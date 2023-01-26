A common nail salon tool may cause DNA damage and mutations in human cells, research finds

Radiation from nail dryers may damage DNA and cause cancer-causing mutations in human cells, a new study has found — and that might have you wondering whether your regular gel mani-pedi is worth the risk.
Some dermatologists say the findings, in
a study published January 17 in the journal Nature Communications, aren't new when it comes to concerns about ultraviolet, or UV, light from any source. In fact, the results reaffirm the reason why some dermatologists have changed the way they get their gel manicures or have stopped getting them altogether.
Exposure to ultraviolet light via gel nail dryers may raise risk for DNA damage, a new study has found.
Nomad_Soul/Adobe Stock
"The findings contribute to data already published regarding the harmful effects of (ultraviolet) radiation and show direct cell death and damage to tissue that can lead to skin cancer," said Dr. Julia Curtis, an assistant professor of dermatology at the University of Utah, who wasn't involved in the study.
"Tanning beds are listed as carcinogenic and UV nail lamps are mini tanning beds for your nails in order to cure the gel nail," Curtis said.
A form of electromagnetic radiation, ultraviolet light has a wavelength ranging from 10 to 400 nanometers, according to the
UCAR Center for Science Education.
Ultraviolet A light (315 to 400 nanometers), found in sunlight, penetrates the skin more deeply and is commonly used in UV nail dryers, which have become popular over the past decade. Tanning beds use 280 to 400 nanometers, while the spectrum used in nail dryers is 340 to 395 nanometers, according to
a news release for the study.
"If you look at the way these devices are presented, they are marketed as safe, with nothing to be concerned about," said corresponding author Ludmil Alexandrov in the news release. "But to the best of our knowledge, no one has actually studied these devices and how they affect human cells at the molecular and cellular levels until now." Alexandrov holds dual titles as associate professor of bioengineering and cellular and molecular medicine at the University of California San Diego.
Researchers exposed cells from humans and mice to UV light, finding that a 20-minute session led to 20% to 30% of cells dying. Three consecutive 20-minute exposures made 65% to 70% of the exposed cells die. The remaining cells experienced mitochondrial and DNA damage, resulting in mutations with patterns that have been observed in skin cancer in humans.
The biggest limitation of the study is that exposing cell lines to UV light is different from conducting the study on living humans and animals, said dermatologist Dr. Julie Russak, founder of Russak Dermatology Clinic in New York City. Russak wasn't involved in the study.
"When we're doing it (irradiating) inside human hands, there's definitely a difference," Russak said. "Most of the UV irradiation is absorbed by the top layer of the skin. When you irradiate cells in the petri dish directly, that's slightly different. You don't have any protection from the skin, from corneocytes or the top layers. It's also very direct UVA irradiation."
But this study, taken together with previous evidence — such as case reports of people developing squamous cell carcinomas, the second most common form of skin cancer, in association with UVA dryers — means we should "definitely think harder about just exposing our hands and our fingers to UVA light without any protection," said Dr. Shari Lipner, an associate professor of clinical dermatology and director of the nail division at the NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center. Lipner wasn't involved in the study.
Reducing your risk
If you're concerned about gel manicures but don't want to give them up, there are some precautions you can take to mitigate the risks.
"Apply broad spectrum sunblock that contains zinc and titanium around the nails, and wear UV gloves with the fingertips cut off when it is time to cure your nails," said Curtis, who doesn't get gel manicures. "I would recommend alternatives to gel nails, such as the new wraps that are available online." (Gel nail wraps or strips are stick-on gel nail products that don't always require being set by UV nail dryers.)
Some salons use LED lights, which "are thought to emit either no UV light or much, much lower amounts," Lipner said.
Lipner gets regular manicures — which typically last her seven to 10 days — not in an effort to avoid UV light but rather because she doesn't like the nail-thinning acetone soaking involved with gel manicures.
"Regular manicures are just dried in the air," she added. "Gel manicures have to be curated or sealed, and the polymers in the polish have to be activated, so that can only be done with the UVA lights."
If you have regularly gotten gel manicures, Lipner recommends seeing a board-certified dermatologist who can examine your skin for any skin cancer precursors and treat them before they become a serious problem. (Ultraviolet light can also age the skin, showing up as sunspots and wrinkles, she said.)
There isn't enough data for experts to weigh in on how often people can get gel manicures without putting themselves at risk, Lipner said. But Curtis recommended saving them for special occasions.
