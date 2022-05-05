 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Bird flu takes unheard-of toll on bald eagles, other birds

  • Updated
  • 0

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Bird flu is killing an alarming number of bald eagles and other wild birds, with many sick birds arriving at rehabilitation centers unsteady on their talons and unable to fly.

“It’s quite a sight to see an eagle with a six-foot wingspan having uncontrollable seizures because of highly pathogenic avian influenza,” said Victoria Hall, executive director of the University of Minnesota's Raptor Center. “At that point, they’re so far into the disease there’s no treatment options left.”

The latest outbreak of the highly contagious virus has led to the culling of about 37 million chickens and turkeys in U.S. farms since February, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture has confirmed 956 cases of bird flu in wild birds, including at least 54 bald eagles. But the actual number is likely significantly higher because not every wild bird that dies is tested and the federal tally doesn't include cases recorded by wildlife rehabilitation centers.

People are also reading…

The latest reported toll is nearly 10 times higher than the 99 confirmed cases in wild birds during the last bird flu outbreak in 2015. This time, the virus has been detected in birds in 34 states, indicating it is far more widespread than seven years ago.

The U.S. Geological Survey’s National Wildlife Health Center also collects data from wildlife officials on suspected and confirmed bird flu deaths. It lists 8,536 recent wild bird deaths from avian influenza.

“This is definitely an unprecedented event,” said researcher Rebecca Poulson, who has been studying avian influenza for 15 years at the University of Georgia's Southeastern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study. “The number of birds and species and states already in which it has been detected is pretty alarming.”

Water fowl including ducks and geese, which typically carry the virus, and the raptors and scavengers that feed on them are the most commonly sickened birds, but cases have been confirmed in more than three dozen species. Ducks and geese are usually able to live with the virus without getting sick, but latest variant is proving more contagious and more deadly.

“We are seeing a tremendous impact from this virus,” said Hall, whose Raptor Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, treats roughly 1,000 birds a year. “We are seeing birds coming in suffering from this virus every single day.”

Nearly 61% of the 188 birds the rehabilitation center has tested since late March have had bird flu and all but one of those died. Hall said the center had to set up an area where workers wearing protective gear test sick and injured birds for avian influenza and quarantine them before bringing them into the center, to avoid infecting other birds.

None of the 114 positive cases the center has recorded, including 28 bald eagles, are included in the USDA count, Hall said. She said a great horned owl recovered from the virus, giving her hope that some wild birds may be able to fight it off.

USDA officials haven't responded to questions about why they are excluding the data from rehabilitation centers.

Scientists estimated in a study published three years ago that the number of wild birds in North America had fallen by nearly 3 billion since 1970 as humans continue to encroach on their habitat. But it's too soon to know what impact the bird flu will have on bird populations because the outbreak is ongoing and there hasn’t been enough time to study it, according to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service veterinarian Samantha Gibbs, and other experts.

“We’re quite concerned. I think that we’re going to be watching very carefully what the mortality rates are throughout the spring and summer,” Gibbs said.

Gibbs and Poulson said they fear the virus could survive the summer, when it usually dies off, leading to fall infections when migratory birds return south. That happened in Europe, where the virus is circulating first.

Bald eagles — the U.S. national symbol since the 1700s — are among America’s most celebrated conservation success stories. With an estimated 300,000 bald eagles in the country today — a population that quadrupled between 2009 and 2021 — the bird was removed from the U.S. Endangered Species List in 2007. Given that, experts believe the species should weather the impact of this virus.

State and federal officials will track the success of nesting eagles this spring and summer to gauge the impact of the virus.

In Georgia, where three bald eagles that died tested positive for bird flu, the state Department of Natural Resources has documented a sharp drop in bald eagle reproduction this year in six coastal counties where many migratory birds spend the winter. Fewer than half of the 73 nests found there produced offspring, while nests elsewhere in the state had a success rate close to the average of 78% recorded in recent years.

Some experts, including Hall, suggest that residential bird feeders should be removed to avoid further spread of the virus, but the USDA and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service haven't recommended that because bird flu isn't common among the songbirds that frequent backyards. Still, they say it's important to regularly clean bird feeders to help limit the spread of other diseases.

