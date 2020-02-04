Have a boho wedding

Call it new age Bohemian.

The look is a little undone, relaxed, sort of edgy and very romantic. It’s particularly appealing theme for an outdoor or garden wedding theme — a little rustic but with upscale, unexpected, whimsical and artistic touches.

And the vibe is eclectic and fun. Flower arrangements and bouquets have a “gathered fresh from the garden” look, perhaps with the bride wearing a crown of flowers.

Flowing with lace or gossamer-thin layers of organza, the bride’s wedding gown can be long or short, while the groom can choose an outfit more casual than a tux — perhaps a blue suit, a linen suit or khakis, white shirt and vest.

If the reception is outdoors, too, use lots of lanterns and string lights from tree limbs. Toss crystals or marbles on fabric-draped tables and dress the table settings in mismatched dishware, silverware and glasses.

Choose catering companies that serve non-traditional food for the wedding. The boho trend is towards food trucks, buffet-style or BBQ-styled receptions. You can also show your commitment to saving the planet by hiring a farm-to-table caterer.