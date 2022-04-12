 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Competency issue raised in Vegas teen-teacher attack case

  • Updated
  • 0

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A defense attorney raised doubt Tuesday about the competency of a 16-year-old student to face sex assault and attempted murder charges in a violent after-school attack that left a Las Vegas high school teacher injured and unconscious in her classroom last week.

In a police report, investigators said the boy's mother said he had no known medical or mental disabilities but recently seemed “depressed and disconnected.”

A local judge confirmed with the teen's lawyer and a prosecutor that state law calls for him to be prosecuted as an adult if the case moves forward on those charges and others including first-degree kidnapping, which could put him in prison for the rest of his life.

Defense attorney Paul Adras told Justice of the Peace Joe M. Bonaventure he’ll seek a mental evaluation for his client ahead of a May 6 competency hearing in state court.

The Associated Press is not naming the teen, pending a competency determination. He is being held as an adult on $500,000 bail at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas.

People are also reading…

Additional charges including more counts of sexual assault and battery by strangulation were added Monday, bringing to 15 the number of felonies he faces. He has not been asked to enter a plea.

A Las Vegas police arrest report obtained Tuesday provided new details of the alleged attack at Eldorado High School. It said the student, a junior, went to the teacher's classroom last Thursday afternoon to talk about his grades.

The female teacher told investigators the teen is physically larger than her, approached her as she sat at her desk and choked her from behind with a rope or cord before pulling a bookcase and filing cabinet down upon her.

The teacher “asked ... repeatedly why he was ‘doing this’ to her,” before she lost consciousness, police said. She “recalled (him) telling her he had something like ‘multiple personalities,' and ... he ‘didn’t like teachers' and was ‘getting revenge.' "

The teacher said she tried to fight her attacker and scratched his arms. When she awoke, she had blood in her hair and her clothes were disheveled.

“I don't know why I attacked her, she was good to me,” the arrest report quotes the student telling detectives. It said he admitted taking the teacher's keys before he fled the campus.

He attends ROTC and was with his mother driving him back to school about two hours later for an award ceremony when they were stopped and he was arrested by school police.

His mother described her son as a good student who was "not diagnosed with any medical or mental disabilities.” She told police that in recent months he seemed “depressed and disconnected” but would not talk about what was wrong.

Officials said the teacher was hospitalized. Neither her name or the extent of her injuries were immediately made public. The police report said the teen described removing her clothes, and said DNA evidence was collected.

Outside court, Adras called it too early in the case to comment on his client's behalf, and acknowledged intense public interest since his arrest.

“I know there’s a lot of information going out on social media,” the attorney told The Associated Press. “We’re asking everyone to respect the process.”

Adras added that prosecutor Lindsey Moors informed him the case may be presented to a grand jury behind closed doors.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson, outside court, expressed frustration with escalating violence in Clark County schools, the nation’s fifth-largest district, and told reporters that he spoke Tuesday with school Superintendent Jesus Jara.

“This is an example of the kind of behavior that will not be tolerated,” Wolfson said of the allegations against the teen.

Wolfson, Jara and other officials convened a news conference two weeks ago to call for calm in the sprawling school district, which has more than 300,000 students and 18,000 teachers at about 336 campuses. Wolfson, the top prosecutor in Las Vegas since 2012, is running for reelection this year.

Jara blamed incidents on the "stress, anxieties and isolation of the (coronavirus) pandemic.”

The same day the news conference was held, a campus police officer fired three gunshots at a moving car that had struck a girl amid a report of an after-school fight in a parking lot at a downtown Las Vegas high school. Among four teenage non-students in the car, the driver and a passenger received minor wounds, authorities said. The girl struck by the car was not seriously hurt.

Classrooms are empty this week during spring break.

Since schools opened in August, campus police have reported 3,000 assaults and fights, and confiscated more than 25 guns. Brawls at some schools have involved non-students, adults and parents. The mothers of two students have been accused in separate cases of using their vehicles as weapons to defend their children from schoolmates.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jackson, COVID and a retirement show Congress' partisan path

Jackson, COVID and a retirement show Congress' partisan path

A milestone Supreme Court confirmation that endured a flawed process. The collapse of a bipartisan compromise for more pandemic funding. The departure of a stalwart of the dwindling band of moderate House Republicans. These three events on Capitol Hill this past week illustrated how Congress’ near- and long-term paths point in one direction — intensifying partisanship. Partisan fights in Congress are as old as the republic, and they routinely escalate as elections approach. But the bar for when to cast party differences aside has fallen in recent years. 

Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices

Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices

President Joe Biden is visiting corn-rich Iowa to announce he’ll suspend a federal rule and allow the sale of higher ethanol blend gasoline this summer. Biden's administration is intensifying efforts to lower prices at the pump that have spiked during Russia’s war with Ukraine. Most gasoline sold in the U.S. is blended with 10% ethanol. The Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of 15% ethanol blend that's usually prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15 because of concerns it adds to smog in high temperatures. The Biden administration says the move will save drivers an average of 10 cents per gallon at 2,300 gas stations.

Woman faces Texas murder charge after self-induced abortion

Authorities say a 26-year-old woman has been charged with murder in Texas after causing “the death of an individual by self-induced abortion.” It’s unclear whether Lizelle Herrera is accused of having an abortion or helping someone else get an abortion. Texas' abortion law bans abortions for women as early as six weeks of pregnancy. Maj. Carlos Delgado with the Starr County sheriff’s office says Herrera remains jailed Saturday in Rio Grande City, on the U.S.-Mexico border. It is not clear under what law Herrera is charged, but University of Texas law professor Stephen Vladeck noted that state law exempts the mother from murder of her unborn child. 

Florida groups canvass spring breakers to warn of fentanyl

Florida groups canvass spring breakers to warn of fentanyl

Community activists in South Florida sprang into action after West Point cadets on spring break were sickened by fentanyl-laced cocaine at a house party. They blitzed beaches and warned spring breakers of a surge in recreational drugs cut with the dangerous synthetic opioid. They also offered them an antidote for overdoses, which have risen nationally during the COVID-19 pandemic. Groups have distributed more than 2,000 doses of Narcan, which can revive overdose victims. The volunteer groups and sheriff’s office don’t have figures on how many of the distributed doses were actually used but believe the program has succeeded in raising awareness. 

Police said teen didn't need medical help before his death

Police said teen didn't need medical help before his death

A community task force reviewing the death of a Black teenager who was restrained for more than 30 minutes at a Kansas juvenile detention center learned that a police officer changed his answers on a form that otherwise would have led police to take the teen to a hospital instead of booking him into the detention center. The Wichita Eagle reported Sunday that a Sedgwick County official who oversees admissions into the detention center told the task force that the officer initially reported there were signs that 17-year-old Cedric Lofton needed medical attention last September but he changed his answers after being told the teen would need a medical review if he said yes on the form.

US experts wrestle with how to update COVID-19 vaccines

US experts wrestle with how to update COVID-19 vaccines

Vaccine experts are grappling with how to formulate a U.S. strategy for future COVID-19 booster campaigns. A panel of federal advisers to the Food and Drug Administration spent hours Wednesday debating key questions about updating the vaccines. They didn't reach any firm conclusions. FDA regulators cautioned that waning vaccine effectiveness, new viral mutations and colder weather could lead to surges in the fall and winter. The FDA experts agreed that boosting Americans every few months was not sustainable and COVID-19 shots should only be reviewed if a new strain lowers their ability to prevent hospitalization and death.

Watch Now: Related Video

Allergies linked to increase risk of heart disease

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News