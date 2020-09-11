Harbinger of spring -- or evil? Anemones send mixed messages

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Anemone or windflower is one flower that always slips my mind when it’s time for fall planting.

The usual spring bloomers and lilies are always uppermost in my mind, but I’m determined not to overlook planting some of these beauties.

If you care about the language of flowers, anemone sends some mixed messages. Some cultures once believed anemones were harbingers of bad luck. Other cultures saw it as protection against evil. In the Victorian symbolism of flowers, anemones sent a message of forsaken love.

Of course, like other spring flowers, these charmers are symbols of spring’s rebirth and add an interesting element to the usual complement of tulips and daffodils. You’ll also find late-summer blooming anemones that bring late-season, fresh color to garden beds and borders.

Most anemone varieties are suitable for Zone 5 gardens. The bulbs themselves look pretty gnarly. Not to worry. Simply soak them in a bucket of lukewarm water for a couple of hours before planting.

Choose a well-draining location with some light shade, or morning sun. Dig your planting holes and enrich the soil with compost or other organic matter. Dutch bulb experts say rich soil will encourage anemones to naturalize. These flowers look better planted in clusters for impact.