“Wild birds could use all the help they can get right now,” Hall said.

When the virus is found on poultry farms, officials slaughter entire flocks to curb the spread, even when most birds have no symptoms. So far, 37.36 million birds have been killed in 32 states.

USDA officials stress that bird flu doesn't jeopardize food safety because infected birds aren't allowed to enter the food supply, and properly cooking poultry and eggs to 165 degrees Fahrenheit will kill any viruses or bacteria.

Health officials also say bird flu doesn't represent a significant health risk to people, even though one human case of the disease was confirmed in Colorado last month. Officials say people are unlikely to catch the virus unless they have prolonged direct exposure to infected birds.

Associated Press writers Carrie Antlfinger in Milwaukee and Doug Glass in Minneapolis contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa COVID cases up 23% in past week

Iowa COVID cases up 23% in past week

The state averaged a little more than 300 new confirmed COVID-19 cases per day in the past week, a 23% increase over the previous week, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data released Wednesday.

FACT FOCUS: Gaping holes in the claim of 2K ballot ‘mules’

FACT FOCUS: Gaping holes in the claim of 2K ballot ‘mules’

A film debuting in over 270 theaters across the United States this week uses a flawed analysis of cellphone location data and ballot drop box surveillance footage to cast doubt on the results of the 2020 presidential election nearly 18 months after it ended. The film claims thousands of Democrat-aligned ballot “mules” were supposedly paid to illegally collect and drop off ballots in five battleground states, but experts say the claim is based on assumptions and improper data analysis. Dinesh D'Souza, the right-wing filmmaker who produced the film, and True the Vote, the nonprofit whose research fueled it, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Headcounts are down at public schools. Now budgets are too.

Headcounts are down at public schools. Now budgets are too.

Public school systems are beginning to feel the pinch from enrollment losses tied to the coronavirus pandemic. Funding for schools is driven partly by student headcounts, and emergency provisions in many states allowed them to maintain funding at pre-pandemic levels. But like the billions of dollars of federal relief money that have helped schools weather the crisis, those measures were not meant to last forever. A school system in suburban Kansas City is eliminating over 100 jobs, including kindergarten aides and library clerks. Oakland, California, is closing seven schools. Other districts around the country are merging classrooms, selling buildings and leaving teaching positions unfilled. 

Live updates | Abortion rights protests held around nation

Live updates | Abortion rights protests held around nation

The leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that would throw out the court’s Roe v. Wade ruling has sent people into the streets around the nation. Around 1,000 people gathered in front of the Supreme Court in Washington Tuesday. One demonstrator carried a sign declaring, “If men could get pregnant, abortions would be available at every ATM.” At a rally in Manhattan, New York state Attorney General Letitia James announced that she had an abortion nearly two decades ago. Smaller protests were held in Austin, Texas; Los Angeles and San Francisco in California and elsewhere.

Biden roasts Trump, GOP, himself at correspondents' dinner

Biden roasts Trump, GOP, himself at correspondents' dinner

President Joe Biden took the White House press corps' annual gala as an opportunity to make light of the criticism he has faced in his 15 months in office. He also aimed a few barbs at his predecessor and the Republican Party. The White House Correspondents' Association dinner Saturday night ended a two-year pandemic-related hiatus even as the threat of COVID-19 loomed. Biden cracked, “Just imagine if my predecessor came to this dinner this year. Now that would really have been a real coup.” Biden also said he was happy to be with the only group of Americans with a lower approval rating than he has.

California's population fell again amid pandemic's 2nd year

California's population fell again amid pandemic's 2nd year

Officials have announced that California's population shrank in 2021 for the second year in a row. The drops mark the first time ever that the population of the nation's most populous state has declined. That's according to a new estimate from the California Department of Finance. State officials say California lost 117,552 people in 2021, giving it a population of just over 39 million residents. California is still far ahead of Texas, which is No. 2 for population in the U.S. California officials blame the loss on a declining birth rate and more deaths because of the pandemic. Also, fewer people are moving from other states to California.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to help someone who has experienced a significant loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News