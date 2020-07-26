Grant Wood original lithographs on exhibit at Waterloo Center for the Arts

The Associated American Artists, a New York gallery, hired Wood, his regionalist colleagues like Thomas Hart Benton and John Steuart Curry and other artists to produce original lithographs that would be sold through mail-order catalogs. At $5 per print and six prints for $25, these affordable, original works of arts were offered to the public and provided employment for artists during the Great Depression.

Wood was delighted with the program, he wrote in a 1938 letter, because he was “convinced of the value of the five dollar original lithographs as the most effective means of producing an art-minded public for the future.”

The artist created the lithographs later in his career, when he was spending considerable time teaching.

Paige said the Grant Wood collection began with a gift from the artist’s oldest brother, Frank, who was president of Standard Battery and Electric Co., in Waterloo. He donated several works from his personal collection to the Waterloo Municipal Galleries, now the Waterloo Center for the Arts.

Grant Wood spent most of his life teaching and creating art in the Iowa City and Cedar Rapids area and founded the Stone City Art Colony.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.