 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

California care home sued over resident's poisoning death

  • Updated
  • 0

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — The family of a woman who died after she was accidentally served dishwashing liquid as drinking juice at a San Francisco Bay Area care home sued the facility on Thursday.

Trudy Maxwell, 93, was served an alkaline liquid “more toxic than Drano," Niall McCarthy, an attorney for the family, said in a statement.

“When you place your loved one in a senior facility, you do not expect it to be one of the most dangerous places in the Bay Area," McCarthy said.

The lawsuit, filed in San Mateo County Superior Court, alleges wrongful death, negligence and elder abuse and neglect.

Maxwell, who had dementia and couldn't feed herself, was one of three residents who were sent to the hospital on Aug. 28 after drinking the liquid at Atria Park Senior Living Facility in San Mateo, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

People are also reading…

The lawsuit alleges that workers waited more than 30 minutes before calling 911 and that the chemical “essentially melted the lining” of her digestive tract. It names the San Mateo facility and its Delaware-based corporate owners.

Another resident, 93-year-old Peter Schroder, also died and his family also has filed a lawsuit alleging negligence and elder abuse.

In a statement Thursday, Atria said a staff member, in violation of its procedures, “filled a pitcher with liquid dishwashing detergent that has a nearly identical consistency and color to cranberry juice, with the intention of dispensing the liquid into a commercial dishwashing machine."

“Another staff member picked it up, mistaking it for juice, and served it to three residents," Atria said.

“Our residents will always be our top priority. We devote significant resources to ensure our staff are thoroughly trained and able to meet our residents’ needs at all times," Atria said, adding that it was working with authorities to review the incident.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Health Highlights: Sept. 27, 2022​

Health Highlights: Sept. 27, 2022​

Soaring food prices toughest on frail seniors. In a new poll, more than one-third of 50- to 80-year-olds said rising food costs have had a substantial impact on their well-being. Read more

Insurers say California's inaction threatens auto policies

Insurers say California's inaction threatens auto policies

Top U.S. insurance companies and associations say California is risking a crisis in the nation’s largest automobile insurance market by refusing to approve rate increases since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The companies already are cutting back and say they can’t continue operating at a loss while Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara delays rate cases filed by companies representing three-quarters of the California market. It's part of a battle over Lara’s effort to compensate consumers he says were overcharged during the pandemic’s early months when traffic all but disappeared. He's refused to consider applications to boost rates for more than two years.

Suit: Care home resident died with paper jammed in windpipe

Suit: Care home resident died with paper jammed in windpipe

The mother of a woman with cerebral palsy and intellectual disabilities is suing the Philadelphia care home where her daughter lived for 40 years. Cheryl Yewdall died five days after she was found face down with a large paper towel or disinfecting wipe in her windpipe. No one has been charged, but a new wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of Yewdall's mother casts suspicion on an unidentified staff member at the Merakey Woodhaven care home. Christine Civatte says she trusted the facility to safeguard her 50-year-old daughter. Merakey calls Yewdall’s death “a serious and tragic incident” but is denying responsibility.

Oz releases health records to spotlight Fetterman's stroke

Oz releases health records to spotlight Fetterman's stroke

The Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, Dr. Mehmet Oz, has released his health records as he maneuvers to keep questions about Democratic rival John Fetterman’s recovery from a stroke front and center. Dr. Rebecca Kurth wrote in a letter that she found the heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity to be in “excellent health” in an annual checkup Thursday. The release of the doctor’s note and health records comes as Oz has increasingly made Fetterman’s fitness to serve a central theme in his campaign and as Oz is trying to close a gap in polls. Fetterman maintains that doctors expect him to make a full recovery.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to not act at a party

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News