induced market disruptions or climate-driven natural disasters including drought stay in business or re-enter farming. The USDA says additional programs are to come.

Landmark trial begins over Arkansas' ban on trans youth care

Landmark trial begins over Arkansas' ban on trans youth care

The nation's first trial over a state's ban on gender-confirming care for children has begun in Arkansas. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody will hear testimony and evidence starting Monday over the law he blocked prohibiting such care for anyone under 18 years old. The trial is expected to last two weeks and is the latest fight over transgender youth restrictions. Attorneys for Arkansas argue the ban is part of the state's authority to regulate medical practices. Families of transgender youths and multiple medical organizations have criticized the ban. Arkansas became the first state to enact such a ban last year.

China party says nearly 5 million members probed for graft

China party says nearly 5 million members probed for graft

China's ruling Communist Party says it has investigated almost 5 million members for possible corruption over the last decade, with formal criminal cases brought against 553. At a briefing Monday on the sidelines of the party's national congress held every five years, the party's Committee for Discipline and Inspection said 207,000 party officials in total had been handed some form of punishment. Xi Jinping, now seeking a third term as party leader, has made fighting corruption a hallmark of his decade in power. Xi's anti-graft campaign is largely popular with the public but at times has been seen as a way of sidelining political rivals and enforcing surveillance over society as a whole.

Biden turning to Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan migrants

Biden turning to Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan migrants

When Joe Biden was running for the White House, he denounced then-President Donald Trump's immigration policies. Biden said Trump's approach inflicted “cruelty and exclusion at every turn,” including toward those fleeing the "brutal" government of socialist Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela. Now, with increasing numbers of Venezuelans arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, President Biden has turned to an unlikely source for an election-year solution, taking a page from Trump's own immigration playbook. Biden has invoked a Trump-era rule that Biden’s Justice Department is fighting in court. Biden wants to deny Venezuelans who are fleeing their crisis-torn country the chance to request asylum at the border.

Bird flu case prompts Omaha zoo to close several exhibits

Bird flu case prompts Omaha zoo to close several exhibits

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium has closed several exhibits and taken other precautions after one of its pelicans died from the bird flu. The zoo said one of its pink-backed pelicans that died on Thursday tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza. A second pelican became ill Friday and was euthanized. The Omaha zoo was one of many across the country that closed down its aviaries and moved birds inside whenever possible to help protect them from avian influenza. The zoo reopened its aviary in June after bird flu cases waned, but the outbreak has started to make a resurgence this fall. More than 47 million chickens and turkeys have been slaughtered this year to limit the spread of bird flu.

Oklahoma executes man convicted of killing infant daughter

Oklahoma executes man convicted of killing infant daughter

Oklahoma has executed an inmate convicted of killing his infant daughter in 2002. Benjamin Cole was put to death Thursday morning at Oklahoma’s state penitentiary in McAlester. The execution occurred despite Cole’s attorneys’ arguments that the inmate was not mentally competent. They have said he had schizophrenia and a lesion on his brain that had worsened in recent years. But courts rejected that claim, allowing Thursday’s lethal injection to proceed. Cole delivered a rambling, two-minute prayer in which he urged people to “choose Jesus while you still can." He was pronounced dead at 10:22 a.m.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Data literacy is becoming necessary in everyday life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News