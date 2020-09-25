Good things come in small packages: Layer smaller bulbs for impact

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There’s still time to think outside the bulb box and plant some of spring’s prettiest – and most under-utilized – spring-flowering bulbs, such as chionodoxa, hyacinthoides, muscari, leucojum and galanthus.

All of those names may look like an unpronounceable alphabet soup, but you may recognize their common or colloquial name. Good things come in small packages, and these petite bulbs pack a wallop (with the bonus of being deer-resistant).

Emily Bronte wrote, “the bluebell is the sweetest flower.” Hyacinthoides or bluebells are prized for their spring charm, not-always-blue bell-shaped flowers and ability to naturalize. Bluebells thrive in moist, woodsy settings with sunlight and light shade.

H. hispanica, the wood hyacinth, is a 17th century Spanish heirloom that blooms prolifically, as does h. non-scripta, circa 1580, known as the English bluebell. It is scented with dark-violet blue flowers on just one side of a bending stem. Bronte also wrote that “she mourns the sweet bluebell.” Perhaps that’s because it can spread like wildfire, swallowing up shorter plants in its path. Best to plant is on its own or with equally thuggish, stout perennials.