 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Accounts differ in unvaccinated Coast Guard cadet departures

  • Updated
  • 0
Coast Guard Academy Vaccinations

FILE - This photo shows the United States Coast Guard Academy, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in New London, Conn. Coast Guard Academy officials and a lawyer for several cadets are disputing each other's accounts of what happened to seven students before and after they were forced to leave the Connecticut campus by Aug. 19, 2022, because they refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

 Jessica Hill - freelancer, FR125654 AP

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Coast Guard Academy officials and a lawyer for several cadets are disputing each other's accounts of what happened to seven students before and after they were forced to leave the Connecticut campus last month after refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The New London academy said in a statement Thursday that school officials helped the seven cadets make travel arrangements and “funded travel to the location of their choice.” Officials also said all seven cadets are living in safe locations, either having returned to their families or staying with families of other cadets.

The statement contradicted comments made earlier this week by Michael Rose, a lawyer for several of the cadets. Rose told The Day newspaper that school officials did not help the students with travel arrangements, did not give them any money for travel and that one of the cadets was forced to live in his truck because he is estranged from his family.

People are also reading…

The academy disenrolled the seven cadets last month for failing to comply with the military’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate, after their requests for religious exemptions were denied earlier this year. The cadets, whose names have not been released, were required to leave the campus by Aug. 19.

Cmdr. Krystyn Pecora, an academy spokesperson, acknowledged later Thursday in an interview with The Associated Press that the academy did not give the cadets travel funds before they left campus, but rather will reimburse them later when the cadets file their expenses, per the school's general travel expense policy.

Pecora also said officials were surprised to learn about the cadet who Rose said was forced to live in his truck, saying the student told officials he would be living with a fellow cadet's family.

Rose said the student lived in his truck for four days while he figured out where he was going to live, because he could not stay with his family due to an ongoing dispute. Rose further said the student had informed academy officials that he had nowhere to go before leaving campus. The cadet is now staying with a high school friend in another state.

The academy also said in its statement Thursday that all seven cadets left the school “at their own convenience” throughout the day on Aug. 19, based on their individual travel arrangements. Rose had said the cadets “were escorted to the gate like they were criminals or something.”

Rose, who is based in Summerville, South Carolina, acknowledged Thursday that he was wrong about officials escorting cadets off campus. But he said officials had threatened to have armed guards take one of the cadets off campus if he didn't leave by Aug. 19.

The academy noted that though the students are disenrolled, they have not yet been formally separated from the Coast Guard and are continuing to receive benefits and pay — about $1,600 a month, minus certain expenses including uniforms and books. It was not clear how long the separations will take.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin last year made the COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for service members, including those at the military academies, saying the vaccine is critical to maintaining military readiness and the health of the force. Several lawsuits are challenging that mandate, including two in South Carolina and Texas involving some of the Coast Guard Academy cadets that Rose represents, as well as cadets from other academies.

The seven Coast Guard academy cadets filed for religious exemptions to the vaccination mandate in September 2021. They were told in March that their applications were rejected. They appealed that decision, but were denied in May and ordered to report to the academy clinic for vaccination, the academy said.

The seven cadets ultimately refused to follow that order and were told in June that they would be disenrolled for failing to follow the mandate and vaccination orders. They appealed their disenrollments, but were notified on Aug. 15 that their appeals were denied. The students were then told to leave campus by Aug. 19, the academy said.

Rose said the students were told on Aug. 18 that they had to leave campus the next day, and many scrambled to make arrangements.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden rallies for Democrats, slams 'semi-fascism' in GOP

Biden rallies for Democrats, slams 'semi-fascism' in GOP

President Joe Biden is calling on Democrats “to vote to literally save democracy once again” in the midterm elections — and comparing Republican ideology to “semi-fascism” — as he leads a kickoff rally and a fundraiser in Maryland. Biden addressed an overflow crowd of thousands at a high school in Rockville Thursday. He told supporters: “You have to choose. Will we be a country that moves forward or a country that moves backward?” Democrats have seen their political hopes rebound in recent months amid a legacy-defining burst of action by Congress and the president. The Republican National Committee called Biden’s comments “despicable.”

US life expectancy plunged again in 2021, down nearly a year

US life expectancy plunged again in 2021, down nearly a year

U.S. life expectancy dropped for the second consecutive year in 2021, falling by nearly a year from 2020. That's according to a new government report. In the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the estimated American lifespan has shortened by nearly three years. The last comparable decrease happened in the early 1940s, during the height of World War II. The CDC reported the numbers Wednesday. COVID deaths were blamed for about half the decline in 2021. However, there were also some other big contributors, including drug overdoses, heart disease, suicide and chronic liver disease.

School districts move to ease teacher stress, burnout

School districts move to ease teacher stress, burnout

School districts around the country are starting to invest in programs aimed at addressing the mental health of teachers. Faced with a shortage of educators and widespread discontentment with the job, districts are hiring more therapists, holding trainings on self-care and setting up system to better respond to a teacher encountering anxiety and stress. This comes as surveys show teachers are not happy with their job. In a survey by the Rand Corporation, twice as many principals and teachers reported frequent job-related stress as other working adults.

Watch Now: Related Video

The frozen drink you have to make before summer ends

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News