'Hard won. Not done:" Gary Kelley 19th Amendment calendar honors trailblazers

CEDAR FALLS – The “Greatest Show on Earth” may seem like an odd addition in a calendar dedicated to Iowa women and the 19th Amendment which gave women the right to vote.
But the Ringling Brothers Circus earned its place in Gary Kelley’s limited edition commemorative 2020 calendar, “Hard Won. Not Done.,” alongside such featured Iowa historical figures as Carrie Chapman Catt, Willie Stevenson Glanton, Edna Griffin and Jean Adeline Morgan Wanatee.
The calendar commemorates the 100-year anniversary of ratification of the 19th Amendment during a year-long celebration and observance taking place across the U.S. Iowa’s ratification of the amendment took place on July 2, 1919.
He created two circus scenes for the month of September celebrating the Ringling Bros. The artwork will be among the original illustrations in a new Kelley exhibition, “Hard Won – Not Done,” featured in an upcoming exhibit at the Hearst Center for the Arts in Cedar Falls.
The exhibition will be on display when the center reopens after the coronavirus public health emergency has been lifted in Cedar Falls.
Four of the seven Ringling Brothers were born in McGregor, Iowa, and lived there from 1860 to 1872, when the family moved to Wisconsin. Five of the brothers became the world’s most famous circus entrepreneurs.
“In the 1900s, they paid their female circus employees as much or more than their male counterparts, especially performers like trapeze artists. That really grabbed me, and I thought it was big. These Iowa guys were really the first entrepreneurs to give women equal rights in their business,” said Kelley, the Cedar Falls-based internationally known artist. The illustrator has won numerous awards and in 2007, was elected to the Society of Illustrators Hall of Fame.
The exhibition features the original monotype and pastel illustrations for the 19th Amendment calendar honoring groundbreaking Iowa suffragettes, activities and trailblazers. The calendar was produced for the League of Women Voters of Iowa and sponsored by Veridian Credit Union.
Former state legislator Doris Kelley of Cedar Falls, who is chairing Iowa’s 19th Amendment Centennial Commemoration Committee and representing the League of Women Voters of Iowa, and the late Barbara Brown, former chairwoman of the Cedar Falls Public Art Committee, commissioned Gary Kelley for the calendar project.
“They gave me some flexibility. Doris and Barb didn’t say ‘here are the 12 women we want.’ It would be visually boring if it was 12 politicians or lawyers or judges. They’re part of it, but I wanted the calendar to be much more involved, to visually feature a variety of women who have been important to Iowa. It has to be engaging,” the artist explained.
Kelley relishes delving into his subject matter and through his research, mines interesting details that inform his illustrations. “That’s the challenge I like in almost everything I do. If there’s an assignment that has a spark of interest for me, I love doing the research and finding a new way to interpret that information, a little bit of a twist.”
His daughter, Cydney, composed each profile in the calendar. She is an Emmy award-winning TV writer who has written for such shows as “Days of Our Lives,” “Grownish,” “Being Mary Jane” and “Zoe Ever After.”
Hearst Center Curator Emily Drennan said she was impressed by the various styles Kelley used in creating each image, such as a storyboard for Donna Reed and a graphic-novel style for Edna Griffin. “There was such a wide variety of stories about these women, and that allowed Gary to find different styles for the different months of the year.”