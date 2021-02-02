Grief can cause more than psychological pain

Dear Doctor: Is it true that grief can make you get physically sick? My mom passed away just before Thanksgiving, and I’ve been struggling with my health. I’m having headaches, I’ve had an eczema flare and I caught the first cold I’ve had in three years.

Dear Reader: We have only to look to language to see how closely grief and bereavement are associated with physical pain. Heartsore, heartsick, heartache, brokenhearted — each word draws a direct line between the emotion of grief and its profound effect on the human body. People who are grieving talk about feeling empty and numb, of being sick with grief. And small wonder. Research shows that, in addition to being an emotional challenge, grief and grieving can indeed take a physical toll on the human body. The sense of loss and longing that are a part of grief often manifest themselves as physical sensations, including a tightness in the throat and chest; a hollow feeling in the solar plexus; physical weakness; aches and pains; lack of energy; and changes to appetite and sleep patterns.