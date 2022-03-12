 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

2nd Joplin officer shot by suspect dies; organs donated

  • Updated
JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — The body of a Missouri police officer who was shot along with two other officers earlier this week has been transported to a funeral home after his organs were donated, the Joplin Police Department announced Saturday.

The department escorted Officer Jake Reed's body to the funeral home Friday evening. Many Joplin residents got out of their vehicles to salute the procession as it passed, the department said.

“(Friday) evening Officer Jake Reed continued his service to others as his vital organs were escorted to the airport and flown across the country to give life to others," the statement said.

Reed, 27, and Joplin police Cpl. Benjamin Cooper were fatally shot on Tuesday when they confronted 40-year-old Anthony Felix at a Joplin shopping area. Authorities said Felix then fled in a stolen patrol car, which he eventually crashed.

A third Joplin officer, 53-year-old Rick Hirshey, saw Felix trying to steal another car and positioned his patrol car to stop him, Chief Sloan Rowland said. Felix shot Hirshey through the windshield of his car, authorities said. Hirshey remains hospitalized.

Capt. William Davis, 36, shot and killed Felix shortly after Hirshey was shot.

Cooper, 46, died Tuesday at a hospital. Rowland said Thursday that Reed would not recover from his injuries and that his body was being prepared to donate organs.

Police have not released additional information about Felix or said what prompted the confrontation.

The department announced that separate public visitations and funeral services for Cooper and Reed will be held at the Leggett and Platt Center on the Missouri Southern Campus.

A public visitation for Cooper will be Monday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the funeral Tuesday at 1 p.m. Reed's visitation will be Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the funeral on Friday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

