9 healthy, fuel-packed post-run snacks

Whether you’re a casual jogger or an ultra-marathoner, what you eat influences your running performance.

Properly fueling up before your run can make the difference between feeling great and burning out, but what you eat when you get back home is just as important.

From muscle recovery to weight loss to fueling for a long training cycle, your post-run food choices have immediate and long-term effects. Eating a balance of carbohydrates, protein and healthy fat after running can replenish glycogen — your body’s workout fuel — and help get you back on your feet and move toward your goals.

Plus, foods from these three post-run nutrient categories can roll into one dish. You can check all three macronutrient boxes in a few delicious bites.

Your taste buds will thank you and your muscles will reward you with the urge to lace up your sneakers and get out there again tomorrow.

