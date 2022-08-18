 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Court: Extraordinary damages OK in 'wrongful life' case

  • 0

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington Supreme Court says that under state law, it's OK for judges to award extraordinary damages in a so-called “wrongful life” case where a child has birth defects or disabilities that require extensive care.

The unanimous decision Thursday came in the case of a woman who became pregnant in 2011 after a federally funded health clinic mistakenly gave her a shot of flu vaccine instead of the contraceptive Depo-Provera. Her child was born with a condition that causes cognitive delays, slowed speech and language skills, epilepsy and vision problems.

Following a trial in 2020, U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik awarded the child, Sandra, and her parents, Yesenia Pacheco and Luis Lemus, $10 million — $7.5 million for her medical, educational and other expenses, and $2.5 million in damages for her parents.

The federal government was ordered to pay the damages because the Neighborcare clinic is federal funded and serves low-income patients.

People are also reading…

The Justice Department appealed to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. It argued that because the woman did not seek birth control specifically to prevent the birth of a child with congenital defects, that wasn't a foreseeable outcome of the clinic's negligence. Nor were the child's disabilities caused by the clinic's negligence, the DOJ claimed.

The government said it should be liable only for costs associated with the pregnancy and birth — about $42,000 — not damages for ongoing care and expenses following that birth.

The 9th Circuit asked the Washington Supreme Court to clarify state law regarding negligent reproductive health care, and in a 9-0 decision authored by Justice Mary Yu, the court rejected the government's arguments. She noted that Washington is “one of the few states that recognize a broad range of claims by both parents and children."

Mike Maxwell, an attorney for the family, said the ruling should all but end the case after seven years of litigation, saying, “I don't know what's left to argue about.” He criticized the government for bringing the appeal.

“This whole appeal has served no purpose other than delaying her care and further injuring this child,” he told The Associated Press. “It's been a long road. The government needs to pay.”

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Seattle did not immediately issue a response to the ruling.

The child, who turned 10 this month, continues living with her parents in the Everett area, Maxwell said. She is mostly blind, suffers seizures, falls often and is generally “horribly disabled,” but without the damages awarded by the court being actually paid, her mother and father — who work in fast food and as a janitor, respectively — have been unable to afford care for her.

Pacheco is an El Salvadoran refugee who moved to the U.S. when she was 16. She had gone to the clinic for a quarterly injection of Depo-Provera, a hormone used for birth control, but a medical assistant who had been administering walk-in flu shots all day gave her the flu vaccine instead.

The clinic didn't inform Pacheco of the error until she called to make her next appointment. By then, she was pregnant.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Over-the-counter hearing aids expected this fall in US

Over-the-counter hearing aids expected this fall in US

U.S. regulators have finalized a long-awaited rule that's expected to allow millions of Americans to buy hearing aids without a prescription. The rule announced Tuesday by the Food and Drug Administration goes into effect this fall. It creates a new class of hearing aids that don’t require a medical exam, a prescription and other specialty services. Instead the devices will be sold online or over-the-counter at pharmacies and other retail stores. The move follows years of pressure from medical experts and consumer advocates to make the devices cheaper and easier to get. Devices for more severe hearing loss will remain prescription only.

Polio detected in NYC's sewage, suggesting virus circulating

Polio detected in NYC's sewage, suggesting virus circulating

Health officials say it is possible that hundreds of people in New York state have gotten polio and don’t know it. The pronouncement came Friday after they said the virus that causes the potentially deadly disease has been detected in New York City’s wastewater. Authorities say the presence of the virus in wastewater suggests that it is circulating locally. They are urging parents to get their children vaccinated. One person suffered paralysis weeks ago because of a polio infection north of the city. Most people infected with polio have no symptoms but can still give the virus to others for days or weeks.

Doctor who sexually abused patients kills himself in jail

Doctor who sexually abused patients kills himself in jail

A once-prominent neurologist who was convicted last month of sexually abusing patients has killed himself at a New York City jail. Dr. Ricardo Cruciani was awaiting sentencing, and faced an upcoming federal trial alleging abuse spanning 15 years. He was found unresponsive Monday in a jail shower on Rikers Island, according to two people familiar with the matter. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak publicly. Cruciani's lawyer has called for an investigation into whether the jail complied with a court order to place him on suicide watch. Prosecutors said Cruciani groomed vulnerable patients by overprescribing painkillers.

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's what you should be asking your kids about their social media accounts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News