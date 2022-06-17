 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

2 Mississippi businessmen indicted in pandemic fraud case

  • 0

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two Mississippi businessmen, including one who served on the governor's economic recovery advisory commission, have been indicted on charges connected to the fraudulent receipt of more than $2 million in pandemic relief money, prosecutors said Friday.

A federal grand jury in Oxford issued indictments Wednesday of Columbus residents Jabari Ogbanna Edwards, 49, and Antwann Richardson, 37.

Edwards and Richardson are charged with money laundering, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to Clay Joyner, U.S. attorney for northern Mississippi. Edwards also is charged with making a false statement.

Federal court records on Friday did not list any attorneys for Edwards or Richardson.

U.S. District Judge Sharion Aycock on Friday ordered the two men not to sell, transfer or give away assets connected to the case, court records show.

In April 2020, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves appointed Edwards as one of several members of Restart Mississippi, a commission to advise him on restarting Mississippi's economy as COVID-19 cases began spreading in the state and around the nation.

People are also reading…

Edwards and Richardson applied for and received money from the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program for the now-defunct business North Atlantic Security, according to court documents.

An indictment says North Atlantic Security received more than $500,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program about one month before it sold its contracts and assets to American Sentry Security Services.

North Atlantic Security stopped doing business in March 2021, but it applied for and received more than $1.8 million in Economic Injury Disaster Loan funds in October and November of that year, the indictment says.

Federal prosecutors allege that Edwards and Richardson laundered the money through their other businesses, including J5 Solutions, Edwards Enterprises, J5 GBL, BH Properties and The Bridge Group. The news release from Joyner said the men used the money for unauthorized expenses, including personal real estate transactions, political contributions, charitable donations, loan payments for vehicles, payments to friends, family and employees of their other companies and the purchase of Court Square Towers in Columbus.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden tells oil refiners: Produce more gas, fewer profits

Biden tells oil refiners: Produce more gas, fewer profits

President Joe Biden wants U.S. oil refiners to produce more gasoline and diesel. In a letter to refiners Wednesday, Biden says their profits have tripled during a time of war between Russia and Ukraine as Americans struggle with record high prices. Biden writes the oil companies need to work with his administration on “near-term solutions” addressing the crisis. Gas prices nationwide average roughly $5 a gallon, an economic burden for many Americans and a political threat for Biden's fellow Democrats before midterm elections. Biden's message that corporate greed contributes to higher prices might resonate with voters. ExxonMobil says it has informed Biden's administration of its planned investments to increase oil production.

Country star Toby Keith discloses stomach cancer diagnosis

Country star Toby Keith discloses stomach cancer diagnosis

Country music star Toby Keith says he has been undergoing treatment for stomach cancer since last fall. The multi-platinum-selling singer said Sunday on Twitter that he underwent surgery and received chemotherapy and radiation in the past six months. The Oklahoma native turns 61 on July 8. He said in the post that he looks forward to spending time with his family. The status of Keith’s performances for the remainder of this year wasn’t immediately clear. His next performance is scheduled for June 17 in Wheaton, Illinois. His publicist, Elaine Schock, says some tour dates will be canceled.

Mixed results as South Dakota's Noem intervenes in GOP races

Mixed results as South Dakota's Noem intervenes in GOP races

In South Dakota, Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has tried to shape the Legislature to her liking. And in last week's primary, she publicly backed at least a dozen candidates, including several challengers to incumbents who are part of a contrarian group of Republicans. But two-thirds of the governor's favorites lost, and some of the lawmakers who survived her efforts to defeat them wonder why a governor they generally agree with went to such lengths to try to oust them. While endorsements often draw attention and financial resources, they don't always translate into voter support. It’s a lesson that Noem ally Donald Trump is learning as he falls short, notably in Georgia, in trying to punish Republicans who've crossed him.

Are 'dad jokes' good for your health?

Are 'dad jokes' good for your health?

If your child said, "I'm hungry," would you reply, "Hello, Hungry, I'm Dad"? If yes, you've committed a dad joke — and that might be good for you and those around you.

Warriors beat Celtics 103-90 to win 4th NBA title in 8 years

Warriors beat Celtics 103-90 to win 4th NBA title in 8 years

The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions once again, topping the Boston Celtics 103-90 for their fourth title in the last eight seasons.  Stephen Curry scored 34 points for the Warriors, who claimed the franchise’s seventh championship overall. And this one completed a journey like none other, after a run of five consecutive finals, then a plummet to the bottom of the NBA, and now a return to greatness just two seasons after having the league’s worst record. For Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala, it’s a fourth championship. The first three rings came in 2015, 2017 and 2018, when Golden State was dynastic and made five consecutive trips to the finals.

Many baby formula plants weren't inspected because of COVID

Many baby formula plants weren't inspected because of COVID

U.S. regulators have historically inspected baby formula plants at least once a year, but they did not inspect any of the three biggest manufacturers in 2020. That's according to federal records reviewed by The Associated Press. The FDA has consistently inspected infant formula facilities annually. But in early 2020, the FDA pulled most of its safety inspectors from the field because of the pandemic. So it skipped thousands of routine plant inspections. The gap in baby formula plant inspections is getting new scrutiny from Congress and government watchdogs. That's because one Michigan factory had to be closed for contamination, turning a supply shortage into a full-blown crisis that sent parents scrambling to find formula.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Electric vehicles are in short supply

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News