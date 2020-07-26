Grant Wood original lithographs on exhibit at Waterloo Center for the Arts

WATERLOO – Grant Wood didn’t become famous for his lithographs.
The artist, who grew up near Anamosa, is known around the world for creating the enigmatic masterpiece, “American Gothic,” helping propel American Regionalism and the Midwest onto the international artistic landscape.
But Wood was a meticulous draftsman and the method of printmaking suited his drawing style.
Nineteen original lithographs from the Waterloo Center for the Arts’ Midwest collection, are featured in “Grant Wood & Iowa Artists,” on display now through Dec. 31 in the Law-Reddington Galleries. Four hand-colored lithographs are included in the exhibition.
“We looked at Wood’s legacy in Iowa and because he was a teaching artist and his influence was felt by many artists across the state, we decided to expand the show and include artwork by Iowans or artists with strong Iowa connections and who have made an impact on art in Iowa,” said Curator Chawne Paige.
Other artists include Wood’s lifelong friend Marvin Cone, Lela Powers Briggs, Mauricio Lasansky, John Page, Dean Schwarz, Madai Taylor, Roger Bartlett, Clarence Alling, Dean Schwarz, Nina Ward, Jo Siddens, Elizabeth Slaughter Miller, Susan DeLoff, Thaddeus Erdahl and Tom Stancliffe, among others.
“All of these artists have made significant contributions to Iowa’s artistic landscape,” Paige said, but undoubtedly, the show’s largest presence are the unassuming “but characteristically ‘Iowan’ prints Wood made between 1937 and 1941.”
The Associated American Artists, a New York gallery, hired Wood, his regionalist colleagues like Thomas Hart Benton and John Steuart Curry and other artists to produce original lithographs that would be sold through mail-order catalogs. At $5 per print and six prints for $25, these affordable, original works of arts were offered to the public and provided employment for artists during the Great Depression.
Wood was delighted with the program, he wrote in a 1938 letter, because he was “convinced of the value of the five dollar original lithographs as the most effective means of producing an art-minded public for the future.”
The artist created the lithographs later in his career, when he was spending considerable time teaching.
Paige said the Grant Wood collection began with a gift from the artist’s oldest brother, Frank, who was president of Standard Battery and Electric Co., in Waterloo. He donated several works from his personal collection to the Waterloo Municipal Galleries, now the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
Grant Wood spent most of his life teaching and creating art in the Iowa City and Cedar Rapids area and founded the Stone City Art Colony.
