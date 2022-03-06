 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Convoy protesting COVID-19 mandates begins beltway circuit

  • 0

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — A large group of truck drivers and their supporters who object to COVID-19 mandates began their mobile protest in the Washington, D.C., area Sunday, embarking on a drive designed to snarl traffic and make their objections known to lawmakers.

Protesters staged at the Hagerstown Speedway in Maryland during the weekend before heading down a single lane of Interstate 81. Their plan was to drive onto the Capital Beltway, circle it twice and then return to Hagerstown, news outlets reported.

The “People’s Convoy” follows similar demonstrations by truckers in Canada upset at vaccine requirements to cross the Canadian border. The Washington Post reported that convoy organizer Brian Brase intends for protesters to travel on the beltway every day during the upcoming week until its demands are met.

A video posted on Twitter showed trucks passing under a large American flag hoisted in the air by two cranes. Supporters stood along a road waving as the drivers left.

People are also reading…

Officials with state police in Maryland and Virginia have said they will monitor the activities.

Authorities in the District of Columbia said Sunday they are monitoring demonstration activity that is expected to begin disrupting travel on roadways in and around the region. The majority of the activity is expected to occur on the beltway. Travelers were advised to consider alternate modes of transportation.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Washington Post.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Link Between COVID-19 Vaccination, Sudden Deafness Explored

Link Between COVID-19 Vaccination, Sudden Deafness Explored

TUESDAY, March 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The possible association between COVID-19 vaccination and sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL) is unclear, according to two studies published online Feb. 24 in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery.

State of the Union: Biden vows to halt Russia, hit inflation

State of the Union: Biden vows to halt Russia, hit inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Addressing a concerned nation and anxious world, President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address Tuesday night to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with the fading but still dangerous coronavirus.

On cusp of Biden speech, a state of disunity, funk and peril

On cusp of Biden speech, a state of disunity, funk and peril

WASHINGTON (AP) — In good times or bad, American presidents come to Congress with a diagnosis that hardly differs over the decades. In their State of the Union speeches, they declare “the state of our union is strong" or words very much like it.

'Abhorrent': Prison boss vexes DOJ with alleged intimidation

'Abhorrent': Prison boss vexes DOJ with alleged intimidation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says it is gravely concerned about allegations that a high-ranking federal prison official entrusted to end sexual abuse and cover-ups at a women’s prison known as the “rape club” may have taken steps to suppress a recent complaint about staff misconduct.

Judge blocks Texas investigation of trans teen’s parents

Judge blocks Texas investigation of trans teen’s parents

A Texas judge on Wednesday blocked the state from investigating the parents of a transgender teenager over gender-confirmation treatments, but stopped short of preventing the state from looking into other reports about children receiving similar care.

Watch Now: Related Video

Drinking a glass of wine with dinner may help prevent diabetes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News