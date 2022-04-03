 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

COVID-19 temporarily stops Daniel Craig's return to Broadway

  • Updated
  • 0
Theater Daniel Craig

FILE - Actor Daniel Craig attends The Opportunity Network's 11th Annual Night of Opportunity Gala at Cipriani Wall Street, Monday, April 9, 2018 in New York. Could it be the curse of the Scottish play? Daniel Craig’s return to Broadway in a new version of “Macbeth” has been temporarily halted after the actor contracted COVID-19.

 Evan Agostini - invision linkable, Invision

NEW YORK (AP) — Could it be the curse of the Scottish play? Daniel Craig's return to Broadway in a new version of “Macbeth” has been temporarily halted after the actor contracted COVID-19.

Wednesday's matinee and evening performances were canceled when the James Bond actor tested positive. In a tweet late Saturday night, the show said all performances were canceled through Thursday “due to the detection of a limited number of positive covid test results within the company.”

Craig stars in a revival of Williams Shakespeare's tragedy, with Ruth Negga making her Broadway debut playing Lady Macbeth.

“Macbeth” is playing the Lyceum Theatre, with an opening set for April 28. Tony Award-winner Sam Gold is directing.

According to folklore, “Macbeth” was cursed from the beginning, when a coven of witches objected to Shakespeare using real incantations and put a curse on the play. Other productions have been plagued with accidents.

People are also reading…

Craig was last on Broadway in a 2013 revival of Harold Pinter's “Betrayal” opposite his wife, Rachel Weisz, and directed by Mike Nichols. Craig also starred opposite Hugh Jackman in 2009's “A Steady Rain.” Gold directed Craig in a 2016 off-Broadway production of “Othello” alongside David Oyelowo.

Other high-profile shows on Broadway have had to cancel shows due to their lead actor's contracting the virus, including both “The Music Man” leads, Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID pandemic's end may bring turbulence for US health care

COVID pandemic's end may bring turbulence for US health care

WASHINGTON (AP) — When the end of the COVID-19 pandemic comes, it could create major disruptions for a cumbersome U.S. health care system made more generous, flexible and up-to-date technologically through a raft of temporary emergency measures.

Pakistan's embattled PM Khan defiant, says he won't resign

Pakistan's embattled PM Khan defiant, says he won't resign

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan remained defiant Thursday, telling the nation he won't resign even as he faces a no-confidence vote in parliament and the country's opposition says it has the numbers to push him out.

Mormons lower temperature on hot-button issues at conference

Mormons lower temperature on hot-button issues at conference

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Top leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints addressed COVID-19, the church's support of non-discrimination laws, war in Ukraine and legacies of racism at the faith's first in-person conference since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID, election conspiracy theorist enters Wisconsin AG race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative lawyer who sued to overturn President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in Wisconsin and wants to investigate her baseless allegations that hospitals murdered COVID-19 patients for profit is running for attorney general.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to tell if you're a control freak

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News