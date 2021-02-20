6 foods to ditch for less stress — and what to eat instead

3. Swap: A granola bar for nuts

Choosing smarter snacks may help keep your stress at bay. Granola bars sound healthy, but many are made with lots of added sugar. Nuts deliver healthy fats, fiber and protein, which means your snack will have staying power (read: you’re not hungry again in an hour). Plus, nuts have B vitamins, which can get depleted when we’re stressed.

4. Swap: Gummy candy for dark chocolate

Many of us reach for sweets when we’re stressed. Sugary candy is tasty but can backfire as a stress-relieving snack due to blood sugar swings. But dark chocolate can actually be good for your stress levels, according to research.

5. Swap: Wine for herbal tea

Even though alcohol may temporarily relieve some stress, it’s a depressant that can increase anxiety. A more relaxing drink choice? Herbal tea. Tea drinkers have lower levels of cortisol, the stress hormone. Herbal teas are naturally caffeine-free — and caffeine can exacerbate anxiety in some people and interfere with sleep. A mug of chamomile may not be as sexy as a big glass of red wine, but your stress levels may decrease.

6. Swap: Cottage cheese for yogurt