 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Baltimore's top prosecutor seeks delay in her federal trial

  • 0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore's top prosecutor asked a federal judge on Friday to postpone her trial on charges that she made false statements on financial documents to withdraw money from her retirement savings and purchase two Florida vacation homes.

But prosecutors are opposed to State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby's request to move her trial from May to September.

Mosby's attorneys say they need more time to prepare for the trial that's currently set to start on May 2. Prosecutors say there is no reason to delay it. U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby didn't immediately rule on Mosby's request.

In a motion to dismiss the indictment, Mosby alleged that the prosecution is driven by an attempt to hurt her chances of winning reelection. The Democratic primary is scheduled for July 19.

People are also reading…

Defense attorney A. Scott Bolden had said Mosby wanted a trial to start within 60 days of her arraignment on Feb. 4.

In January, a grand jury indicted Mosby on two counts each of perjury and making a false statement on a loan application in purchasing a home in Kissimmee, Florida, and a condominium in Long Boat Key, Florida. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Mosby, 41, was elected as Baltimore’s state’s attorney in 2014 and reelected in 2018. She received national acclaim in 2015 for bringing criminal charges against six police officers in the death of Freddie Gray, a Black man whose neck was broken in police custody. Gray’s death sparked protests and riots. None of the officers was convicted.

The indictment accuses Mosby of falsely stating that the COVID-19 pandemic harmed her finances so she could withdraw $90,000 from her city retirement account. Mosby’s gross salary in 2020 was over $247,000 and never was reduced, the indictment says.

Bolden has said that the state of Mosby’s fledgling private businesses — Mahogany Elite Travel, Mahogany Elite Enterprises LLC and Mahogany Elite Consulting — allowed her to make the withdrawals.

Mosby is married to Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby. He has not been charged with any crimes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

At a pugnacious Oscars, Apple's feel-good 'CODA' triumphs

At a pugnacious Oscars, Apple's feel-good 'CODA' triumphs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After a movie year often light on crowds, the Academy Awards named an unabashed crowd-pleaser, the deaf family drama “CODA,” best picture Sunday, handing Hollywood’s top award to a streaming service for the first time in a ceremony that saw the greatest drama when Will Smith strode onstage and slapped Chris Rock.

Biscuits or bratwurst: GOP weighs its convention choices

Biscuits or bratwurst: GOP weighs its convention choices

In Milwaukee, one of two cities vying to host the Republican presidential convention in 2024, Democrats were pilloried by the potential visitors after predawn election results delivered Wisconsin for Joe Biden in the 2020 White House race. Rival Nashville, Tennessee, is run by a mayor whose Democratic brother was effectively redistricted out of his congressional seat by Republicans.

Amazon tries to stave off union drive on two fronts

Amazon tries to stave off union drive on two fronts

Amazon is gearing up for its toughest labor fight yet, with two separate union elections coming to a head as soon as next week that could provide further momentum to the recent wave of organizing efforts across the country.

COVID pandemic's end may bring turbulence for US health care

COVID pandemic's end may bring turbulence for US health care

WASHINGTON (AP) — When the end of the COVID-19 pandemic comes, it could create major disruptions for a cumbersome U.S. health care system made more generous, flexible and up-to-date technologically through a raft of temporary emergency measures.

Watch Now: Related Video

The best things in life can be free! Items you should think twice about before buying

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News