Russak doesn't get gel manicures very often but uses sunscreen and gloves when she does, she said. Applying serums rich in antioxidants, such as vitamin C, beforehand might also help, she added.
"As a dermatologist, I change gloves probably three, four times with just one patient. And with a regular nail polish, after three, four glove changes, the nail polish is gone," Russak added. "The gel manicure definitely has a much better longevity, but is it really worth the risk of photoaging and development of skin cancer? Probably not."
People with a history of skin cancers or who are more photosensitive due to fairer skin or albinism, medications or immunosuppression should be more careful about taking precautions, experts said. Whether or not you are at higher risk, however, the dermatologists CNN spoke with urged caution.
"Unfortunately, full protection is not possible, so my best recommendation is to avoid these dryers altogether," Zeichner said.
States with the highest cancer rates
States with the highest cancer rates
An estimated 38% of adults will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetimes, according to the National Cancer Institute, making cancer a top medical priority. The National Center for Health Statistics reports that cancer is the most-researched disease in the U.S.
The National Institutes of Health dedicated more than
$6 billion to cancer research in 2020, and the estimated funding spend for 2022 is expected to reach $12.7 billion. While this research has led to new treatments contributing to a consistent decrease in cancer mortality rates throughout the 21st century, about one-third of patients will not survive five years after their diagnosis. This threat is still a long way from being eradicated.
In 2019, 1,752,735 new cases of cancer were reported nationwide, and nearly 600,000 people died from a form of cancer. Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the U.S., exceeded only by heart disease, according to the CDC. For every 100,000 Americans, 439 new cancer cases and 146 cancer deaths were reported in 2019. One of every four deaths in the U.S. is due to cancer.
It's difficult to generalize trends of how cancer spreads across different populations. The term "cancer" in fact refers to a collection of more than 100 related diseases, each of which involves a breakdown in normal body processes due to cells dividing uncontrollably and spreading into surrounding areas. Every one of these individual diseases has different potential causes, and scientists are still hard at work identifying links between possible carcinogens and actual disease rates. Still, we can see a clear variation between groups of people on a geographic level—particularly when comparing cancer rates across all 50 U.S. states. What factors might cause some states to have more people diagnosed with cancer each year than others? The question is still being investigated, but hospitals and other research centers in every state are working to find answers.
To examine this geographic distribution,
Stacker used data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which carefully track the rates at which cancer affects the U.S. population. We ranked 49 states and the District of Columbia by their incidence rates of cancer in 2019, the most recent data available. (Data from 2019 was not available for Nevada.) The incidence rate refers to the number of people out of 100,000 who are diagnosed with cancer in a given year and is age-adjusted to the 2000 U.S. standard population. We've also included incidence rates for the three most prevalent types of cancer in the U.S.: lung and bronchus cancer, prostate cancer, and breast cancer. Incidence rates for breast cancer and prostate cancer are only available for women and men, respectively, even though both of these conditions may impact all genders. This story also includes the top local charities that support cancer patients and medical research in these states, collected via Charity Navigator, for those states where information is available.
Read on to find out how your state fares.
