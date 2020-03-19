'Hard won. Not down" Gary Kelley 19th Amendment calendar honors trailblazers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“In the 1900s, they paid their female circus employees as much or more than their male counterparts, especially performers like trapeze artists. That really grabbed me, and I thought it was big. These Iowa guys were really the first entrepreneurs to give women equal rights in their business,” said Kelley, the Cedar Falls-based internationally known artist. The illustrator has won numerous awards and in 2007, was elected to the Society of Illustrators Hall of Fame.

The exhibition features the original monotype and pastel illustrations for the 19th Amendment calendar honoring groundbreaking Iowa suffragettes, activities and trailblazers. The calendar was produced for the League of Women Voters of Iowa and sponsored by Veridian Credit Union.

Former state legislator Doris Kelley of Cedar Falls, who is chairing Iowa’s 19th Amendment Centennial Commemoration Committee and representing the League of Women Voters of Iowa, and the late Barbara Brown, former chairwoman of the Cedar Falls Public Art Committee, commissioned Gary Kelley for the calendar project.