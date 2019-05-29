Hunter, forest, grass, evergreen, malachite, emerald – the color green is our connection to nature.
The human eye can distinguish between 8 and 10 million colors, and studies have shown that the widest range of colors we can discern are the many shades of green. The color brings nature indoors, evokes a sense of healing and contemplation, makes a dramatic or refreshing statement.
In home interiors, the trend is to play with bold greens, dark greens, rich greens and organic greens. There’s also lime, mint, pea, olive, celery, avocado — plenty of greens to whet your appetite.
And check out the latest trend in wallcovering — botanicals. These examples make it easy to be green!