Steve Sanchez Photos // Shutterstock
#50. Arizona
- Cancer rate: 359 new incidents per 100,000 people (19.1% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 372 per 100K men; 351 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 130 per 100K (12.5% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 39 per 100K (27.8% below U.S. average; #5 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 113 per 100K (13.9% below U.S. average; #1 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 69 per 100K (40.3% below U.S. average; #1 lowest among all states)
100K
- Notable local charity: Archaeology Southwest (Charity Navigator score: 99.01, Goal: Exploring and protecting the places of our past)
Yuko Smith // Shutterstock
#49. New Mexico
- Cancer rate: 367 new incidents per 100,000 people (17.3% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 378 per 100K men; 361 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 132 per 100K (11.6% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 31 per 100K (42.9% below U.S. average; #2 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 124 per 100K (5.2% below U.S. average; #10 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 86 per 100K (25.1% below U.S. average; #2 lowest among all states)
100K
kojihirano // Shutterstock
#48. Colorado
- Cancer rate: 392 new incidents per 100,000 people (11.5% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 408 per 100K men; 384 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 126 per 100K (15.4% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 38 per 100K (30.6% below U.S. average; #4 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 131 per 100K (0.01% below U.S. average; #24 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 94 per 100K (18% below U.S. average; #5 lowest among all states)
- Notable local charity: The Action Center (Charity Navigator score: 96.46, Goal:Community, Connection, Compassion)
Unsplash
#47. California
- Cancer rate: 397 new incidents per 100,000 people (10.4% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 421 per 100K men; 384 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 132 per 100K (11.4% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 37 per 100K (31.7% below U.S. average; #3 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 125 per 100K (4.9% below U.S. average; #11 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 98 per 100K (14.8% below U.S. average; #9 lowest among all states)
- Notable local charity: Cancer Support Community San Francisco Bay Area (Charity Navigator score: 99.49, Goal: Facing cancer together)
Justin Sullivan // Getty Images
#46. Virginia
- Cancer rate: 402 new incidents per 100,000 people (9.4% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 428 per 100K men; 385 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 145 per 100K (2.7% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 50 per 100K (7.2% below U.S. average; #15 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 128 per 100K (2.2% below U.S. average; #18 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 99 per 100K (14.1% below U.S. average; #10 lowest among all states)
100K
- Notable local charity: The Lamb Center (Charity Navigator score: 97.16, Goal: Serving the poor and homeless, transforming lives, and sharing God's love)
SAUL LOEB/AFP // Getty Images
#45. District of Columbia
- Cancer rate: 404 new incidents per 100,000 people (8.9781% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 440 per 100K men; 382 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 147 per 100K (1.1% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 44 per 100K (19.5% below U.S. average; #7 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 125 per 100K (4.4% below U.S. average; #12 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 132 per 100K (14.4% above U.S. average; #9 lowest among all states)
ERIC BARADAT/AFP // Getty Images
#44. Utah
- Cancer rate: 407 new incidents per 100,000 people (8.3% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 436 per 100K men; 386 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 118 per 100K (20.9% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 26 per 100K (51.3758426345453% below U.S. average; #1 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 119 per 100K (9.6% below U.S. average; #4 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 115 per 100K (0.3% above U.S. average; #23 highest among all states)
100K
- Notable local charity: Crossroads Urban Center (Charity Navigator score: 98.65, Goal: Fighting Poverty and Building Community)
Jim David // Shutterstock
#43. Indiana
- Cancer rate: 410 new incidents per 100,000 people (7.5% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 438 per 100K men; 394 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 164 per 100K (9.9% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 61 per 100K (12.7196375290087% above U.S. average; #12 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 118 per 100K (9.8% below U.S. average; #3 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 92 per 100K (19.9% below U.S. average; #4 lowest among all states)
- Notable local charity: Little Red Door Cancer Agency (Charity Navigator score: 96.58 , Goal: Making the most of life and the least of Cancer.)
Taylor_A_Stewart // Shutterstock
#42. Oregon
- Cancer rate: 411 new incidents per 100,000 people (7.2% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 427 per 100K men; 403 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 145 per 100K (2.4% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 47 per 100K (14.4% below U.S. average; #11 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 135 per 100K (2.7% above U.S. average; #15 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 97 per 100K (16.1% below U.S. average; #7 lowest among all states)
100K
Bob Pool // Shutterstock
#41. Texas
- Cancer rate: 412 new incidents per 100,000 people (7% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 451 per 100K men; 386 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 142 per 100K (4.6% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 45 per 100K (17.7% below U.S. average; #9 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 122 per 100K (6.6% below U.S. average; #7 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 105 per 100K (8.6% below U.S. average; #14 lowest among all states)
- Notable local charity: RAICES (Charity Navigator score: 95.04, Goal: Providing free and low-cost legal services to underserved immigrants)
michelmond // Shutterstock
#40. Hawaii
- Cancer rate: 414 new incidents per 100,000 people (6.7% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 431 per 100K men; 406 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 127 per 100K (14.9% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 40 per 100K (25.6% below U.S. average; #6 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 141 per 100K (7.2% above U.S. average; #6 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 104 per 100K (9.4% below U.S. average; #13 lowest among all states)
100K
Unsplash
#39. Wyoming
- Cancer rate: 415 new incidents per 100,000 people (6.3% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 444 per 100K men; 392 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 138 per 100K (7.5% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 44 per 100K (19.5% below U.S. average; #7 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 115 per 100K (12.4% below U.S. average; #2 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 112 per 100K (2.5% below U.S. average; #22 lowest among all states)
Stephen Moehle // Shutterstock
#38. Alaska
- Cancer rate: 419 new incidents per 100,000 people (5.6% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 422 per 100K men; 423 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 148 per 100K (0.9% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 51 per 100K (5.3% below U.S. average; #17 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 131 per 100K (0.1% above U.S. average; #21 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 98 per 100K (15% below U.S. average; #8 lowest among all states)
100K
attilio pregnolato // Shutterstock
#37. South Carolina
- Cancer rate: 419 new incidents per 100,000 people (5.4% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 460 per 100K men; 390 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 154 per 100K (3.1% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 57 per 100K (5% above U.S. average; #20 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 132 per 100K (0.7% above U.S. average; #20 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 109 per 100K (5.7% below U.S. average; #18 lowest among all states)
100K
- Notable local charity: Center for Development Services (Charity Navigator score: 94.69, Goal: Our doors open many more.)
