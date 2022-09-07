Cancer takes toll on Cedar Valley residents

WATERLOO — Calvin and Bonnie Wilson pride themselves on being part of a big family, but that family’s numbers have dropped sharply in recent years.

Calvin, 82, was one of 14 siblings, but now he has just three brothers and one sister. Two siblings died in infancy, while cancer claimed two brothers and two sisters within the course of a year.

Bonnie, 72, lost her sister to cancer the day after Thanksgiving. It was especially hard in 2021, when they found themselves attending eight funerals.

“It’s been nice to have a big family,” said Calvin, who is more commonly known as “Jim.” “But it’s rough when they all go, ‘boom, boom, boom, boom, boom.’”

The Wilsons try to live their lives to the fullest to honor those no longer alive, but it isn’t easy. Holidays and birthdays are reminders of everyone they’ve lost.

“It’s very hard on Jim,” Bonnie said. “He sat in that chair a lot just looking out a long time, watching the birds and thinking about what happened, and was trying to figure all out in his mind why.”

While family have died from various causes from accidents to heart disease, cancer has been the main killer. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists cancer as the No. 2 killer of Cedar Valley residents, claiming 10,383 lives between 1999 and 2020. At 214.4 deaths per 100,000 residents, the area is well above the national average of 187.4. Among the deadliest of these were lung cancer and blood cancers (i.e. leukemia, lymphoma). Over 22 years, lung and other respiratory cancers claimed 2,830 lives, or 58.4 people per 100,000.

According Dr. Bilal Rahim, an oncologist with UnityPoint Health, the Cedar Valley’s high cancer rates can be attributed in no small part to lifestyle. As with the Cedar Valley’s high rates of heart disease, unhealthy diet, smoking and alcohol abuse are gateways to various cancers.

“In terms of what are risk factors, for example, many of them overlap with many of the risk factors of heart disease,” Rahim said. “So we do end up seeing, I think, some overlap with heart disease specifically. … Cancer has some overlap with the risk factors for that, too.”

CDC data from 2019 show 16.4% of adult Iowans smoke, and smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer. Data from the Women, Infants, and Children nutrition program – better known as WIC – shows 36.7% of the adult population in the state is obese. These are the risk factors Rahim identified as “modifiable.” But there are other risk factors that can’t be modified. For example, age is a big risk factor for a range of cancers, including colorectal, prostate and breast cancer.

However, advancements in both knowledge and technology have curbed death rates. Doctors are modifying their approach as new information emerges. Previously it was standard to begin screening patients for colon cancer at age 50. But in recent years, Rahim said, the illness is being detected in younger patients. That has caused doctors to begin screening at age 45, increasing the odds it will be caught before becoming untreatable.

“I think that people are living longer. We’re screening – having better screening tools available. Also we’re scanning people more often for other conditions that happen to incidentally find cancers a bit earlier. And so we do have pretty high rates of cancer detected in general.”

When cancer is diagnosed, a family may have no other course but to brace for the worst.

In the case of Stacy Weinke, director of clinical services at Cedar Valley Hospice, it was her ex-husband, Mike Taylor. While no longer married, they remained on amicable terms and shared a mutual concern for their children – who had an especially hard time with it.

According to Weinke, Taylor seemed fine, even going to the first Field of Dreams game in 2021 with their oldest son months before diagnosis. But when doctors found cancer it had already spread. He had only a few weeks to live.

“It was a very fast thing, and he got ill very quickly. And the kids really wanted him to do everything possible,” Weinke said. “It was just too fast.”

He entered hospice with Weinke’s help. Her concerns were those not only of a caregiver, but of a mother. Her children suffered alongside their father in his final days.

“Even after being a hospice nurse for 25 years, it hits different when it hits home a little bit,” Weinke said. “You try to think you’re the most empathetic when it hits home.”

For the Wilsons, the specter of cancer is always on their minds. They don’t smoke, and they try to eat well and make good decisions. COVID-19 has put a damper on some activities – like getting together with family once a month for dinner.

Cancer has thinned the family’s ranks, but they’re still going strong.

“They’re with us constantly in our minds,” Bonnie said. “And what is left of the Wilsons has formed a real bond because they worry about each other all the time now, they’ve lost so many in their family.”