Happy Howl-o-ween!

Ever seen an Aussie cattle dog mix dressed as a banana split? Or a German Shepherd-Labrador retriever mix wearing a hamburger on its head – instead of gobbling it down?

It’s not easy wrangling wriggly, wiggly and wagging dogs into costumes, but it is fun – and comical. The Courier staff loves working with the Cedar Bend Humane Society each Halloween to showcase these adoptable, adorable canines.

For the past 11 years, our goal has been to scare up forever homes for the happy, loving dogs featured on our Howl-o-ween page. We trust that our readers will once again come to the rescue of this year’s costumed cuties.

For more information or to adopt any of the dogs featured here, or other animals at the shelter, contact CBHS at 232-6887 or visit www.cedarbendhumane.org. Adoption Center hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday; closed from noon to 1 p.m. Please call ahead to make an appointment to meet a pup. Masks are required for visits.