Lee O // Shutterstock
#36. Washington (tie)
- Cancer rate: 429 new incidents per 100,000 people (3.3% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 454 per 100K men; 414 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 144 per 100K (3.3% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 48 per 100K (12% below U.S. average; #12 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 133 per 100K (1.1% above U.S. average; #19 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 101 per 100K (12.6% below U.S. average; #12 lowest among all states)
Donald Miralle // Getty Images for Rock'n'Roll Marathon
#35. South Dakota (tie)
- Cancer rate: 429 new incidents per 100,000 people (3.3% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 455 per 100K men; 410 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 153 per 100K (3% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 52 per 100K (5% below U.S. average; #19 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 127 per 100K (3.4% below U.S. average; #13 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 121 per 100K (5.6% above U.S. average; #18 highest among all states)
100K
welcomia // Shutterstock
#34. Michigan
- Cancer rate: 433 new incidents per 100,000 people (2.4% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 470 per 100K men; 407 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 157 per 100K (5.5% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 59 per 100K (7.7467123439054% above U.S. average; #17 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 124 per 100K (5.5% below U.S. average; #9 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 116 per 100K (1.2% above U.S. average; #22 highest among all states)
100K
- Notable local charity: Resilience: Advocates for Ending Violence (Charity Navigator score: 95.19, Goal: Empowering survivors of domestic and sexual violence since 1977.)
Susan Montgomery // Shutterstock
#33. Massachusetts
- Cancer rate: 433 new incidents per 100,000 people (2.3% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 459 per 100K men; 419 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 140 per 100K (6.1% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 58 per 100K (5.90488820127453% above U.S. average; #19 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 138 per 100K (5% above U.S. average; #11 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 111 per 100K (3.9% below U.S. average; #20 lowest among all states)
- Notable local charity: Crosstown Learning Center (Charity Navigator score: 90.41, Goal: Providing educational opportunities in a nurturing environment for children and their families to learn and grow together)
- Notable local charity: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Charity Navigator score: 93.91, Goal: Discover. Care. Believe.)
jo Crebbin // Shutterstock
#32. Florida
- Cancer rate: 434 new incidents per 100,000 people (2.1% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 460 per 100K men; 417 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 138 per 100K (7.1% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 53 per 100K (2.94% below U.S. average; #21 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 123 per 100K (6.2% below U.S. average; #8 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 88 per 100K (23.3% below U.S. average; #3 lowest among all states)
100K
- Notable local charity: Florida Breast Cancer Foundation (Charity Navigator score: 97.47, Goal: To end the suffering caused by breast cancer)
margaret.wiktor // Shutterstock
#31. North Dakota
- Cancer rate: 441 new incidents per 100,000 people (0.6% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 461 per 100K men; 430 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 140 per 100K (5.8% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 53 per 100K (2.75% below U.S. average; #22 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 137 per 100K (4.6% above U.S. average; #12 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 124 per 100K (8% above U.S. average; #17 highest among all states)
TobyG // Shutterstock
#30. Idaho
- Cancer rate: 441 new incidents per 100,000 people (0.5% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 479 per 100K men; 411 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 138 per 100K (7.1% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 44 per 100K (18.78% below U.S. average; #8 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 128 per 100K (2.5% below U.S. average; #17 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 125 per 100K (8.8% above U.S. average; #16 highest among all states)
100K
CSNafzger // Shutterstock
#29. Missouri
- Cancer rate: 443 new incidents per 100,000 people (0.2% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 463 per 100K men; 431 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 160 per 100K (7.2% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 66 per 100K (22.2971230706892% above U.S. average; #7 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 136 per 100K (4% above U.S. average; #13 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 95 per 100K (17.2% below U.S. average; #6 lowest among all states)
- Notable local charity: Fight Colorectal Cancer (Charity Navigator score: 97.96, Goal: get behind a cure)
Jon Kraft // Shutterstock
#28. Minnesota
