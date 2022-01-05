 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Authorities locate mother of baby found in box in Alaska

  Updated
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities have located the mother of a baby found abandoned in a cardboard box in frigid conditions in Fairbanks last week, Alaska State Troopers reported Wednesday.

A unit within the troopers that handles major cases identified and located the mother Tuesday, and she was taken to a Fairbanks-area hospital for evaluation and medical care, troopers said in a statement. The mother was identified as a juvenile.

“The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the baby being abandoned is ongoing, and no criminal charges have been filed at this time,” the statement said.

Troopers on Tuesday reported the child, known as Teshawn from a note left in the box, was in good health and in the care of the Office of Children’s Services. Troopers at the time said they were submitting the child's DNA to a database as part of efforts to find immediate family.

Troopers previously said they were notified about the abandoned baby Friday afternoon, when the wind chill factor in the area was reported at minus 12.

A woman posted on social media that she found the baby. The post included included a video that showed a baby swaddled in a box and a note.

The note, written from the child’s perspective, said, “Please help me!!!”

The note indicated the child was born Friday, but added that the baby’s parents and grandparents didn’t have food or money to provide care.

The post was taken down or made private, and the person who posted it didn't respond to a message from The Associated Press.

Alaska has a safe haven law that allows parents to legally surrender an infant under certain conditions, such as leaving the baby in the physical custody of someone such as a peace officer, doctor, hospital employee or firefighter or with someone they believe would provide appropriate care. The law applies to babies younger than 21 days old.

