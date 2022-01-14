 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Chicago students stage walkout, say COVID protocols lacking

  • 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Hundreds of Chicago students staged a walkout Friday, saying there weren't enough precautions in place to protect them from COVID-19 despite an agreement between the teachers union and school district to return to classrooms.

The walkout at schools across the city culminated outside district offices downtown, where the students waved signs, chanted and briefly blocked traffic.

“Hey, hey, ho, ho, Lori Lightfoot’s got to go,” they said, a reference to the Chicago mayor.

The union voted last week to switch to remote instruction due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and what they said were insufficient safety measures. Administrators in the nation’s third-largest school district canceled classes for five days as a result. Lightfoot insisted in-person instruction was best for students and called the union’s action an illegal work stoppage.

People are also reading…

In-person classes resumed Wednesday after an agreement on a safety plan that includes metrics to shut down individual schools during outbreaks and expanded testing.

While masks are required inside schools, the protesters said some students don't have masks or wear them inconsistently. They also want better access to COVID-19 testing and technology for remote learning.

“We want online schooling and the ability to be kept safe ... while we’re trying to get an education,” student Jaden Horton said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Senate hearing on pandemic gets testy: 'What a moron'

Senate hearing on pandemic gets testy: 'What a moron'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, angrily accused a senator Tuesday of making false accusations that are leading to threats against him -- all to raise political cash.

Marilyn Bergman, Oscar-winning composer, dies at age 93

Marilyn Bergman, Oscar-winning composer, dies at age 93

NEW YORK (AP) — Marilyn Bergman, the Oscar-winning lyricist who teamed with husband Alan Bergman on “The Way We Were,” “How Do You Keep the Music Playing?” and hundreds of other songs, died at her Los Angeles home Saturday. She was 93.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Tips for taking better smartphone photos

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News