- Cancer rate: 443 new incidents per 100,000 people (0.2% below U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 471 per 100K men; 425 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 142 per 100K (4.4% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 50 per 100K (7.54% below U.S. average; #13 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 134 per 100K (2.2% above U.S. average; #16 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 108 per 100K (6% below U.S. average; #17 lowest among all states)
100K
- Notable local charity: Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota (Charity Navigator score: 96.66, Goal: Taking action to make immigration systems work for all)
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#27. Alabama
- Cancer rate: 443 new incidents per 100,000 people (0% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 498 per 100K men; 404 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 160 per 100K (7.6% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 60 per 100K (9.58853648653626% above U.S. average; #16 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 127 per 100K (3% below U.S. average; #16 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 118 per 100K (2.8% above U.S. average; #21 highest among all states)
travelevents // Shutterstock
#26. Tennessee
- Cancer rate: 447 new incidents per 100,000 people (0.7% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 500 per 100K men; 407 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 167 per 100K (12% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 68 per 100K (25.2440416988986% above U.S. average; #4 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 121 per 100K (7.6% below U.S. average; #6 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 115 per 100K (0.01% below U.S. average; #24 highest among all states)
100K
- Notable local charity: Faith Family Medical Center (Charity Navigator score: 93.86, Goal: Affordable, quality healthcare for uninsured and underinsured working people and their families)
Jason Kempin // Getty Images
#25. Oklahoma
- Cancer rate: 447 new incidents per 100,000 people (0.7% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 491 per 100K men; 415 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 173 per 100K (15.9% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 65 per 100K (19.718569271006% above U.S. average; #8 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 120 per 100K (8.4% below U.S. average; #5 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 105 per 100K (8.5% below U.S. average; #15 lowest among all states)
- Notable local charity: Crosstown Learning Center (Charity Navigator score: 90.41, Goal: Providing educational opportunities in a nurturing environment for children and their families to learn and grow together)
David Fossler // Shutterstock
#24. Montana
- Cancer rate: 450 new incidents per 100,000 people (1.4% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 488 per 100K men; 418 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 141 per 100K (5.2% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 46 per 100K (14.54% below U.S. average; #10 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 135 per 100K (3.1% above U.S. average; #14 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 133 per 100K (15.5% above U.S. average; #7 highest among all states)
Cameron Best // Shutterstock
#23. Vermont
- Cancer rate: 451 new incidents per 100,000 people (1.6% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 482 per 100K men; 430 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 151 per 100K (1.2% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 53 per 100K (3.3% below U.S. average; #20 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 139 per 100K (6.2% above U.S. average; #8 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 109 per 100K (5.7% below U.S. average; #19 lowest among all states)
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock
#22. Kansas
- Cancer rate: 452 new incidents per 100,000 people (2% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 486 per 100K men; 429 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 154 per 100K (3.4% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 53 per 100K (1.83% below U.S. average; #23 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 133 per 100K (1.4% above U.S. average; #18 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 115 per 100K (-0.26954177897575% below U.S. average; #25 highest among all states)
100K
- Notable local charity: Capper Foundation (Charity Navigator score: 90.94, Goal: Building Abilities Together)
ABO PHOTOGRAPHY // Shutterstock
#21. Illinois (tie)
- Cancer rate: 454 new incidents per 100,000 people (2.3% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 486 per 100K men; 434 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 152 per 100K (2.00805856947224% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 57 per 100K (4.24724647290675% above U.S. average; #22 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 135 per 100K (2.7% above U.S. average; #15 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 114 per 100K (0.7% below U.S. average; #25 lowest among all states)
100K
- Notable local charity: Pillars Community Health (Charity Navigator score: 93.84, Goal: Healing. Caring. Educating.)
