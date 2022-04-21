 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Biden drug control plan stresses harm reduction, treatment

  • Updated
  • 0

President Joe Biden is sending his administration’s first national drug control strategy to Congress as the U.S. overdose death toll hit a new record of nearly 107,000 during the past 12 months.

The strategy, released Thursday, is the first national plan to prioritize what's known as harm reduction, said White House drug czar Dr. Rahul Gupta. That means it focuses on preventing death and illness in drug users while trying to engage them in care and treatment.

The strategy calls for changes in state laws and policies to support the expansion of harm reduction.

“All too often, these drugs wind up in communities where naloxone isn’t readily available,” Gupta said Wednesday, referring to the medication that can revive users who have overdosed, “where harm reduction services are restricted or underfunded, where there are unacceptable barriers to treatment.”

The American Medical Association has advocated for naloxone to be made available over the counter. Test strips that prevent overdoses by checking drugs for fentanyl and clean syringe programs are other examples of harm reduction.

People are also reading…

Harm reduction prevents overdoses, reduces the transmission of infectious diseases and "as declared in a recent congressional commission report, it has bipartisan support,” Gupta said.

The first physician to head the Office of National Drug Control Policy, Gupta will oversee the strategy, which also includes:

— Targeting the financial activities of transnational criminal organizations that manufacture and traffic illicit drugs in the United States.

— Reducing the supply of illicit drugs smuggled across U.S. borders.

— Improving data systems and research that guide drug policy.

— Making sure the people most in danger of overdose can get evidence-based treatments, including people experiencing homelessness and those in prison or jail.

“Everyone who wants treatment should be able to get it,” Gupta said.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man blaming Trump's 'orders' for riot actions found guilty

Man blaming Trump's 'orders' for riot actions found guilty

An Ohio man who testified that he was “following presidential orders” from Donald Trump when he stormed the U.S. Capitol has been convicted of obstructing Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. A federal jury on Thursday also found Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, guilty of stealing a coat rack from an office inside the Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Thompson, an exterminator who lost his job during the COVID-19 pandemic, was the first Capitol riot defendant to mount a trial defense blaming Trump and members of his inner circle for the insurrection.

Texas moves to ease border gridlock over 'sense of urgency'

Texas moves to ease border gridlock over 'sense of urgency'

More relief is in sight for the logjam of trucks at the U.S.-Mexico border. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday continued easing off his latest dramatic action over immigration that has gridlocked some of the world's busiest trade ports and taken mounting economic toll. The two-term Republican governor for days has allowed commercial trucks to backup for miles into Mexico after requiring them to stop for additional inspections in Texas. He says there's a new “sense of urgency” to strike deals with neighboring Mexican states and has now lifted inspection requirements for bridges in El Paso.

Moving beyond masks: Biden toils to put pandemic behind him

Moving beyond masks: Biden toils to put pandemic behind him

President Joe Biden’s administration has been working for months to prepare people to rethink their personal risk calculations as the nation gets used to the idea of living with an endemic COVID-19. That measured approach disappeared abruptly after a federal judge threw out a federal requirement to mask up when using mass transit. The ruling adds to the administration’s messaging challenges as it tries to move past the virus in the leadup to midterm elections. The Biden administration is accelerating its efforts to provide the best advice for millions making their own personal safety decisions on the still-dangerous pandemic. It’s both a public health imperative and an important shift in emphasis for Biden’s political future.

Live Updates | Russia announces general's death in battle

Live Updates | Russia announces general's death in battle

The governor of St. Petersburg in Russia says a general whose troops have been besieging the Ukrainian port of Mariupol died in battle and was buried Saturday. Maj. Gen. Vladimir Frolov was deputy commander of the 8th Army. Russian media identified the 8th Army as being among the forces battering Mariupol for weeks. Gov. Alexander Beglov released a statement saying the general “died a heroic death in battle.” It didn't say when or where. Russian news websites show his grave at a St. Petersburg cemetery piled high with flowers. Ukraine has claimed that a growing number of Russian generals have been killed during the war.

Tesla 1Q earnings 7 times more than year ago on strong sales

Tesla 1Q earnings 7 times more than year ago on strong sales

Tesla has reported first-quarter net earnings over seven times greater than a year ago. The electric vehicle and solar panel company reported strong sales despite global supply chain kinks and pandemic-related production cuts in China. Tesla made a record $3.32 billion from January through March. Excluding stock-based compensation, the Austin, Texas, company made $3.22 per share. According to data provider FactSet, that soundly beat Wall Street estimates of $2.26 per share. Revenue for the quarter was $18.76 billion, also beating estimates of $17.85 billion.  

Feds will appeal mask ruling only if mandate still needed

Feds will appeal mask ruling only if mandate still needed

The Justice Department says it will not appeal a federal district judge’s ruling that ended the nation’s federal mask mandate on public transit unless the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes the requirement is still necessary. A judge in Florida on Monday ended the sweeping mandate, which required face coverings on planes and trains and in transit hubs. Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said Tuesday that officials believe the federal mask order was “a valid exercise of the authority Congress has given CDC to protect the public health.” The CDC continues to assess public health conditions, and if the agency determines a mandate is necessary, the Justice Department will file an appeal.

Watch Now: Related Video

How long to EV batteries last?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News