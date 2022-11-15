 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Cancer screening advice: Avoid the confusing colonoscopy headlines | Behind the Headlines podcast

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

If you're 45 or older, you may have had a colonoscopy or have had a conversation with your physician about being screened for colorectal cancer. However, recent headlines began calling into question the effectiveness of the procedure.

Dr. Franklin Berger, director of research & outreach for the Colorectal Cancer Prevention Network at the University of South Carolina, was not happy with what he read and recently wrote a response for The Conversation which you can read here:

Colonoscopy is still the most recommended screening for colorectal cancer, despite conflicting headlines and flawed interpretations of a new study.

In this episode of the Behind the Headlines podcast, Dr. Berger discusses his article, the importance of screening, the reasoning behind the lower age threshold for the procedure as well as alternative, less invasive screening methods.

People are also reading…

Research from the New England Journal of Medicine looks at colonoscopies' effectiveness and how much they reduce deaths from colon cancer.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 deaths at NYC nursing home blamed on Legionnaires' disease

Five people died of Legionnaires’ disease over the summer at a New York City nursing home. The outbreak at Amsterdam Nursing Home was the city’s worst since 2015 when a cooling tower in the Bronx was blamed for an infection that caused 16 deaths. The New York Times reports that the home had been cited by the city for improper maintenance of the cooling towers where the Legionella bacteria can spread. A spokesperson for the nursing home says the facility has restricted water use since the outbreak. He says the facility is working with health authorities to clear the matter up.

Trump-backed Vegas sheriff tops Democrat for Nevada governor

Trump-backed Vegas sheriff tops Democrat for Nevada governor

A career police officer and sheriff in Las Vegas who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump has been elected governor in Nevada. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo's narrow victory over Democrat Steve Sisolak became clear Friday after several days of ballot counting required by a statewide vote-by-mail law enacted in 2020. Sisolak conceded the race after a batch of results was posted by Clark County. Lombardo says he'll take his life protecting and serving the community to the statewide level. Lombardo sometimes distanced himself from Trump during the campaign, and never fully endorsed unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential election was marred by fraud. He promises a victory speech Monday at the Las Vegas high school that he attended.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This is how we unknowingly take our stress out on other people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News