Carlos Yudica // Shutterstock
#20. Maryland (tie)
- Cancer rate: 454 new incidents per 100,000 people (2.3% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 492 per 100K men; 428 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 144 per 100K (3.2% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 51 per 100K (6.62% below U.S. average; #16 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 139 per 100K (6.2% above U.S. average; #8 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 141 per 100K (22.9% above U.S. average; #3 highest among all states)
- Notable local charity: Operation Second Chance (Charity Navigator score: 100, Goal: Providing support for the soldiers at WRNMMC)
Eliyahu Yosef Parypa // Shutterstock
#19. Delaware
- Cancer rate: 456 new incidents per 100,000 people (2.8% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 499 per 100K men; 424 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 151 per 100K (1.4% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 53 per 100K (2.94% below U.S. average; #21 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 147 per 100K (12.3% above U.S. average; #1 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 129 per 100K (12.4% above U.S. average; #13 lowest among all states)
Bruce Goerlitz Photo // Shutterstock
#18. Nebraska
- Cancer rate: 457 new incidents per 100,000 people (3.2% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 499 per 100K men; 428 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 148 per 100K (0.9% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 52 per 100K (5.15% below U.S. average; #18 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 130 per 100K (1.2% below U.S. average; #22 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 130 per 100K (13.2% above U.S. average; #11 lowest among all states)
LK Mason // Shutterstock
#17. Pennsylvania
- Cancer rate: 458 new incidents per 100,000 people (3.2% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 495 per 100K men; 434 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 153 per 100K (2.7% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 58 per 100K (6.45743544406379% above U.S. average; #18 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 131 per 100K (0.4% below U.S. average; #23 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 113 per 100K (1.5% below U.S. average; #24 lowest among all states)
- Notable local charity: Living Beyond Breast Cancer (Charity Navigator score: 94.9, Goal: Connecting people with trusted breast cancer information and a community of support.)
Gergely Zsolnai // Shutterstock
#16. Georgia
- Cancer rate: 459 new incidents per 100,000 people (3.5% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 520 per 100K men; 415 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 151 per 100K (1.6% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 56 per 100K (2.77378715880207% above U.S. average; #23 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 129 per 100K (1.6% below U.S. average; #21 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 139 per 100K (20.9% above U.S. average; #5 highest among all states)
100K
- Notable local charity: Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary (Charity Navigator score: 98.56, Goal: Bringing children and animals together.)
DeltaNewsHub // Flickr
#15. North Carolina
- Cancer rate: 461 new incidents per 100,000 people (3.9% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 512 per 100K men; 425 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 152 per 100K (1.9% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 61 per 100K (12.3512727004826% above U.S. average; #13 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 138 per 100K (5.3% above U.S. average; #9 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 130 per 100K (12.6% above U.S. average; #12 highest among all states)
- Notable local charity: InterAct (Charity Navigator score: 93.32, Goal: Safety, Support, Awareness.)
MarkVanDykePhotography // Shutterstock
#14. Ohio
- Cancer rate: 468 new incidents per 100,000 people (5.6% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 508 per 100K men; 442 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 163 per 100K (9.3% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 64 per 100K (17.7% above U.S. average; #9 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 131 per 100K (0.0625390869293199% above U.S. average; #22 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 119 per 100K (3.4% above U.S. average; #20 highest among all states)
100K
- Notable local charity: Cleveland Sight Center (Charity Navigator score: 91.93, Goal: Empowering people with vision loss to realize their full potential)
aceshot1 // Shutterstock
#13. Connecticut
- Cancer rate: 468 new incidents per 100,000 people (5.6% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 513 per 100K men; 439 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 132 per 100K (11.5% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 55 per 100K (1.1% above U.S. average; #25 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 143 per 100K (8.7% above U.S. average; #4 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 132 per 100K (15.1% above U.S. average; #8 highest among all states)
100K
- Notable local charity: Breast Cancer Alliance (Charity Navigator score: 92.26, Goal: Funding Early Stage, Novel Breast Cancer Research, Outreach and Education, Breast Surgery Fellowships)
Romiana Lee // Shutterstock
#12. Wisconsin
- Cancer rate: 469 new incidents per 100,000 people (5.7% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 512 per 100K men; 437 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 150 per 100K (0.6% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 57 per 100K (4.8% above U.S. average; #21 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 138 per 100K (5.2% above U.S. average; #10 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 126 per 100K (9.5% above U.S. average; #15 highest among all states)
Mark Baldwin // Shutterstock
#11. Mississippi
