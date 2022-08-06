 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Boy at heart of UK court battle dies after life support ends

  • Updated
  • 0

LONDÖN (AP) — A 12-year-old boy who has been in a coma for four months died Saturday at a London hospital after doctors ended life-sustaining treatment that was the subject of a lengthy court battle.

Archie Battersbee’s mother, Hollie Dance, said he died at 12:15 p.m., about two hours after the hospital began withdrawing treatment. British courts had rejected the family’s request to transfer Archie to a hospice, and the European Court of Human Rights refused for a second time to intervene in the case.

“He fought until the very end,'' Dance said, weeping outside the hospital. “I'm the proudest mum in the world.''

Archie’s care became the subject of weeks of legal arguments as his parents sought to force the hospital to continue life-sustaining treatments and doctors argued there was no chance of recovery and he should be allowed to die.

People are also reading…

The family asked for permission to move Archie to a hospice after British courts ruled it was in his best interests to end treatment. The hospital said Archie’s condition was so unstable that moving him would hasten his death.

On Friday, High Court Judge Lucy Theis rejected the family’s request, saying Archie should remain in the hospital while treatment was withdrawn.

“I return to where I started, recognizing the enormity of what lays ahead for Archie’s parents and the family. Their unconditional love and dedication to Archie is a golden thread that runs through this case,″ Thies wrote in her decision. “I hope now Archie can be afforded the opportunity for him to die in peaceful circumstances, with the family who meant so much to him as he clearly does to them.’′

The dispute is the latest U.K. case pitting the judgment of doctors against the wishes of families. Under British law, it is common for courts to intervene when parents and doctors disagree on a child's medical treatment. In such cases, the best interests of the child take primacy over the parents’ right to decide what they believe is best for their offspring.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

This doctor reversed heart disease. Now he wants to do it for Alzheimer's

This doctor reversed heart disease. Now he wants to do it for Alzheimer's

Dr. Dean Ornish is trying to do for the brain what he did for the heart. At his nonprofit Preventive Medicine Research Institutein California, he's using the same four lifestyle interventions to see if early-stage Alzheimer's can be "slowed, stopped or even reversed" without the use of drugs, devices or surgeries.

Chrissy Teigen reveals baby bump after 2020 pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen reveals baby bump after 2020 pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend are expecting another child nearly two years after the couple suffered a pregnancy loss. Teigen made the announcement Wednesday on Instagram where she posted two photos of her baby bump. The 36-year-old model and cookbook author wrote “we have another on the way” in a post that comes after she had a miscarriage in 2020. She touched on her fertility journey and being too nervous to unveil her pregnancy. The couple share two children together.

Kansas voters resoundingly protect their access to abortion

Kansas voters resoundingly protect their access to abortion

Kansas voters have sent a resounding message about their desire to protect abortion rights by rejecting a measure that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten abortion restrictions or ban the procedure outright. The vote Tuesday in a conservative state with deep ties to the anti-abortion movement was the first test of voters’ feelings about abortion since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June. Voters rejected a change in the Kansas Constitution to ensure that it does not grant a right to an abortion, overturning a 2019 Kansas Supreme Court decision protecting abortion rights. Opponents predicted a ban would be coming if the measure had passed.

START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Chiropractic and volleyball

START THE WEEK OFF RIGHT: Chiropractic and volleyball

Volleyball is a vastly popular and fast-growing sport played by more than 45 million people in the USA each week. Although volleyball can be played by a wide variety of people it does come with some inherent risks of injury. 

Medicaid expansion breakthrough within reach in N. Carolina

Medicaid expansion breakthrough within reach in N. Carolina

A deal on Medicaid expansion in North Carolina is within reach after both legislative chambers passed competing measures before ending their annual session. North Carolina is among a dozen states yet to accept the federal government’s offer to cover people who make too much to be insured by traditional Medicaid but too little to obtain private insurance. GOP leaders were adamantly opposed to expansion for years but have come around based on fiscal and health considerations. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has been pushing for expansion, which could cover 600,000 low-income adults. Right now negotiations are idling, as the Senate wants additional health care reforms.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Psychologists weigh in on what makes a successful relationship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News