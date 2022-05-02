 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

California's population fell again amid pandemic's 2nd year

  • 0
California Population

FILE — People enjoy the beach, Feb. 12, 2022, Santa Monica, Calif. California's population continued to shrink in 2021 as the nation's most populous state posted its second consecutive decline, state officials said Monday, May 2, 2022.

 Mike Stewart - staff, AP

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's population shrank for the second year in a row in 2021 as the nation's most populous state was hit by declining birth rates, higher deaths from the pandemic and fewer people moving into the state from elsewhere in the U.S., officials said Monday.

California lost 117,552 people in 2021, putting its population to 39,185,605, the California Department of Finance said. That's still the largest state population in the country ahead of second-place Texas.

But after years of steady population growth for California that put it close to having 40 million residents, the state's population is back to where it was in 2016.

State officials blamed the loss on a declining birth rate for California coupled with an increase in deaths, mostly because of COVID-19.

Also, fewer people are moving to California from other states and state officials have said that federal immigration policies have drastically curtailed the number of people moving to the state from other countries.

People are also reading…

California's population declined for the first time in 2020, the result of a multi-year slow-down in growth that led to the state losing a seat in Congress after the 2020 U.S. Census.

Thirty-four of the state's 58 counties lost people last year. They included Los Angeles County — the nation's most populous, with 9.8 million residents — and San Diego and Orange counties. They are three of the most populous counties in the country.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Headcounts are down at public schools. Now budgets are too.

Headcounts are down at public schools. Now budgets are too.

Public school systems are beginning to feel the pinch from enrollment losses tied to the coronavirus pandemic. Funding for schools is driven partly by student headcounts, and emergency provisions in many states allowed them to maintain funding at pre-pandemic levels. But like the billions of dollars of federal relief money that have helped schools weather the crisis, those measures were not meant to last forever. A school system in suburban Kansas City is eliminating over 100 jobs, including kindergarten aides and library clerks. Oakland, California, is closing seven schools. Other districts around the country are merging classrooms, selling buildings and leaving teaching positions unfilled. 

Oregon governor's clemency of murderer unleashes criticism

Oregon governor's clemency of murderer unleashes criticism

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is defending granting clemency to dozens of people, including for a man convicted of murdering a teenager and whose release from prison is coming under fire from prosecutors and sheriffs. Brown is a Democrat who isn't running for reelection this year because of term limits. She has been criticized by Republicans as being soft on crime. However, Brown says she has denied the vast majority of clemency requests. The governor's office says this man deserves a second chance because he was a teenager when the crime was committed and he has undergone a personal transformation behind bars.

Biden roasts Trump, GOP, himself at correspondents' dinner

Biden roasts Trump, GOP, himself at correspondents' dinner

President Joe Biden took the White House press corps' annual gala as an opportunity to make light of the criticism he has faced in his 15 months in office. He also aimed a few barbs at his predecessor and the Republican Party. The White House Correspondents' Association dinner Saturday night ended a two-year pandemic-related hiatus even as the threat of COVID-19 loomed. Biden cracked, “Just imagine if my predecessor came to this dinner this year. Now that would really have been a real coup.” Biden also said he was happy to be with the only group of Americans with a lower approval rating than he has.

Psychologist hired by Depp testifies about Heard's health

Psychologist hired by Depp testifies about Heard's health

A forensic psychologist has testified that actor Amber Heard suffers from borderline personality disorder. Psychologist Shannon Curry's testimony Tuesday came as a civil lawsuit between Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp continues to wallow in the couple’s personal issues. Depp is suing Heard for libel in Fairfax, Virginia, after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post referring to herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp says the article defames him by referring back to abuse allegations she made against him when the couple divorced in 2016. Curry on Tuesday also denied Heard's contention that she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder after her relationship with Depp.

Watch Now: Related Video

The pandemic increased the amount of scams placed on older adults

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News