- Cancer rate: 470 new incidents per 100,000 people (5.9% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 543 per 100K men; 415 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 179 per 100K (20.1% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 68 per 100K (24.9% above U.S. average; #5 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 127 per 100K (3.4% below U.S. average; #14 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 141 per 100K (22.7% above U.S. average; #4 highest among all states)
100K
New Africa // Shutterstock
#10. Rhode Island
- Cancer rate: 474 new incidents per 100,000 people (6.9% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 519 per 100K men; 445 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 154 per 100K (3.1% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 63 per 100K (15.7% above U.S. average; #10 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 145 per 100K (10.4% above U.S. average; #2 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 131 per 100K (13.6% above U.S. average; #10 highest among all states)
DanOBPhotography // Shutterstock
#9. New Hampshire
- Cancer rate: 476 new incidents per 100,000 people (7.3% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 512 per 100K men; 451 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 147 per 100K (1% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 61 per 100K (11.6% above U.S. average; #15 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 140 per 100K (6.5% above U.S. average; #7 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 121 per 100K (4.9% above U.S. average; #19 highest among all states)
haveseen // Shutterstock
#8. Maine
- Cancer rate: 478 new incidents per 100,000 people (7.9% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 501 per 100K men; 464 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 164 per 100K (10% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 68 per 100K (24.5% above U.S. average; #6 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 134 per 100K (2% above U.S. average; #17 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 107 per 100K (7.1% below U.S. average; #16 lowest among all states)
Unsplash
#7. West Virginia
- Cancer rate: 481 new incidents per 100,000 people (8.4% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 509 per 100K men; 462 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 174 per 100K (16.6% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 73 per 100K (33.7% above U.S. average; #3 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 127 per 100K (3.1% below U.S. average; #15 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 100 per 100K (12.7% below U.S. average; #11 lowest among all states)
100K
Steve Heap // Shutterstock
#6. New Jersey
- Cancer rate: 484 new incidents per 100,000 people (9.1% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 533 per 100K men; 451 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 136 per 100K (8.4% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 50 per 100K (7.4% below U.S. average; #14 lowest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 143 per 100K (8.8% above U.S. average; #3 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 146 per 100K (27.3% above U.S. average; #2 highest among all states)
100K
- Notable local charity: nourish.NJ (Charity Navigator score: 91.95, Goal: Feed Lives. Fuel Futures.)
Barbara Barbour // Shutterstock
#5. New York
- Cancer rate: 485 new incidents per 100,000 people (9.4% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 526 per 100K men; 459 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 133 per 100K (11% below U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 55 per 100K (1.5% above U.S. average; #24 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 141 per 100K (7.7% above U.S. average; #5 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 139 per 100K (20.4% above U.S. average; #6 highest among all states)
- Notable local charity: Hope & Heroes Children's Cancer Fund (Charity Navigator score: 94.64, Goal: Supporting the best care for children with cancer in our community.)
Steve Sanchez Photos // Shutterstock
#4. Arkansas
- Cancer rate: 488 new incidents per 100,000 people (10% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 547 per 100K men; 444 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 165 per 100K (10.9% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 73 per 100K (34.3% above U.S. average; #2 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 129 per 100K (1.8% below U.S. average; #20 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 113 per 100K (1.8% below U.S. average; #23 lowest among all states)
Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force
#3. Louisiana
- Cancer rate: 490 new incidents per 100,000 people (10.5% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 564 per 100K men; 434 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 168 per 100K (12.5% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 62 per 100K (14.6% above U.S. average; #11 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 129 per 100K (1.9% below U.S. average; #19 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 147 per 100K (27.5% above U.S. average; #1 highest among all states)
100K
EdwinM // Shutterstock
#2. Iowa
- Cancer rate: 494 new incidents per 100,000 people (11.5% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 540 per 100K men; 463 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 151 per 100K (1.1% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 61 per 100K (12.17% above U.S. average; #14 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 138 per 100K (5.3% above U.S. average; #9 highest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 128 per 100K (11.468567950613% above U.S. average; #14 highest among all states)
100K
JamesPatrick.pro // Shutterstock
#1. Kentucky
- Cancer rate: 505 new incidents per 100,000 people (13.9% above U.S. average)
- Cancer rate by gender: 548 per 100K men; 476 per 100K women
- Deaths due to cancer: 176 per 100K (18.3% above U.S. average)
- Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 83 per 100K (53.2% above U.S. average; #1 highest among all states)
- Breast cancer rate: 131 per 100K (0.4% below U.S. average; #23 lowest among all states)
- Prostate cancer rate: 111 per 100K (3.5% below U.S. average; #21 lowest among all states)
100K
Kelly vanDellen // Shutterstock
