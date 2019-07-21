CEDAR FALLS – When a customer steps inside World’s Window at 214 Main St., and walks out with a purchase, they are shopping with a purpose.
The nonprofit store is observing its 35th anniversary this year, continuing its mission to sell Fair Trade products from impoverished artisans around the globe, including Africa, Asia, Eastern Europe and Latin, South and Central America.
World’s Window carries handcrafted gifts, greeting cards, jewelry, décor, music, toys, games, children’s books, seasonal merchandise, food products and coffee beans from nearly 40 artisan groups, farmer co-ops and vendors in about three dozen countries. Fair Trade certification ensures artisans are provided fair prices and fair wages,as well as providing environmental sustainability, clean water and opportunities for education, child care and more.
“There are no middle men, no retail profits. Sales of these products give artisans, usually women, a living wage so they can support themselves, their children and families, and build communities,” said Vicki Collum.
Shoppers will find exquisitely detailed quilled greeting cards from Vietnam, Kisii soapstone items from Kenya that is hand-carved with a machete and wet-sanded smooth, and stationery and paper products made from recycled elephant dung.
Metal creations from Haiti are made from hammered-out barrel drums and Ecuadorian products carved from tagua, an ivory-like nut harvested from a palm indigenous to South America, are proving popular. Demand for tagua creates jobs for farmers and artisans and is an alternative to elephant ivory, reducing elephant slaughter.
“Each piece or product tells a story that can be touching, sad or inspiring,” Collum said.
Collum quickly became passionate about the store when she began volunteering four years ago. Currently she chairs the nine-member board of directors. Each board member offers their skills to maintain the store’s success, such as bookkeeping and accounting, marketing and computer skills.
About 50 volunteers are active at World’s Window. Many volunteers commit to work several hours a week in shifts to help staff the store and assist customers alongside part-time managers Barbara Woods and Betsy Roling.
“I like the idea of keeping artisans working and giving back to them,” said Roling. Woods agreed. “People emotionally connect to the products by hearing the stories.”
Originally products were acquired through the Mennonite Church’s Self-Help program, now called Ten Thousand Villages and from the Church of the Brethren SERRV crafts program. Today purchases are made from Fair Trade Organizations and small businesses and vendors.
Volunteers help select the items sold in the store, unpack boxes, price and inventory products, arrange attractive displays to attract customers and whatever else needs to be done, long-time volunteer Ellen Miller explained.
Miller, who orders books for the children’s corner, began volunteering in the 1990's and has lost none of her dedication to the mission. “The store has had its ups and downs over the years, but selling the work of these artisans makes a difference and improves their lives. They can have a place to live and send their children to school.”
“Without fair trade, these artisans would be unemployed or under-employed. Being able to sell their crafts is empowering,” said Margie Keiser, a well-traveled volunteer who has seen the benefits of fair trade for artisans in places like Kenya with her own eyes.
World’s Window has its own humble beginnings. Thirty-five years ago, Vonna Yoder started the store in the trunk of her car, her living room and basement. Initially she sold fair trade items at a local church’s gift fair and later several International Gift Festivals.
A permanent store was open for two days a week at 18th Street and Waterloo Road in a shared storefront. It operated under the direction of the local Mennonite Church until the 1990's when an application for non-profit status was approved. A second shop opened in 1991 on College Hill, but closed one year later. In 1992, World’s Window opened six days a week at the corner of Third and Main streets.
In January 1998, the store moved to Parkade at 214 Main Street. “It’s a good location and gives us visibility in the community,” said Woods.
In addition to the store, World’s Window volunteers make presentations at schools and churches and for philanthropic, civic and social groups and conducts workshops for adults and children.
Special events are hosted throughout the year at the store, including September’s artisans appreciation and October’s “Day of the Dead.”
For information on volunteering or arranging a special presentation, visit worldswindowcf.com, or call 268-1584.
