Harbinger of spring -- or evil? Anemones send mixed messages

Anemone or windflower is one flower that always slips my mind when it’s time for fall planting.
The usual spring bloomers and lilies are always uppermost in my mind, but I’m determined not to overlook planting some of these beauties.
If you care about the language of flowers, anemone sends some mixed messages. Some cultures once believed anemones were harbingers of bad luck. Other cultures saw it as protection against evil. In the Victorian symbolism of flowers, anemones sent a message of forsaken love.
Of course, like other spring flowers, these charmers are symbols of spring’s rebirth and add an interesting element to the usual complement of tulips and daffodils. You’ll also find late-summer blooming anemones that bring late-season, fresh color to garden beds and borders.
Most anemone varieties are suitable for Zone 5 gardens. The bulbs themselves look pretty gnarly. Not to worry. Simply soak them in a bucket of lukewarm water for a couple of hours before planting.
Choose a well-draining location with some light shade, or morning sun. Dig your planting holes and enrich the soil with compost or other organic matter. Dutch bulb experts say rich soil will encourage anemones to naturalize. These flowers look better planted in clusters for impact.
Plant them in the same manner as any other bulbs — the size and diameter of bulbs dictates how deep they should be planted. Based on the average size of an anemone bulb, bury 2 to 3 inches deep and cluster about 2 inches apart. Can’t tell the top or bottom? Just plop it in the hole and the bulb will right itself as the stem grows toward the surface.
Water well after planting. After blooming in spring, let foliage turn yellow and fade to feed bulbs for the next season.
Anemone varieties worth considering:
De Caen Mr. Fokkers —Classic dark blue-purple with a dark center.
De Caen Sylphide — Intense pink with a dark purple, almost black center
Anemone blanda blue — A periwinkle-blue flower with a white ring around a yellow-green eye; perfect for massing, or as a groundcover.
Honorine Jobert — Frilly white flowers with yellow centers; 2016 perennial flower of the year; a late-summer bloomer.
Margarette — Rose double flowers; a late-summer bloomer.
Pamina — Rose-pink flowers with overlapping petals; a compact grower.
