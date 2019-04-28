WATERLOO --- There’s something different about this year’s Green Scene Plant Sale.
Sure, plant lovers will find a wide variety of perennials, including hostas, vines and ornamental grasses, as well as annuals, vegetables and more at the May 11 sale. It takes place in its traditional venue, the Ag Building on the National Cattle Congress grounds. Like clockwork, faithful supporters and plant hounds with boxes and totes in hand will begin lining up before the 9 a.m. start time.
But this Green Scene Plant Sale will be the last.
When the doors close at noon, the 43-year-old organization will unofficially end. Trees will be planted into the fall, but at year’s end, it’s over.
“It’s a sad time, but happy when I look back to see what Green Scene has accomplished. It’s amazing, really, because you can see the accomplishments — street trees, trees planted at city halls, parks, schools and the Cedar Valley Arboretum, plants in yards and gardens,” said longtime board member and volunteer Sandra Kokotan.
Green Scene was founded 43 years ago as a 100-percent, volunteer-powered non-profit group in response to the community’s tree loss from Dutch Elm disease. From 1976 to present, the organization has contributed nearly $1 million to Black Hawk County for tree plantings and county beautification. In recent years, the organization has made grants to remove and replace ash trees damaged by the Emerald ash borer.
Ann Olsson started volunteering at Green Scene 14 years ago and enjoyed it so much, she joined the board. “I’ve made great friends and learned a lot about plants,” she said. Olsson praised Green Scene’s work “to make Black Hawk County green with trees. That is a wonderful ambition.”
Green Scene has provided grants in nine cities in Black Hawk County, with funds divided between tree planting and county beautification. In addition, every school in the county was offered a tree for planting on Arbor Day. The group has received the Governor’s Award and recognition from the Arbor Day Foundation.
“We were once one of the most successful volunteer-run plant sales in the U.S., netting $20,000 and $30,000 per sale. That’s pretty amazing,” said Jan Guthrie, one of Green Scene’s founders.
“We gave it out through grants which, at one time, had to be matched. That doubled the impact of tree plantings and county beautification. Green Scene’s impact on the county will be seen for generations to come,” she said.
Karen Acton, another long-time board member, is proud of the number of trees Green Scene has planted in four decades. “Some of those trees are huge now. It’s really rewarding that we can see where our efforts went. We’ve learned a lot, too. We began recommending to people who receive a Green Scene grant that they use a variety of trees instead of just one kind of tree,” she explained.
In order to ensure funds into the future for tree planting efforts, Green Scene has established an endowment at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa. Donations can be made by contacting the foundation.
“Hopefully, this will keep the Green Scene name alive in the forefront of Black Hawk County tree lovers,” Acton said.
Traditionally the plant sale has been Green Scene’s largest fundraising effort. Sponsors provide financial support, and volunteers contribute hours to digging plants in gardens donated by residents and delivering them to the sale barn. Volunteers also pot, water and label plants and arrange sale tables, with pizza breaks and a potluck, then work at the sale. Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops haul purchased plants to customers’ cars.
Acton and Kokotan cited a number of reasons for Green Scene’s ending, in particular a volunteer force that is not renewing itself with younger people, reluctance among volunteers to take on leadership roles, more competition from other plant sellers and increasing costs.
“Our volunteers have been faithful through the years, but now many of them want to step down and spend more time with their grandchildren,” said Kokotan. Acton agreed. “Our volunteers are loyal, and every year we see a lot of hard-working older faces. But we’re getting a little creaky.”
What Green Scene has accomplished, Kokotan noted, “has only been possible because of the hard work and dedication of all who have volunteered to serve on the board or help with the plant sale. This is an amazing group of people who have been so faithful through all of these years.”
The sale, she added, “is always a time of reuniting with people and catching up on things that have been going on in their lives. It’s like a family reunion.”
