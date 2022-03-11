 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

6 overdose in Florida; West Point says cadets are involved

  • 0

WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Military Academy said Friday that cadets from that institution were involved in a situation in which six people overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine at a South Florida vacation home during Spring Break.

Two of the six were in critical condition, rescue and emergency officials said.

The New York academy's public affairs office released a statement Friday afternoon saying its officials are “aware of the situation involving West Point cadets, which occurred Thursday night in the community of Wilton Manors."

It added, “The incident is currently under investigation and no other details are available at this time.”

Fort Lauderdale Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Steve Gollan told The Associated Press on Friday afternoon that two critically ill victims were on ventilators. Two other victims were in stable condition, one was in good condition and one was released.

Gollan said earlier that after two victims collapsed Thursday, two others became ill while trying to give them CPR from the residue on their bodies. When paramedics arrived, six people at the home needed treatment. He said the opioid-overdose-reversing drug naloxone was administered. Neighbors told local media the home is a vacation home that is often rented out.

People are also reading…

Fentanyl is an unpredictable and powerful synthetic painkiller blamed for driving an increase in fatal drug overdoses. It’s 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine and used to treat severe pain, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. It also slows a person’s breathing and heart rate.

Gollan said that in the 70 days since Jan. 1, his department has responded to 215 suspected opioid overdoses, almost all of them involved fentanyl. He did not know how many of those died, but said it is a two-year trend that started when the coronavirus pandemic began and has not abated.

The Broward County sheriff's office said its detectives are investigating along with Wilton Manors police. A spokesman said no further details could be released because of the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders reached a bipartisan deal early Wednesday providing $13.6 billion to help Ukraine and European allies plus billions more to battle the pandemic as part of an overdue $1.5 trillion measure financing federal agencies for the rest of this year.

Virginia Senate blocks most Youngkin parole board appointees

Virginia Senate blocks most Youngkin parole board appointees

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Senate on Thursday rejected all but one of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's nominees to the state parole board, a move the chamber's Democratic majority said was partly in retaliation for House Republicans' earlier defeat of appointments to other government boards.

Play ball! MLB players reach deal, salvage 162-game season

Play ball! MLB players reach deal, salvage 162-game season

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s players and owners ended their most bitter money fight in a quarter-century Thursday when the players’ association accepted management’s offer to salvage a 162-game season that will start April 7.

United House OKs $13.6B for Ukraine in huge spending bill

United House OKs $13.6B for Ukraine in huge spending bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House approved a massive spending bill Wednesday night that would rush $13.6 billion in U.S. aid to battered Ukraine and its European allies, after top Democrats were forced to abruptly drop their plan to include fresh funds to battle COVID-19.

What’s behind the newest anti-diet diet

What’s behind the newest anti-diet diet

Here's a look at what's behind the anti-diet diet craze of intuitive eating — and how perspectives among Americans and scientists are changing toward what constitutes a healthy lifestyle.

Lawyers: FBI lured men for Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot

Lawyers: FBI lured men for Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The four men charged with planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were swayed by informants and federal agents who targeted them for their anti-government views, defense attorneys said Wednesday, portraying the men as big talkers and wannabes who never meant what they said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Tech toys at the Dollar Store

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News