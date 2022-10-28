NEW YORK (AP) — Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announce divorce, ending 13-year marriage that bridged fashion, sports worlds.
Just In
AP
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announce divorce, ending 13-year marriage that bridged fashion, sports worlds
- AP
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
August 13, 1967-October 18, 2022
June 14, 1986-October 17, 2022
October 18 , 2022
July 4, 1954-October 20, 2022
October 22, 2022
January 20, 1985-October 15, 2022
April 17, 1943-October 11, 2022
January 31, 1960-October 19, 2022
July 29, 1947-October 15, 2022
January 1, 1930-October 21, 2022