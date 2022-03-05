 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Boston's indoor mask mandate for businesses is lifted

BOSTON (AP) — A city order that required people to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces in Boston, including restaurants, shops, museums and entertainment venues, was lifted Saturday.

Boston follows New York, Los Angeles and other major U.S. cities that are relaxing pandemic restrictions as officials push for more normalcy after two grueling years of the pandemic.

City public health Commissioner Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, in conjunction with the city health board, made the decision earlier this week citing a steep decline in new coronavirus infections and hospitalizations as well as high vaccination rates.

“All of our key metrics are moving in the right direction,” Ojikutu said at the meeting.

The masking requirement will also be lifted at many city buildings, including for city workers, except those where vulnerable populations are served.

The city still recommends masking for people at high risk of becoming sick.

“While masks are no longer mandated in certain indoor settings, the Boston Public Health Commission recommends masking in these settings if you are at high risk for severe illness or if you will be around individuals who are,” the board said.

Also, individual businesses and other venues can continue to require masks for their customers.

The lifting of the mask mandate comes about two weeks after the city ended its proof-of-vaccination requirement for restaurants, gyms, entertainment venues and some other businesses.

Masks are still required on public transportation, in health care and congregate living facilities, and in the city's public schools. The health board has scheduled a meeting March 9 to discuss school masking policy.

The latest indoor masking policy took effect last August.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Concerned about COVID-19?

