 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Court hears arguments on Alabama trans youth treatment ban

  • Updated
  • 0

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama asked an appellate court Friday to let the state outlaw the use of puberty blockers and hormones to treat transgender children — a move some parents argued violates their right to make decisions about their children’s health care.

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments in Alabama’s appeal of a preliminary injunction blocking enforcement of the first-of-its-kind law that would make it a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, to give the medications to assist transgender minors in their transition.

The arguments in Alabama come three months after the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed to keep similar Arkansas law on hold.

People are also reading…

The bans have become a flashpoint as Republican-controlled legislatures advanced bills to not only block medical treatment but talso ban transgender children from using school restrooms or playing on sports teams that don’t correspond with their sex at birth.

Jeff Doss, an attorney representing five parents and a pediatrician who challenged the law, urged the court to keep the ban on hold. He said the law is discriminatory and Alabama took the “unprecedented” step of trying to criminalize the accepted standard of care for a medical condition.

“If parental freedom means anything, it means that a parent, not the state, should decide whether their child receives life-saving medical intervention, consistent with the standard of care,” Doss said.

Doss said after court that “it should be chilling for everyone” that the state is trying to tell parents “we know best and we are the ones who are going to make this decision for you parents.”

Edmund LaCour, Alabama’s solicitor general, argued that the state has the authority to regulate medical treatments it deems risky. He disputed arguments that the law discriminated against transgender individuals, because the drugs are still available to everyone, just not “to affect a cosmetic sex change”

“The law does not prohibit any sort of therapy. It doesn’t require that males go by he or that girls wear dresses. All it does is target the risky treatments," LaCour said.

LaCour at one point asked judges to imagine if children wanted to use skin grafts, a treatment for severe burns, to change their race. Doing so would just be too risky, he argued.

Multiple medical groups, including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Medical Association, oppose the ban. The U.S. Justice Department has also opposed the ban as unconstitutional. Fifteen states filed briefs supporting Alabama’s efforts to ban the treatments.

The appellate judges did not indicate when they will rule.

U.S. Circuit Judge Andrew Brasher, who was Alabama's solicitor general before he was appointed to a federal judgeship, asked both sides if the law amounted to sex discrimination and if the state had other regulation options, short of an outright ban, if it was concerned about the possible overuse of the medications.

Arkansas was the first state to enact such a treatment ban. A federal judge last year blocked the Arkansas law from going into effect, and the appellate court upheld the decision. A trial began last month in the lawsuit seeking to permanently strike down the ban.

The Alabama law, dubbed the Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act, went further in putting criminal penalties of people who provide the medications.

U.S. District Judge Liles Burke in May issued a preliminary injunction to stop Alabama from enforcing the medication ban. Burke did not block a portion of the law banning sex-altering surgeries for minors, which doctors testified are not performed in Alabama.

He also left in place a provision that requires counselors and other school officials to tell parents if a minor discloses that they think they are transgender.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey at the time called Burke's ruling blocking the medication ban a “temporary legal roadblock.”

The trial in the ongoing litigation is expected next year, attorneys said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 deaths at NYC nursing home blamed on Legionnaires' disease

Five people died of Legionnaires’ disease over the summer at a New York City nursing home. The outbreak at Amsterdam Nursing Home was the city’s worst since 2015 when a cooling tower in the Bronx was blamed for an infection that caused 16 deaths. The New York Times reports that the home had been cited by the city for improper maintenance of the cooling towers where the Legionella bacteria can spread. A spokesperson for the nursing home says the facility has restricted water use since the outbreak. He says the facility is working with health authorities to clear the matter up.

Trump-backed Vegas sheriff tops Democrat for Nevada governor

Trump-backed Vegas sheriff tops Democrat for Nevada governor

A career police officer and sheriff in Las Vegas who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump has been elected governor in Nevada. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo's narrow victory over Democrat Steve Sisolak became clear Friday after several days of ballot counting required by a statewide vote-by-mail law enacted in 2020. Sisolak conceded the race after a batch of results was posted by Clark County. Lombardo says he'll take his life protecting and serving the community to the statewide level. Lombardo sometimes distanced himself from Trump during the campaign, and never fully endorsed unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential election was marred by fraud. He promises a victory speech Monday at the Las Vegas high school that he attended.

Amazon begins mass layoffs among its corporate workforce

Amazon begins mass layoffs among its corporate workforce

Amazon has begun mass layoffs in its corporate ranks, becoming the latest tech company to trim its workforce amid rising fears about the wider economic environment. On Tuesday, the company notified regional authorities in California that it would lay off about 260 workers at various facilities that employ data scientists, software engineers and other corporate workers. The company would not specify how many more layoffs may be in the works beyond the ones confirmed through the filing in California. Some corporate employees in Seattle, Washington said on LinkedIn on Tuesday they were let go, too. In an announcement posted on its website Wednesday, Amazon said impacted employees were notified on Tuesday.

Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he's 'OK'

Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he's 'OK'

Jay Leno says he's doing OK after suffering serious burns in a gasoline fire. In a statement to Variety, Leno said he needs a “week or two” to get back on his feet.  The cause and time of the fire wasn’t immediately clear. The 72-year-old former “Tonight Show” host is known for his famed car collection, which is housed at a garage in Burbank, north of Los Angeles. People magazine reported Leno had been set to appear at a financial conference in Las Vegas on Sunday but canceled citing a serious medical emergency. Leno's publicist and production company had no immediate comment.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

What you eat might be causing acne

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News