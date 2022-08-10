 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Abrams tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

Election 2022 Georgia Economy

Georgia Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams speaks on Thursday, July 28, 2022, during a rally in Clayton, Ga.

 Jeff Amy - staff, AP

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has COVID-19, her campaign said Wednesday.

Abrams campaign spokesperson Alex Floyd said Abrams tested positive for the respiratory illness Wednesday morning after giving a public speech on the economy Tuesday night in Atlanta.

Abrams tests daily for COVID-19, Floyd said, and had tested negative on Monday and Tuesday.

The Abrams campaign requires visitors to its campaign headquarters to wear masks and take a rapid test for COVID-19.

Abrams is fully vaccinated and boosted, Floyd said, and has mild symptoms. He said she is isolating at home “and looks forward to traveling across the state to meet Georgians as soon as possible.”

Among events Abrams had scheduled in coming days was a taping of Pod Save America. That podcast hosted by former aides to President Barack Obama has a live show scheduled Saturday in suburban Atlanta.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has never publicly announced testing positive for COVID-19, but it's been an issue for other candidates. Republican David Perdue tested positive during both his 2021 Senate runoff loss and his 2022 loss to Kemp in the Republican primary for governor.

